U.S. markets open in 7 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,463.75
    +16.25 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,341.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,518.75
    +71.75 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,055.00
    +7.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    114.63
    -0.30 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,939.70
    +2.40 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    25.19
    +0.00 (+0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0982
    -0.0030 (-0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.57
    +0.63 (+2.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3187
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.3700
    +0.2570 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,913.89
    +919.80 (+2.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    988.42
    +21.82 (+2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,460.63
    -16.09 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,003.44
    -36.72 (-0.13%)
     

Variable Frequency Drive Market to Reach USD 32.31 Billion by 2029; Danfoss’s Intelligent Drives Assists in Amplifying HVAC Safety with Automated System Check: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in Variable Frequency Drive Market research report are Eaton Corporation, Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics, Rockwell Automation, Johnson Controls, Anaheim Automation Inc., WEG, ABB, Nidec Motor Corporation, Siemens, Danfoss Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., TMEIC, Fuji Electric Corp. of America, Schneider Electric, Yaskawa Corporation, Toshiba International Corporation, General Electric, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

Pune, India, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global variable frequency drive market size was valued at USD 19.21 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 19.87 billion in 2022 to USD 32.31 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, “Variable Frequency Drive Market, 2022-2029.”

According to our researchers, the fact that the technology aids to manage the operating pace to decrease energy consumption is predicted to fuel the market.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876

Leading Global Players in Variable Frequency Drive Market:

  • Eaton Corporation (Ireland)

  • Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics (India)

  • Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

  • Johnson Controls (Ireland)

  • Anaheim Automation Inc. (U.S.)

  • WEG (Brazil)

  • ABB (Switzerland)

  • Nidec Motor Corporation (Japan)

  • Siemens (Germany)

  • Danfoss Corporation (Denmark)

  • Honeywell International Inc. (U.S.)

  • TMEIC (U.S.)

  • Fuji Electric Corp. of America (Japan)

  • Schneider Electric (France)

  • Yaskawa Corporation (Japan)

  • Toshiba International Corporation (U.S.)

  • General Electric (U.S.)

  • Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc. (U.S.)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022 to 2029

Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR

7.2%

2029 Value Projection

USD 32.31 Billion

Base Year

2021

Variable Frequency Drive Market Size in 2021

USD 19.21 Billion

Historical Data for

2018 to 2020

No. of Pages

326

Segments covered

Type, Power Range, Application, End-user and Geography

Variable Frequency Drive Market Growth Drivers

Commotions in Supply Chain Management to Decline Growth amid Pandemic

Rising Digital and Automation to Navigate Market Growth

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Greater Electricity Demand

Creative Product Unveilings by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth


COVID-19 Impact

Commotions in Supply Chain Management to Decline Growth amid Pandemic

The global health emergency was triggered, owing to the influence of COVID-19 and had a negative effect on numerous industry verticals. The implementation of travel prohibitions and limitations, shelter-in-place-orders, and shutdowns that commenced deterioration in manufacturing industries, and trade disputes among others around the world are a few of the important factors hindering the market growth.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876

Segments

Type, Power Range, Application, End-user, and Region Are Studied

The market is segregated into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive based on type.

The market is divided into micro, low, medium, and high based on power range.

The market is classified into pumps, conveyors, HVAC, electric fan, extruders, and others based on application.

Based on end-user, the market is branched into power generation, infrastructure, oil & gas, food & beverages, mining, agriculture, and others. The power generation segment dominated the market in 2021.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Report Coverage

The report offers a methodical review of the segments and a methodical examination of the market. A considerate review of the present market trends, as well as the impending prospects, is offered in the report. Furthermore, it unveils an extensive analysis of the regional insights and their role in forming the variable frequency drive market growth. COVID-19 influences have been discussed in the report to aid investors and business owners with an enhanced perception of the imaginable threats prevailing in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their fundamental strategies to stay in the leading position.

Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876

Driving Factors

Rising Digital and Automation to Navigate Market Growth


The augmented inclination toward digitalization, connectivity, as well as automating industrial procedures by different industry verticals has perceived an increasing demand for variable frequency drive, aiding them to remotely administer the process. In complex industrial uses, such as huge buildings HVAC systems, the resulting data can be improved with a noteworthy gain in competence and energy savings by monitoring and checking the motor by variable drives, transforming them to become smart motors and even permitting them to be controlled distantly or even automatically, further augmenting performance, system efficiency as well as energy savings.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Greater Electricity Demand

Electricity is set to observe an increase in demand over the forecast period. Majority of this increase will arise in the quickest-growing Asia Pacific region, leading the region to hold the largest variable frequency drive market share.

The growth of renewable energy in North America and Europe is predicted to result in substantial market share for these regions.

Countries in Latin America are set to experience major capitalization events across mining and oil & gas industries.

Competitive Landscape

Creative Product Unveilings by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth

The fundamental players present in the market embrace numerous strategies to hike their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is periodically launching innovative products that will positively benefit the users.

