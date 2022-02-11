U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,418.64
    -85.44 (-1.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,738.06
    -503.53 (-1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,791.15
    -394.49 (-2.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,030.15
    -21.02 (-1.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.90
    +4.02 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.60
    +23.20 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.60
    +0.08 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1351
    -0.0080 (-0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    -0.0760 (-3.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3566
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4100
    -0.6200 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,363.39
    -1,582.87 (-3.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    973.62
    -23.33 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,661.02
    -11.38 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,696.08
    +116.21 (+0.42%)
     

A VARIETY OF VEHICLES MAKE GLOBAL, NATIONAL AND AUTO SHOW DEBUTS IN THE WINDY CITY

·2 min read

Public Show Runs Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive manufacturers, exhibitors and enthusiasts from all over the world are revving up for the 2022 Chicago Auto Show, running Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. The show is open each day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., except for the final day of the show (Presidents Day) when it closes at 8 p.m. Tickets to the public show are now available for purchase online at ChicagoAutoShow.com.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9015651-chicago-auto-show-2022/

Attendees will also be among the first to see a variety of vehicles that made their global, national or auto show debut this week in Chicago, including:

  • 2023 BMW ixM60

  • 2022 BMW xDrive50

  • 2022 BMW i4 M50

  • 2023 Chevrolet Blazer

  • 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV

  • 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

  • Ford 1978 F-100 Eluminator EV Concept

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor

  • 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades

  • Ford GT Alan Mann Heritage Edition

  • 2022 GMC Hummer EV

  • 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5

  • 2022 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe

  • 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee L Limited Black Package

  • 2022 Kia EV6

  • 2024 Kia EV9 Concept

  • 2023 Kia Sportage PHEV

  • Lexus IS 500 SEMA Build

  • 2022 Lexus LX 600

  • 2022 Lexus NX

  • Lincoln Aviator Shinola Concept

  • 2023 Nissan Ariya

  • Nissan Frontier Trio of Concepts – Nissan Frontier Project 72X, Frontier Project Hardbody and Frontier Project Adventure

  • Nissan Rebelle Rally Frontier

  • 2023 Nissan Z

  • Ram 1500 "Built to Serve" Edition

  • 2023 Subaru Solterra

  • 2023 Subaru WRX

  • 2023 Toyota bZ4X

  • 2023 Toyota Sequoia and Sequoia Capstone

  • Toyota Tacozilla Tacoma Camper

  • 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Tickets to the 2022 Chicago Auto Show are currently on sale at ChicagoAutoShow.com. Media information is available at ChicagoAutoShow.com/media.

About the Chicago Auto Show
First staged in 1901, the Chicago Auto Show is the nation's longest running auto exposition in North America. The show is produced by the Chicagoland's new-car dealer association, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, which has staged the show since 1935. The 2022 public show is Feb. 12-21 at McCormick Place. For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com or Facebook.com/ChicagoAutoShow.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-variety-of-vehicles-make-global-national-and-auto-show-debuts-in-the-windy-city-301481031.html

SOURCE Chicago Auto Show

