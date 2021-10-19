U.S. markets close in 5 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.26
    +22.80 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,387.97
    +129.36 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,091.41
    +69.60 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.09
    -1.75 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.58
    +0.14 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    +6.10 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    +0.71 (+3.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1648
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6150
    +0.0310 (+1.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3795
    +0.0068 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.2300
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,204.88
    +210.35 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,450.34
    -13.01 (-0.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,203.80
    -0.03 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,215.52
    +190.06 (+0.65%)
     

Variant debuts a new $110M fund for crypto startups, announces Li Jin has joined as a general partner

Lucas Matney
·4 min read

While investors continue to question whether crypto will swallow up more traditional VC opportunities down the road, it certainly appears that today the blockchain space is eating up the attention of Silicon Valley's buzziest early investors.

Jesse Walden tells TechCrunch his crypto-centric VC firm Variant has raised a new $110 million early-stage fund, just over a year after the firm launched with a $22.5 million debut fund. Notably, Walden raised this fund alongside investor Li Jin who tells TechCrunch that she has joined Variant as its third general partner, merging her firm Atelier Ventures with Variant after deploying the entirety of her own creator economy-centric debut fund.

Jin and Walden overlapped during their time at Andreessen Horowitz, and, despite considerably different founding theses for their solo GP firms, found plenty of shared interest as they deployed their respective funds during the pandemic.

"We realized that there was quite a bit of overlap and convergence in the themes that we were investing against -- we, the passion economy, and Jesse, the ownership economy," Jin told TechCrunch in an interview. "We co-led several deals together, we co-invested in several deals together, and it just became quite clear that the two theses were two sides of the same coin."

Image via Atelier

Jin has cultivated an outsized presence in the tech investor community in the past couple of years, building up her reputation for spotting trends in the creator economy space. She spent nearly four years at Andreessen Horowitz helping the venture giant source deals, before leaving last summer to start Atelier Ventures. Jin officially launched the $13 million fund this past February though she had been writing checks throughout much of 2020. Throughout 2021, Jin has grown more outspoken in her views that technologies born out of the blockchain, like NFTs, may be the key to the next generation of creator monetization tools.

"I raised my fund really as a traditional consumer Web2 fund," Jin told us. "As I started deploying and spending more time in the ecosystem, I realized that crypto actually offered this really powerful toolset for aligning incentives between platforms and their participants."

An upswing in cryptocurrency prices during the pandemic, teamed with surging interest in institutional NFT art sales and crypto gaming titles like NBA Top Shot and Axie Infinity made 2021 a massive year for crypto investment among the venture community. Andreessen Horowitz made waves earlier this year with the announcement of their largest vertical-specific fund yet, a $2.2 billion crypto fund. That growing stockpile of crypto-destined capital has made a16z impossible to ignore among smaller crypto funds looking to back the hottest companies.

Andreessen Horowitz triples down on blockchain startups with massive $2.2 billion Crypto Fund III

Atelier has had significant crossover with investments led by a16z, particularly on the crypto side of things. In addition to backing more traditional creator platform plays like Substack, Atelier's portfolio of investments also includes NFT startup Yield Guild Games, DAO platform Syndicate, protocol XMTP and crypto publishing platform Mirror. Variant has participated alongside bother Atelier and Andreessen in a handful of deals, but has also backed competitors as the firm has dug deeper into the emerging worlds of NFTs, DeFi and DAOs. Variant's portfolio includes decentralized crypto exchange Uniswap, NFT platform Foundation and crypto wallet Phantom.

Earlier this year, Variant brought on its second GP, Spencer Noon, who joined from a Miami-based crypto fund. Walden notes that many of the founders in the firm's portfolio are also backers of the new Fund II itself -- an effort Variant has made to leverage its network to stay competitive with bigger funds.

"As the space continues to expand, we obviously can't hire 100 people in-house," Walden tells TechCrunch. "And so we decided we need to take a network-driven approach, and in order to build a network that grows bigger, faster and adds more value to all stakeholders, we just looked to our thesis, which says that the way to grow bigger, faster is to give ownership to your users. So, who are our users? They're the founders that we back and other builders in the space, and we have over 100 of them in the fund, meaning they own the fund itself."

Crypto startup Phantom banks funding from Andreessen Horowitz to scale its multichain wallet

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin FOMO Fuels ETF Frenzy. Retail Traders May Still Miss Out

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Workplace RacismTraders waiting to pile in to the first U.S. Bitcoin exchange-traded fund in the hopes of reaping big gains may risk missing out on even greater rewards.It all boils dow

  • ProShares Bitcoin Futures ETF to debut on NYSE

    Yahoo Finance's Jennifer Schonberger breaks down what to know about the Bitcoin futures ETF set to trade on the NYSE.&nbsp;

  • Morgan Stanley: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 80% (Or More)

    After slipping through September, markets have been trending up again in October. One possible reason: better-than-expected results from the Q3 earnings reports so far. With results in from 41 companies listed on the S&P 500, aggregate earnings are up more than 40% year-over-year. These solid results come even as revenues are down 13% yoy. Of the companies that have reported so far, 85% beat the anticipated EPS, while 70% beat on revenues. With these results, it should come as no surprise to see

