Variant Alternative Income Fund Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary

·3 min read

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Variant Investments, LLC is pleased to announce that the Variant Alternative Income Fund (Ticker: NICHX) reached its 5-year anniversary on October 2, 2022. NICHX has generated annualized net returns of 8.94% since inception (as of 10/31/2022). The focus on niche, private market opportunities has resulted in limited correlation to the broader markets through a variety of challenging environments.

Income done differently (PRNewsfoto/Variant Investments, LLC)
Income done differently (PRNewsfoto/Variant Investments, LLC)

Please find more performance information and important disclosures here for NICHX.

"We are honored to have achieved such an important milestone" said J.B. Hayes, Variant Co-Founder and Principal, "and so grateful for the strong support from a diversified set of investors." With continued inflows throughout 2022, assets under management in the fund surpassed $2 billion during the 3rd quarter.

Additionally, the Firm is excited to see continued growth of the Variant Impact Fund (Ticker: IMPCX), which celebrated its 1-Year anniversary on November 1, 2022. IMPCX has generated 11.66% net returns since inception (as of 10/31/2022).

Please find more performance information and important disclosures here for IMPCX.

Past Performance Does Not Guarantee Future Results.

"The Impact Fund has been able to deliver on its promise of both strong financial returns and meaningful positive impact", said Bob Elsasser, Variant Co-Founder and Principal.  "We encourage investors to read the fund's Annual Impact Report for more details on how investor capital in IMPCX is making a difference to advance the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals".

About the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX):

The Fund offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income-generating assets. The Fund invests in niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets. The Fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income. Capital appreciation will be considered a secondary objective. Variant, an innovator in alternative income investing, is led by an investment team with decades of experience investing in market niches. Interval funds provide investors such features as daily pricing, 1099 tax reporting, and quarterly liquidity with a fund-level gate of 5-25% of NAV. The interval fund structure allows accredited investors the opportunity to access less liquid, potentially higher yielding alternative investments.

About the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX):

The Fund offers investors efficient access to a diversified portfolio of unconventional income-generating assets that are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("UN SDGs"). The Fund invests in niche market opportunities with strong cash flow characteristics and low correlations to public equity and bond markets. The Fund's primary objective is to provide a high level of current income. The Fund will also seek to generate positive social and environmental impact by targeting investment opportunities that are both aligned with the UN SDGs and consistent with the Fund's impact investing framework. The Fund intends to invest in a wide range of opportunities across three core impact objectives: (i) financial inclusion; (ii) inclusive growth; and (iii) responsible consumption. The Fund is structured as an interval fund.

Variant Investments, LLC is a Signatory of PRI | Principles for Responsible Investment and a member of the Global Impact Investing Network.

To learn more about the Variant Alternative Income Fund (NICHX), please visit funds.variantinvestments.com

To learn more about the Variant Impact Fund (IMPCX), please visit https://funds.variantinvestments.com/variant-impact-fund/

To learn more about Variant Investments, LLC, please visit www.variantinvestments.com

Ryan Warren, Director of Investor Relations, IR@VariantInvestments.com

An investment in the Fund is speculative, involves substantial risks.  The Variant Alternative Income Fund and Variant Impact Fund are continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. There is no guarantee the Funds will achieve their objectives.  An investment in the Funds should only be made by investors who understand the risks involved, who are able to withstand the loss of the entire amount invested and who can bear the risks associated with the limited liquidity of Shares.  A prospective investor must meet the definition of "accredited investor" under Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933.  

Shares are an illiquid investment. You should generally not expect to be able to sell your Shares (other than through the repurchase process), regardless of how the Funds perform. Although the Funds are required to implement a Share repurchase program only a limited number of Shares will be eligible for repurchase by the Funds.

BEFORE INVESTING YOU SHOULD CAREFULLY CONSIDER THE FUND'S INVESTMENT OBJECTIVES, RISKS, CHARGES AND EXPENSES. THIS AND OTHER INFORMATION IS IN THE PROSPECTUS, A COPY OF WHICH MAY BE OBTAINED FROM (877) 770-7717 OR WWW.VARIANTINVESTMENTS.COM. PLEASE READ THE PROSPECTUS CAREFULLY BEFORE YOU INVEST.

Foreside Fund Services, LLC, distributor.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/variant-alternative-income-fund-celebrates-5-year-anniversary-301679292.html

SOURCE Variant Investments, LLC

