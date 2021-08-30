U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,511.00
    +5.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,431.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,446.50
    +20.00 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,286.40
    +11.10 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.58
    -0.16 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.50
    -1.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    24.20
    +0.09 (+0.39%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.57
    -2.27 (-12.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3764
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8880
    +0.0780 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,695.88
    -641.65 (-1.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.67
    +28.77 (+2.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,789.29
    +148.15 (+0.54%)
     

Variety is the Spice of Life: 6 in 10 Americans Feel Happier When Adding Variety to Their Daily Routine

·4 min read

Califia Farms Partners with Carla Hall to Celebrate Versatility of Dairy-Free Beverages

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking to boost your mood, feel more energized or spur creativity? Try adding variety to your daily routine. New research conducted by OnePoll on behalf of plant-based beverage brand Califia Farms reveals that more than 3 in 4 (78%) people felt a positive effect in their life after trying something new1.

Califia Farms partners with Carla Hall to celebrate versatility of&#x00202f;dairy-free beverages.
Califia Farms partners with Carla Hall to celebrate versatility of dairy-free beverages.

The study of 2,000 Americans found that since the onset of the pandemic, people have been eager to switch up their routines, with 6 in 10 feeling the urge to try something outside their comfort zone. More than 80% have had success adding variety to their daily routines and say they look for novelty in food and beverage (67%); TV shows, music, and movies (64%); books and magazines (38%), and more. Sixty percent of respondents said that trying something new made them feel happier, while 53% said they felt more creative, 52% were more energized and 51% were more content with themselves.

The research also revealed:

  • 2 in 3 (67%) have seen positive changes in other areas of their life after trying something new.

  • 63% of people have ended up loving the new thing they tried after years of avoiding it.

  • 68% of people see the post-pandemic world as an invitation to plan for more variety in their lives.

  • 50% said they feel bored without having some variety.

These findings are consistent with recent research from New York University and the University of Miami that found having new, diverse experiences — even small ones – is linked to positive emotions and enhanced happiness2.

"We learned that people are inherently curious and that changing things up even in simple, everyday routines can keep things feeling fresh and exciting," said Suzanne Ginestro, CMO of Califia Farms. "For the two thirds of Americans who like variety in food and beverages, we offer a range of great-tasting dairy-free milks, creamers and coffees made with an array of plant-based ingredients like almonds, oats and coconuts."

Ginestro continued, "At Califia Farms, we invite everyone to experiment, dabble, and explore with various plant-based options – whether you're adding Unsweetened Almondmilk to a smoothie, foaming our Oat Barista Blend for your morning latte, or indulging in a rich dessert made with our Toasted Coconut Almondmilk. Whatever your preference, one thing is true: variety is the spice of life."

Dairy-Free Cooking with Carla Hall
To support the brand's new Calilujah! advertising campaign, Califia Farms is partnering with celebrity chef, author and television host Carla Hall to highlight delicious ways to use the variety of Califia Farms plant-based beverages. Through recipes, recipe videos and cooking tips, Carla shares ideas for how to incorporate the breadth of Califia Farms dairy-free offerings during everyday occasions.

"I like to keep things fresh and new in the kitchen, which is why having a variety of ingredients to choose from when developing recipes is so important for keeping me inspired and feeling creative in the kitchen," said chef Carla Hall. "I'm excited to be partnering with Califia Farms because they have so many dairy-free, plant-based options – there's something for everyone to experiment with and explore every day no matter what kind of diet you follow."

For more information and for recipe ideas featuring Califia products, visit califiafarms.com.

Instagram and Twitter: @CalifiaFarms #Calilujah! www.califiafarms.com

About Califia Farms (pronounced "Cal-uh-FEE-ahh" like California)
Inspired by the bounty of California, Califia Farms is on a mission to nourish the world with the wisdom of a plant-based lifestyle. The company creates innovative, healthy and great-tasting premium beverages that make it easy for consumers to go plant-based and dairy-free, without compromise. Califia Farms is one of the fastest-growing natural beverage companies in the U.S., as well as the #1 plant-based dairy alternative brand in the natural channel. Its Bakersfield, Calif. manufacturing plant is powered by renewable energy and re-purposes more than 90% of its post-production byproduct.

1 Survey of 2,000 Americans commissioned by Califia Farms and conducted by OnePoll, August 2021
2 Nature Neuroscience "Association between real-world experiential diversity and positive affect relates to hippocampal–striatal functional connectivity," May 2020

Califia Farms (PRNewsfoto/Califia Farms)
Califia Farms (PRNewsfoto/Califia Farms)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/variety-is-the-spice-of-life-6-in-10-americans-feel-happier-when-adding-variety-to-their-daily-routine-301364746.html

SOURCE Califia Farms

Recommended Stories

  • Could Moderna Take Down Gilead Sciences?

    It's too early for a "yes" answer. But it's too premature for a "no" response as well.

  • It Was a Big Week for Covid Vaccine News. What Stocks Came Out on Top.

    Pfizer, Moderna, and BioNTech came into the end of the week with mixed results, after developments that could shape the future of the vaccine market.

  • Could These Clinical Results Mean Profit for AbbVie Shareholders?

    The pharma stock announced strong phase 3 results for atogepant in the preventive treatment of episodic migraine.

