Variable Data Printing Market to surpass $20Bn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

·4 min read
Selbyville, Delaware, Oct. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Variable Data Printing Market size is projected to be over USD 20 billion by 2030.

New technological advancements in variable data printing (VDP) have extended its application scope across on-demand packaging and the food & beverage sectors. Conventionally, the technology is used for printing variable information such as bar code, batch number, product description, expiry or best by date, date of manufacture, weight, among others. With advancements in printing technology and software, businesses can use the process to replace graphics & images as per variable data. The prominent types of labels used for variable data printing include linerless labels and release liner labels.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5353


Variable data printing market share from consumer durables application is poised to surpass USD 2.5 billion by 2030. VDP technology is majorly used by consumer electronic companies to print product specifications on their devices. Rising production and sales of electronics and electronic components, with a growing trend of purchasing the latest smart appliances, will accelerate the requirement of VDP across emerging economies.

Variable data printing services segment was estimated hold more than 26% share of the total market during 2021, in terms of the components. There is a steady shift of end-users toward third-party printing services. With an increasing focus on maximizing productivity and efficiency, organizations are availing a wide variety of VDP service providers for creating marketing materials such as business cards, postcards, or multi-page catalogs that are personalized as per customer requirements. Other market components include VDP software and machines.

Browse key industry insights spread across 230 pages with 305 market data tables & 28 figures & charts from the report, “Variable Data Printing Market Size By Label Type (Release Liner Label, Linerless Label), Application (Food & Beverages, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, Cosmetics & Toiletries, Retail), Components (Variable Data Printing Machine, Variable Data Printing Software, Services), Printing Technology (Inkjet, Electrography, Direct Thermal, Thermal Transfer), COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2022–2030” in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/variable-data-printing-market

Direct thermal printing technology segment valued at over USD 1 billion during 2021. Direct thermal technology is mainly used for printing information that only needs to be available for a shorter period, such as grocery store receipts. The technology creates sharp, quality prints that are easy to scan and does not require the need for ink, toners, or a thermal transfer ribbon. Direct thermal technology is expected to find application across logistical chains such as patient and visitor identification, shipping labels, and ticket printing.

Latin America variable data printing market size is expected to record a CAGR of over 9% between 2022-2030. The demand for variable data printing systems is expected to gain momentum in the regional healthcare sector. According to International Trade Administration, Brazil is one of the largest healthcare markets in Latin America and spends around 9.1% of its GDP on the sector. Countries across LATAM are also introducing new initiatives for supporting digitalization of various other business domains.

Request for customization of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/5353

Competitive landscape of the variable data printing market is inclusive of companies such as 3M, Xerox Corporation, Canon, Inc., Cenveo Inc., Sony Corporation, HP Inc., FusionPro Creator, Quad/Graphics, Inc., WS Packaging Group, Inc., Meadows Publishing Solutions, among others. These industry participants are upgrading their product portfolios by extending collaboration with other companies.

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @  https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.



CONTACT: Contact Us: Aashit Tiwari Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Toll Free: +1-888-689-0688 USA: +1-302-846-7766 Europe: +44-742-759-8484 APAC: +65-3129-7718 Email: sales@gminsights.com


