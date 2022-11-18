Varicose Vein Treatment Market is Projected to Reach 451.9 million in 2028

Stratview Research

Varicose Vein Treatment Market is expected to reach 451.9 million in 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2022- 2028, reports Stratview Research.

Raipur, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Varicose Vein Treatment Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.



How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the varicose vein treatment market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

surging demand for minimal invasion techniques.

Increasing geriatric population.

Economically favourable treatment and excluded use of anaesthesia.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.





Varicose Vein Treatment Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfil the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

by Product Type

by Treatment Type

by Region

Varicose Vein Treatment Market Insights

Market Trends by Product Type

The market has been classified into laser & RF ablation, venous closure, and surgical. Under these, the laser & RF ablation segment held the largest market share in 2021 and is likely to grow at a considered CAGR during the forecast period. Laser ablation treatment does not include lengthy hospital stays or discomfort during the recovery process that offers considerable benefits to the patients who are treated for varicose veins, thus bolstering the segment growth.

Market Trends by Treatment Type

The market is segmented into Endovenous Ablation, Injection Sclerotherapy, Surgical Ligation/Stripping. The injection sclerotherapy currently dominates the market. The treatment is a painless procedure and patient can go home on the same day of the surgery, which is a major factor driving the growth of the segment.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

The North American market held a significant market share in 2021 and is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR in the coming years. Rising healthcare expenditure, favourable reimbursement scenario, as well as a growing number of product approvals is likely to boost the market growth in the region. Also, well-established healthcare systems allow the easy availability of products, thereby augmenting the regional market growth.

COVID-19 Impact on the Varicose Vein Treatment Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

Candela Medical (Syneron Medical Ltd) (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Boston Scientific (Lumenis Corporation) (US)

El. En SpA Group (Quanta System) (Italy)

Teleflex Incorporated (US)

Eufoton SRL (Italy)

Biolitec AG (BioMed Technology Holdings Ltd) (Germany)

AngioDynamics Inc. (US)

Alma Lasers Ltd (Israel)

Sciton Inc. (US)

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Varicose Vein Treatment Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

