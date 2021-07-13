U.S. markets open in 9 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,374.25
    -2.25 (-0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,868.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,881.00
    +11.75 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,273.70
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.30
    +0.20 (+0.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.40
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    26.33
    +0.10 (+0.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3630
    -1.3560 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.17
    -16.18 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3897
    +0.0013 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3700
    +0.0220 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    33,103.82
    -1,378.18 (-4.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    807.77
    -37.86 (-4.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,125.42
    +3.54 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,738.03
    +169.01 (+0.59%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk'

Michele Schneider joins Jared Blikre to talk momentum trades and advanced charting on Wed, 7/14 at 2PM EDT

Vara raises $4.8M from investors like Go Ventures and Sequoia India's Surge to digitize Indonesian SMEs' payrolls

Catherine Shu
·3 min read
A Zoom group screenshot of Vara&#39;s team
A Zoom group screenshot of Vara's team

Staff management platform Vara's team

If you follow startup news from Indonesia, you know that the country’s estimated 60 million small businesses are a hot target for tech companies. BukuKas and BukuWarung, for example, both recently raised large rounds to fuel their race to digitize SMEs’ operations. Founded in November 2020, Vara is focused specifically on making staff management easier for small businesses and their workers, replacing the notebooks or spreadsheets many relied on to keep track of payroll with an app called Bukugaji.

The company announced today it has raised $4.8 million in seed funding from Go Ventures, RTP Global, AlphaJWC, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge, FEBE Ventures and Taurus Ventures. Founded by Vidush Mahansaria and Abhinav Karale, who met while studying at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, Vara is part of the Surge accelerator program’s fifth cohort of startups. It says more than 100,000 small businesses are already using Bukugaji.

The app has features to track attendance, calculate salaries and worker loans and disburse payroll. Mahansaria told TechCrunch that Bukugaji is aimed at companies that have less than 30 employees. Many of them are in retail, food and beverage or labor-heavy service sectors like construction and transportation. Bukugaji has features for specific employee segments, like operational staff who usually work in shifts, or permanent staff whose paychecks are fixed over a specific time period.

“Before downloading and onboarding on Bukugaji, the vast majority of our users utilized notebooks to mark attendance and track payroll,” Mahansaria said. “A small portion used the notes features on their phones or simple Excel sheets.” Bukugaji is designed to be fully self-service, so businesses can download and start using the app on their own. Its main app is mobile only, but the platform also has a web version.

BukuKas gets $50M from investors including DoorDash’s Gokul Rajaram and TransferWise founder Taavet Hinrikus

The businesses Bukugaji serves often have workers who are unbanked, meaning they don’t have access to a bank account or traditional financial services. Vara’s founders say many of them live paycheck to paycheck and this means they sometimes have to take out loans from their employers.

“Employees often request cash advances from their employers toward the end of the month, when they need the money the most because sometimes they can’t make ends meet,” said Mahansaria. “This has two outcomes: first, it ties up working capital for the employer. Second, it makes the employee increasingly reliant on the employer to meet emergency needs. It’s hard to break out of this cycle given the current limited accessibility to formal financial infrastructure for this market segment.”

Earned wage access (EWA) platforms are focused on solving this problem by giving employees on-demand access to wages, instead of having to wait for their paycheck. EWA companies are gaining traction around the world, including Wagely and GajiGesa in Indonesia. Vara doesn’t have immediate plans to add an EWA feature to Bukugaji, but it is something the company is thinking about as part of the value-additive services it will build into the platform.

“Owning end-to-end payroll and attendance gives us an information edge that is unparalleled for this labor segment,” Mahansaria said, noting that the data can enable companies to add things like benefits that their employees usually don’t have access to, and in turn give workers a digitally-verified work history.

In the near future, Bukugaji will add time-saving features like automated allowances and overtime, dashboard shortcuts, reminders and customizable reports. It also plans to allow employers to disburse salaries directly through the platform. Over the longer term, Bukugaji will offer data analytics to companies and their workers. For example, employees will also be able to see how their earnings have changed over time. Employers, meanwhile can spot trends in attendance and salary.

Though Vara may eventually expand into markets, Mahansaria said it is currently “razor-focused on Indonesia,” where SMEs account for about 60% of the country’s gross domestic product and employ the vast majority of its workforce.

BukuWarung, a fintech for Indonesian MSMEs, scores $60M Series A led by Valar and Goodwater

Recommended Stories

  • Is Square Stock A Buy? Here's What To Look For With Reopening, Bitcoin Looming

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App as its merchant business rebounds amid Covid-19. Here's what the analysis says about buying SQ stock.

  • Trump Organization CFO Removed as Officer of Subsidiaries, Records Show

    The former president’s company is discussing changes in its financial leadership after an indictment accused longtime Trump finance chief Allen Weisselberg of a 15-year tax-fraud, which he denies.

  • Rob Zombie Reveals Blueprint for ‘The Munsters’ House in Upcoming Film

    Rob Zombie, the heavy metal musician and director, has revealed the blueprint for the Munster Mansion in his upcoming film adaptation of the classic television series. Zombie posted the detailed construction plans to his Instagram account on Monday, complete with measurements and stylistic notes. “The blueprints are done! Time to start the construction,” Zombie wrote […]

  • Salon owner in Connecticut sells business to ‘worthy’ employee for just $1

    Salon owner Pio Imperati took a chance and hired hairstylist Kathy Moura right out of technical high school 15 years ago. It has worked out so well that Imperati sold her his venerable New Haven, Conn., business for $1.

