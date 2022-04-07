VAPR E-Cite Motors Provides Letter Answering Shareholders Questions not Included in COO Interview

BOTHELL, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 7, 2022 / VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTC PINK:VAPR) dba E-Cite Motors Group an innovative Electric Vehicle manufacturer has provided a Letter to Shareholders available now on its website www.ecitemotors.com The Letter addresses questions that were submitted by shareholders or interested parties that were not included in the video interview of its COO legendary designer Gene Langmesser conducted with analyst Mark Schaftlein on April 6, 2022. The interview will be able to be viewed on the Company's' website and other portals on Monday April 11, 2022

The letter answers questions relating to the Company's capital structure, eventual name change, trading symbol change, and other financial related inquiries.

About VaporBrands International, dba E-Cite Motors Group:www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. VAPR recently acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