  • You Could First Develop These 2 COVID Symptoms a Year Later, New Study Says

    One of the biggest mysteries about COVID-19 is how long its effects linger, considering the virus has only been widely circulating for less than two years. But as time goes on, and scientists and medical experts continue to conduct research on long COVID, some clear trends are emerging. A recent study published in The Lancet out of Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the pandemic initially, sought to compare symptoms among 1,276 hospitalized COVID patients six months after they got sick to what they

  • Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19

    Less than two weeks after promoting the anti-parasitic horse medication ivermectin as an effective COVID-19 treatment on social media, Wayne […] The post Georgia police captain who recommended animal parasite medication as vaccine substitute dies of COVID-19 appeared first on TheGrio.

  • 74 Percent of Delta Variant Infections Have This in Common, New Study Says

    In the last few months, the Delta variant has proven to be a more virulent and contagious version of the COVID-19 virus than anything that's come before it. Scientists continue to study the variant to figure out what makes it so much more transmissible and deadly, but a new report published in the journal Nature has found that three-quarters of infections caused by the Delta variant have one thing in common that proves it's spreading in a different and more powerful way than previous strains of

  • Oxygen in U.S. South Runs Low; Japan Probes Deaths: Virus Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Hospitals in the U.S. Southeast are running low on oxygen, with the worst-hit left only 12 to 24 hours worth, said Premier Inc., a hospital-supply purchasing group. All NBA referees must be vaccinated for the season that begins in October, the National Basketball Association said on Saturday. Protests were held in France and Germany against virus measures. Japan is investigating the deaths of two people administered Moderna Inc.’s shots from vaccine batches that have since been su

  • Akumin Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

    Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ: AKU) (TSX: AKU) ("Akumin" ) is providing this update on the status of the management cease trade order granted by the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), as principal regulator of Akumin, on August 20, 2021 (the "MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trader Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was granted following Akumin's application to the OSC once it was determined it was not in a position to file its interim financial report for the quarter ended June

  • 20 Bad Habits That Could Turn You Blind, Say Experts

    You're staring at a screen right now. And chances are, you don't know the #1 thing you can do to protect your eyes while doing so. That's why we wrote this. The truth is that the power is within your sights—diet, lifestyle choices and good eye hygiene have a lot to do with preserving vision as we age. Here's what top experts say you should focus on. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It. 1 You're Get

  • Rand Paul: ‘Hatred for Trump’ blocks Covid study of horse drug ivermectin

    Kentucky senator tells constituents he is ‘in the middle’ on use of deworming medication FDA has implored Americans not to take Senator Rand Paul: ‘The hatred for Trump deranged these people so much, they’re unwilling to objectively study it.’ Photograph: Rex/Shutterstock Federal researchers will not study ivermectin as a treatment for Covid-19, the Kentucky senator Rand Paul claimed, because “hatred for Donald Trump” has tainted their view of those who say the drug used to deworm horses can aid

  • Leader of Texas anti-mask movement dies from Covid-19

    ‘Caleb has peacefully passed on. He will live forever in our hearts and minds,’ says Texas anti-mask campaigner’s wife and mother of his three daughters

  • Starting today, get 2 free Krispy Kreme doughnuts for getting a COVID vaccine

    Krispy Kreme is doubling down on its vaccination incentive for limited time after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine

  • Drinking This May Reduce Fatal Heart Disease Risk, New Study Says

    If one of the first things you do each day is pour yourself a cup of something that helps you wake up, now you might have one more reason to keep up your routine. A new study that looked at the diet habits of nearly 469,000 people found that one particular beverage helped reduce the risk of early death from heart disease and stroke—two of the top five leading causes of death in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.A new study was presented Friday at the

  • Okinawa finds contaminants in Moderna COVID-19 vaccines- NHK

    Contaminants were found in Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines at a large-scale vaccination centre in Japan's Okinawa prefecture, suspending inoculations, public broadcaster NHK reported on Sunday. The Okinawa vaccines are from different Moderna lots already suspended by the Japanese government due to reports of contamination, NHK said.

  • Southerners’ Belief in ‘Eternal Life’ Makes Them ‘Less Scared’ of Covid, Mississippi Gov. Says

    “When you believe that living on this earth is but a blip on the screen, then you don’t have to be so scared of things,” Mississippi’s Republican Governor Tate Reeves said

  • Anti-mask activist who organized protests in Texas dies of COVID-19

    Anti-mask activist who organized protests in Texas dies of COVID-19

  • Peloton investigated over the safety of its treadmills

    US regulators are investigating the firm after customers reported accidents on its exercise bikes.

  • 80 Percent of People With MS Have This in Common, Study Says

    Like Parkinson's and other potentially progressive diseases, receiving a Multiple Sclerosis (MS) diagnosis can be a terrifying prospect. A disease of the brain and central nervous system, it disrupts communication between the brain and the body, causing problems with coordination, poor balance, fatigue, pain, and vision loss. Currently, more than 2.3 million people in the U.S. are living with MS. Though life expectancy has increased for those with MS and most patients do not become severely disa

  • Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Startling" Warning

    We know it has felt like a long marathon, our fight against coronavirus. But now is exactly the wrong time to let your guard down. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are going up, and vaccinations aren't going up fast enough. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is sounding the alarm: All of this "pain and suffering" is "entirely preventable," he said. Read on for five essential poi

  • If You Notice This on Your Legs, Have Your Heart Checked, Says Mayo Clinic

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for over 650,000 fatalities per year. Behind many of those deaths is atherosclerosis, a condition in which the arteries become hardened and narrowed due to a buildup of fatty plaque, obstructing blood flow.The location of the obstruction determines which type of condition you have. If it's in the outer extremities—the arms or legs, for example—it's known as peripheral artery disease (PAD). If it's in the arteries that s