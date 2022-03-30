Vaporizers Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the vaporizers market are Vicks, Vanker, Grizzly Guru, FGB Natural Products, GE Healthcare, Penlon Ltd, Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Rothacher Medical GmbH, Allied Medical Ltd, and Intersurgical Ltd.

The global vaporizers market is expected to grow from $13.05 billion in 2021 to $17.15 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 31.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The market is expected to reach $44.96 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 27.2%.



The vaporizers market consists of sales of vaporizers. A vaporizer is a device that converts water or a medicinal liquid into a vapor that is inhaled for respiratory relief.



The main types of vaporizers market are e-cigarette vaporizers, marijuana vaporizers, medical vaporizers.Marijuana vaporizers is a device that heats marijuana (either in dry herb or concentrate form) enough to transmit its active ingredients (THC) without any burning.



The distribution channels are online, retail. The applications are personal use, medical application, and others.



Growing advancements in vaporizers are driving the growth of the vaporizers market.Enhanced vaporizers can measure the required amount of anesthetic agents and can self-regulate the supply of anesthetic agents.



For instance, GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology, and life sciences company offer Aladdin Cassette, an electronic vaporizer that can measure the dose of anesthetic agents and store the information.



The anesthetic vaporizers require a continuous power supply.The need for a constant power supply for the vaporizers will restrain the market in the emerging economies which lack energy infrastructure facilities.



For instance, in 2019, as per World Data Bank, in Uganda 41.3 % has access to electricity. This lack of energy infrastructure will hinder the growth of the vaporizers market.



Medicated cannabis vaporizers have gained increasing demand in the vaporizers market.Cannabis vaporizers have controlling heating technology and offer the possibility of precisely adjusting the temperature of the heater using a display on the unit, giving the user full control over the density of the aerosol produced.



For instance, Storz & Bickel, a subsidiary of Canopy growth corporation has developed and manufactured vaporizers (Volcano medic and the Mighty medic) as per European Medical Device Directive 93/42/ECC and Standard DIN EN 60601.



In December 2021, GE Healthcare, a US-based company provider of technologies, digital infrastructure, data analytics, and decision support tools acquired BK Medical for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition of BK medical expands GE Healthcare’s $3 billion Ultrasound business from diagnostics into surgical and therapeutic interventions.



BK Medical is a US-based global intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation company.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the vaporizers market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.





