Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report by Type, by Voltage, by Power Range, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report by Type (AC Drives, DC Drives, and Servo Drives), by Voltage (Low Voltage and Medium Voltage), by Power Range, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
New York, March 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Variable Frequency Drive Market Research Report by Type, by Voltage, by Power Range, by Application, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05911838/?utm_source=GNW
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. This helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
1. The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow from USD 19,081.22 Million in 2019 to USD 23,680.34 Million by the end of 2025.
2. The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow from EUR 17,037.27 Million in 2019 to EUR 20,763.37 Million by the end of 2025.
3. The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow from GBP 14,953.03 Million in 2019 to GBP 18,458.68 Million by the end of 2025.
4. The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow from JPY 2,080,004.73 Million in 2019 to JPY 2,527,292.33 Million by the end of 2025.
5. The Global Variable Frequency Drive Market is expected to grow from AUD 27,452.24 Million in 2019 to AUD 34,387.00 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Variable Frequency Drive to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
"The Servo Drives is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Type, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across AC Drives, DC Drives, and Servo Drives. The AC Drives commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Servo Drives is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Medium Voltage is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Voltage, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across Low Voltage and Medium Voltage. The Low Voltage commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Medium Voltage is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Micro Power Drives is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Power Range, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across High Power Drives, Low Power Drives, Medium Power Drives, and Micro Power Drives. The Low Power Drives commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Micro Power Drives is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Application, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across Compressors, Conveyors, Fans, Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning, and Pumps. The Compressors commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Heating, Ventilation, & Air Conditioning is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Oil & Gas is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on End User, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across Industrial, Infrastructure, Marine, Material Handling, Mining & Metals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, and Water & Wastewater Treatment. The Power Generation commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Oil & Gas is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
"The Europe, Middle East & Africa is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period"
Based on Geography, the Variable Frequency Drive Market studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom. The Asia-Pacific commanded the largest size in the Variable Frequency Drive Market in 2019. On the other hand, the Europe, Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market including ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Danfoss A/S, Eaton Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Inovance Technology Europe GmbH, Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nidec Corporation, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Rockwell Automation Incorporated, Schneider Electric SE, Shenzhen INVT Electric Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, TMEIC, Weg SA, and Yaskawa Electric Corporation.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The 360iResearch™ FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Variable Frequency Drive Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window:
The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The 360iResearch™ Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Variable Frequency Drive Market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05911838/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001