  • 12 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 12 best stocks that pay monthly dividends. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends. Dividend investing is a strategy that has long been integrated into investor circles, particularly by […]

  • Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 10 Companies Bezos Is Investing In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 companies Bezos is investing in. You can skip our detailed analysis of Jeff Bezos’ investment strategies, and go directly to read Jeff Bezos Stock Portfolio: 5 Companies Bezos Is Investing In. A Princeton graduate, Jeff Bezos founded e-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in 1994 with $10,000 of his […]

  • Virgin Galactic's Problems Are Growing

    When Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) went public via SPAC merger in 2019, the company projected that 66 passengers would fly aboard the company's spacecraft in 2020 and another 646 in 2021. Investors recently got word that yet another delay is hitting Virgin Galactic, and at best we will see a small number of revenue-generating flights in 2022, assuming no more delays.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Investments That Could Deliver Superior Returns

    In the investment world, Cathie Wood has garnered increasing attention for her successes in recent years. Holdings such as Nano Dimension (NASDAQ: NNDM), Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), and Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) have the potential to boost those returns further. Nano Dimension stands out in the 3D printing world for its unique capabilities -- its printers can make circuit boards.

  • DLocal Announces Preliminary Q3 Results; Shares Fall Pre-Market

    Shares of Uruguayan financial technology company DLocal Ltd. (DLO) were trading nearly 7.6% down, at the time of writing, in the pre-market session on Tuesday after the company announced preliminary financial results for the third quarter of 2021. DLO expects its third-quarter revenue to be in the range of $67 million to $68 million, higher than the Street’s estimate of $64.53 million. This is compared to $30.9 million reported in the third quarter of 2020, representing an estimated year-over-ye

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Cathie Wood Is Buying That Wall Street Thinks Will Skyrocket

    ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood doesn't mind going against the grain. Here are three beaten-down stocks Wood is buying that Wall Street thinks will skyrocket. Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ARCT) are still more than 60% below the highs from December despite a partial rebound this summer.

  • Why Medtronic Fell by Almost 6% on Monday

    The company released a discouraging business update after market hours on Friday, and its stock took it on the chin the following trading day. In that update, Medtronic said that a clinical trial of its Symplicity Renal Denervation System to lower blood pressure in hypertension patients will continue for an unspecified length of time. In Medtronic's words, the monitoring board "has recommended that clinical trial enrollment continue as planned, until the full, predefined sample size is reached."

  • Kevin O’Leary sees ‘trillions’ coming to crypto — but he still loves these dividend stocks

    Mr. Wonderful is calling for a Bitcoin boom. But he hasn't forgotten about dividends.

  • 11 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 11 best genomic stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Genomic Stocks to Buy Now. Genomics is a branch of biology that studies the structure, function, evolution, mapping, and editing of genomes, […]

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Ford Stock?

    Although the computer chip shortage wrecked third-quarter auto sales by causing third quarter auto sales to tumble, the market still finds an investment in Ford (NYSE: F) to be intriguing. Ford's sales for the period were hurt along with most everyone else's, but it was actually able to beat expectations and management says sales improved as the quarter progressed. Because the automaker also continued its dominance in the truck market and sales of its electric vehicles are revving up, it's no wonder everyone is talking about Ford's stock.

  • Energous stock rockets on heavy volume after FCC approves 'over-the-air' wireless charging product at any distance

    Shares of Energous Corp. rocketed 30% on massive volume in premarket trading Tuesday, after the over-the-air wireless charging company said the U.S. Federal Communications Commission granted equipment authorization for wireless power transfer at any distance. Trading volume ballooned to 16.5 million shares, enough make the stock the most actively traded ahead of the open, and compares with the full-day average of about 720,300 shares. Energous said the FCC approval adds to the approval in Europe

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In fuboTV Inc.'s (NYSE:FUBO) Shares?

    Every investor in fuboTV Inc. ( NYSE:FUBO ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally...

  • Steel Earnings: Steel Dynamics Beats; Nucor, Cleveland-Cliffs On Tap Amid Peak Steel Price Fears

    Steel Dynamics topped views with Nucor and Cleveland-Cliffs due this week. Can they overcome peak steel-price fears?

  • 3 Bargain Stocks Cathie Wood Loves

    The Ark Invest founder buys and sells stocks for various reasons, but she continues to hold these three tickers. Should you follow her lead?

  • SEC releases 45-page report on Gamestop

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the major takeaways from the SEC report.&nbsp;

  • Ulta Beauty Stock Slides After Long-Term Targets Are Updated

    Ulta Beauty stock slid Tuesday after the company announced its long-term financial targets and strategic priorities. In a filing, Ulta Beauty (ticker: ULTA) said It expects comparable-store sales to increase between 3% and 5% annually and hopes to open approximately 50 new stores per year. Ulta is expected to expand on its announcement at an investor conference early Tuesday, where it also will disclose details about a new partnership with Google (GOOGL) to enhance the cosmetic brand’s virtual try-on tool for lipstick and eyeshadow.

  • Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money?

    Where do millionaires keep their money? High net worth individuals put money into different classifications of financial and real assets, including stocks, mutual funds, retirement accounts and real estate. Most of the 20.27 million millionaires in the U.S. did not … Continue reading → The post Where Do Millionaires Keep Their Money? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.