  • Musk tells SolarCity trial that Tesla would 'die' if he wasn't CEO

    Elon Musk insisted in court that Tesla Inc's board controls the company but also said the electric vehicle maker would "die" if he wasn't the chief executive, as he ended his first day of testimony on Monday in defense of Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity. The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges the celebrity CEO strong-armed Tesla's board of directors into depleting the company’s assets with the $2.6 billion all-stock deal for SolarCity. The CEO at the time owned a roughly 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins, and some Tesla shareholders alleged the deal was aimed at bailing out Musk's investment in the solar panel company.

  • From Google to Roblox, How One Young Tech Worker Is Building Her Dream Career

    At 26, Andrea Fletcher has worked for Google, Apple and Roblox but says her career in software engineering really began with her childhood love of logic and math puzzles.

  • China’s Anta is about to become more valuable than Adidas

    At the current rate, Anta will soon overtake Adidas as the second-most valuable sports company in the world, trailing only Nike.

  • Theater chains in ‘deep trouble’ despite post-pandemic box office record: Greenfield

    LightShed Partners’ Rich Greenfield discusses the weekend’s record post-pandemic box office performance, and why he thinks movie theater chains are in real trouble. With AMC specifically, he explains why he thinks the company will eventually shrink as people continue to buy shares for uneconomic reasons.

  • Ignoring This Conventional Advice Could Save You on Taxes in Retirement

    Many retirees paying almost no tax early in retirement then get hit with stiff tax bills in their 70s after they start collecting Social Security and begin required distributions.

  • Huawei, Verizon agree to settle patent lawsuits

    (Reuters) -Chinese telecommunications company Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and U.S. group Verizon Communications agreed to settle a pair of lawsuits alleging patent infringement, the companies both said on Monday. The confidential settlement came days into a trial that opened in one of the two lawsuits last week. Huawei and Verizon filed joint motions to dismiss both cases and Verizon's counterclaims late on Sunday in two U.S. courts in Texas.

  • Huawei Settles Two Patent Lawsuits It Filed Against Verizon

    The Chinese company has become a flashpoint in a geopolitical fight between the U.S. and China over leadership in technologies considered important to both superpowers’ economic clout.

  • Elon Musk set to testify over Tesla's SolarCity buy

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan reports on Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk headed to trial Monday to defend its $2.6 billion SolarCity acquisition.

  • Stamps.com Signs Deal to Be Acquired By Thoma Bravo for $6.6B; Shares Jump 64%

    Shares of E-commerce shipping solutions provider Stamps.com (STMP) closed 64% higher on Friday following the news that software investment firm Thoma Bravo signed an agreement to acquire it for nearly $6.6 billion. Stamps.com offers Internet-based shipping and mailing services. As per the terms of the agreement, the company’s shareholders will get $330 per share in cash, which represents a 67% premium over the company’s closing price on July 8. The Chairman and CEO of Stamps.com, Ken McBride, sa

  • Oil Edges Higher as Investors Assess Uncertain Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil edged higher after falling for the first time in three days as the market assessed the demand outlook amid the latest Covid-19 comeback.Futures in New York added 0.3% after sliding 0.6% on Monday to settle near $74 a barrel. The delta variant is spreading rapidly from Asia to the U.S., leading to a spike in infections and renewed lockdowns. The flare-up adds to uncertainty after OPEC+ ended supply talks last week without an agreement for August.“We have seen this playbook befo

  • Apple’s win in Blix case comes weeks before Epic decision

    Blix, which lost to Apple for the second time since December, is one of the founding members of Coalition for App Fairness. One of the group's other founding members, Epic Games Inc., awaits a federal judge's decision in its antitrust lawsuit vs. Apple and the App Store.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • UPDATE 7-Musk tells SolarCity trial that Tesla would 'die' if he wasn't CEO

    Elon Musk insisted in court that Tesla Inc's board controls the company but also said the electric vehicle maker would "die" if he wasn't the chief executive, as he ended his first day of testimony on Monday in defense of Tesla's 2016 acquisition of SolarCity. The lawsuit by union pension funds and asset managers alleges the celebrity CEO strong-armed Tesla's board of directors into depleting the company’s assets with the $2.6 billion all-stock deal for SolarCity. The CEO at the time owned a roughly 22% stake in both Tesla and SolarCity, which was founded by his cousins, and some Tesla shareholders alleged the deal was aimed at bailing out Musk's investment in the solar panel company.

  • Taseko Mines Sells Harmony Gold Project

    Taseko Mines Limited (TSX: TKO) (NYSE MKT: TGB) (LSE: TKO) ("Taseko" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement to sell the Harmony Gold Project ("Harmony" or the "Project") to JDS Gold Inc. ("JDS"), a newly incorporated company controlled by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. and affiliates. Under the terms of the agreement, JDS will become the owner and operator of the Harmony Gold Project, a high-grade development-stage gold project located on Graham Island in Haida

  • FedEx and Nuro Team up to Advance Last-mile Logistics With Autonomous Vehicles

    FedEx and Nuro are working together to test autonomous, multi-stop and appointment-based delivery operations in Houston, TX

  • UK, European manufacturers want battery supply chain nearer home -survey

    British manufacturers and those in other parts of Europe want to move more of the supply chain for batteries used in electric cars and renewable energy away from China and closer to their plants, a survey showed on Tuesday. China dominates the processing of the minerals used in electric batteries, as well as making the cells and related components, with Japan and South Korea in a distant second and third place. But manufacturers in a survey of 200 European firms conducted by industrial prototyping company Protolabs https://www.protolabs.co.uk said they had grown more concerned about supply chain disruption over the past year and wanted to use suppliers closer to home.