Quick Buy - Variable Frequency Drive Market Analysis Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100876

Industry Development

January 2022: Danfoss’s Intelligent drives assists in enhancing HVAC safety with automated system check. The process involves automatic test of the complete installation, performed by the variable frequency drive.

Major Table of Contents:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions & Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

  • Key Insights

    • Key Emerging Trends – For Major Countries

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insight on Regulatory Landscape

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Analysis – Impact of COVID-19

    • Impact of COVID-19 on the Variable Frequency Drive

    • Steps Taken by the Government to Overcome the Impact

    • Key Developments in the Industry in Response to COVID-19

    • Potential Opportunities and Challenges due to COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Global Variable Frequency Drive Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • AC Drive

      • DC Drive

      • Servo Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Range

      • Micro

      • Low

      • Medium

      • High

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Pumps

      • Electric Fan

      • HVAC

      • Conveyors

      • Extruders

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Power Generation

      • Infrastructure

      • Oil & Gas

      • Food & Beverages

      • Mining

      • Agriculture

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Latin America

      • Middle East & Africa

  • North America Variable Frequency Drive Market (USD Billion) Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type

      • AC Drive

      • DC Drive

      • Servo Drive

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Power Range

      • Micro

      • Low

      • Medium

      • High

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application

      • Pumps

      • Electric Fan

      • HVAC

      • Conveyors

      • Extruders

      • Others

    • Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End-user

      • Power Generation

      • Infrastructure

      • Oil & Gas

      • Food & Beverages

      • Mining

      • Agriculture

      • Others

TOC Continued…!

Ask for Customization of this Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/variable-frequency-drive-market-100876

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Power Rental Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Power Rating (Below 75 kVA, 75-375 kVA, 375-750 kVA and Above 750 kVA), By Fuel Type (Diesel, Gas, and Others), By Application (Continuous Load, Standby Load, and Peak Load), By End-user (Mining, Construction, Utility, Events, Manufacturing, Oil & Gas, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Distributed Control System Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis, By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By End-User (Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Power Generation, Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverage, and Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Solar Photovoltaic Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Monocrystalline Silicon, Thin Film, Multicrystalline Silicon, and Others), By Grid Type (On-grid and Off-grid), By Installation (Ground Mounted, Rooftop, and Others), By Application (Residential, Non-Residential and Utilities), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Lithium-Ion Battery Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lithium Cobalt Oxide, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Lithium Manganese Oxide, Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt, and Lithium Titanate Oxide), By Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Energy Storage System, Industrial, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Subsea Trencher Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Jet, Mechanical), By Application (Pipeline Burial, Cable Burial, Umbilical Burial), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. We aim to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd

Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/variable-frequency-drive-vfd-market-9332


Recommended Stories

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Russia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Putin Said No

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s highly regarded central bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina sought to resign after Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine, only to be told by the president to stay, according to four people with knowledge of the discussions.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 F

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • Day Traders Finally Retreat After Standing Firm Amid Stock Market Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- In what looks increasingly like an uncharacteristic bout of bad timing, retail investors who hung tough during the selloff in January and February are now taking money off the table just as stocks are rallying.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Black Box Dispatched; Calls to FlightWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash Speciali

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 8% in 2022

    Interest rates are heading higher, and that could be bad news for low-yielding stocks. Camping World Holdings (NYSE: CWH), Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ: CHK), and Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) should all be paying out at least 8% yields this year. Selling recreational vehicles (RVs) may not seem like a hotbed for income investors, but Camping World has beefed up its distributions since hitting the market with its first quarterly dividend more than five years ago.

  • Here's what Warren Buffett is reminding everyone about investing

    Warren Buffett is channeling one long-held investing philosophy.

  • Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/23: Nvidia, Lucid, Holley

    The history is very clear: At times like these, you need to stay the course, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Wednesday. As of Tuesday, the stock market had given back 50% of its gains since November. It's easy to be overwhelmed by the daily doom and gloom of everything that's going wrong, Cramer admitted.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • Nio Stock Eyes Key Level With Earnings On Deck: 'Tide May Be Turning' For Tesla's China Rival

    Nio earnings and the launch of a rival to Tesla's Model S are ahead. One analyst expects Nio stock to more than double.

  • Ukraine war is a wake-up call to ditch oil and gas forever

    More drilling doesn’t add up to lower prices anytime soon—it just locks in more carbon. Here’s what to do instead.

  • The Way People Invest In Real Estate Has Changed - What This New Strategy Means For Investors

    Residential rental properties have been the most common investment option for most people wanting to build wealth through real estate investing. A modest savings account could cover the down payment on a single-family home in many parts of the country, and an ambitious investor could scale that first purchase into a multi-million dollar portfolio. Institutional investors mostly stayed out of the single-family housing market. Hedge funds and private equity firms historically maintained their focu

  • Nvidia’s Investor Day Was a Hit. That Hasn’t Stopped the Stock From Falling.

    A big rally in Nvidia's stock price seemed to lose momentum in the day after CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at the GTC Conference.