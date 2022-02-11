A VARIETY OF VEHICLES MAKE GLOBAL, NATIONAL AND AUTO SHOW DEBUTS IN THE WINDY CITY
Public Show Runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place
CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive manufacturers, exhibitors and enthusiasts from all over the world are revving up for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, running Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. The show is open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the final day of the show (Presidents Day) when it closes at 8 p.m. Tickets to the public show are now available for purchase online at ChicagoAutoShow.com.
Attendees will also be among the first to see a variety of vehicles that made their global, national or auto show debut this week in Chicago, including:
2023 BMW ixM60
2022 BMW xDrive50
2022 BMW i4 M50
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV
2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
Ford 1978 F-100 Eluminator EV Concept
2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
2022 Ford Bronco Everglades
Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition
2022 GMC Hummer EV
2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5
2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package
2022 Kia EV6
2024 Kia EV9 Concept
2023 Kia Sportage PHEV
Lexus IS 500 SEMA Build
2022 Lexus LX 600
2022 Lexus NX
Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept
Nissan Frontier Trio of Concepts – Nissan Frontier Project 72X, Frontier Project Hardbody and Frontier Project Adventure
Nissan Rebelle Rally Frontier
Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition
2023 Subaru Solterra
2023 Subaru WRX
2023 Toyota bZ4X
2023 Toyota Sequoia and Sequoia Capstone
Toyota Tacozilla Tacoma Camper
2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone
About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.
