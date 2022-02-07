U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,483.87
    -16.66 (-0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,091.13
    +1.39 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,015.67
    -82.34 (-0.58%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,012.60
    +10.24 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.53
    -0.78 (-0.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.10
    +14.30 (+0.79%)
     

  • Silver

    23.04
    +0.57 (+2.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1442
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9160
    -0.0140 (-0.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    +0.0009 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0940
    -0.1060 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,137.36
    +2,558.94 (+6.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.93
    +29.17 (+2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,573.47
    +57.07 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,248.87
    -191.12 (-0.70%)
     

Varonis Announces Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Varonis Systems, Inc.
·19 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VRNS
    Watchlist

Annual recurring revenues grew to $387.1 million, a 35% increase year-over-year
Total revenues grew 33% year-over-year to $126.6 million in Q4 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), a pioneer in data security and analytics, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2021.

"Our outstanding fourth quarter results are the culmination of a steady, consistent and well-executed year by our team," said Yaki Faitelson, Varonis CEO. "Our technology has never been a better fit than for today's market, as the acceleration of secular trends impacting companies further drives the global need for the Varonis Data Security Platform. Looking ahead, our leadership in the market, coupled with our ongoing innovation and execution, firmly positions us to better protect our customers, offer more value to our partners, and deliver durable long-term growth to our stockholders."

Financial Summary for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021

  • Total revenues increased 33% to $126.6 million, compared with $95.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Subscription revenues increased 53% to $96.0 million, compared with $62.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Maintenance and services revenues were $29.6 million, compared with $32.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP operating loss was ($17.8) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($7.2) million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Non-GAAP operating income was $22.4 million, compared to non-GAAP operating income of $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Financial Summary for the Year Ended December 31, 2021

  • Total revenues increased 33% to $390.1 million, compared with $292.7 million in 2020.

  • Subscription revenues increased 67% to $268.9 million, compared with $161.2 million in 2020.

  • Maintenance and services revenues were $119.3 million, compared with $130.0 million in 2020.

  • GAAP operating loss was ($98.7) million, compared to GAAP operating loss of ($78.4) million in 2020.

  • Non-GAAP operating income was $25.2 million, compared to non-GAAP operating loss of ($4.4) million in 2020.

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income (loss) and GAAP net loss to non-GAAP net income (loss) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020. An explanation of these measures is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights

  • Annual recurring revenues, or ARR, were $387.1 million as of the end of the fourth quarter, up 35% year-over-year.

  • As of December 31, 2021, 73% of customers with 500 employees or more purchased four or more licenses, up from 63% as of December 31, 2020, and 41% purchased six or more licenses, up from 30% as of December 31, 2020.

  • For the fourth quarter of 2021, total revenues in North America increased 34% over the prior-year period to $89.1 million, total revenues in EMEA increased 32% over the prior-year period to $34.2 million, and total revenues in Rest of World increased 27% to $3.3 million.

  • As of December 31, 2021, the Company had $807.6 million in cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits.

  • During the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, the Company generated $7.2 million of cash from operations, compared to negative $5.8 million used in the prior year period.

An explanation of ARR is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators."

Financial Outlook

This financial outlook includes the introduction of full year ARR guidance. Additionally, the Company's guidance for non-GAAP operating income (loss) reflects the weakening of the U.S. dollar against the New Israeli Shekel, which the Company has mitigated through its hedging program for 2022. For the first quarter of 2022, this headwind is expected to be 350 basis points and for the full year 2022, this headwind is expected to be 200 basis points.

For the first quarter of 2022, the Company expects:

  • Revenues of $94.5 million to $96.5 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% to 29%.

  • Non-GAAP operating loss of ($10.5) million to ($9.5) million.

  • Non-GAAP net loss per basic and diluted share in the range of ($0.11) to ($0.10), based on 108.4 million basic and diluted shares outstanding.

For full year 2022, the Company expects:

  • ARR of $484.0 million to $489.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 25% to 26%.

  • Revenues of $485.0 million to $490.0 million, or year-over-year growth of 24% to 26%.

  • Non-GAAP operating income of $26.0 million to $29.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP net income per diluted share in the range of $0.16 to $0.17, based on 128.5 million diluted shares outstanding.

Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s Financial Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described below under “Forward-Looking Statements”.

Conference Call and Webcast
Varonis will host a conference call today, Monday, February 7, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results. To access this call, dial 877-425-9470 (domestic) or 201-389-0878 (international). The passcode is 13725555. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 14, 2022 at 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international). The replay passcode is 13725555. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website (www.varonis.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Key Performance Indicators and Stock Split
Varonis believes that the use of non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) is helpful to our investors. These measures, which the Company refers to as our non-GAAP financial measures, are not prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is calculated as operating income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, and (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses.

Non-GAAP net income (loss) is calculated as net income (loss) excluding (i) stock-based compensation expense, (ii) payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation, (iii) amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition related expenses, (iv) foreign exchange gains (losses) which includes exchange rate differences on lease contracts as a result of the implementation of ASC 842, (v) amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and (vi) acquisition-related taxes.

The Company believes that the exclusion of these expenses provides a more meaningful comparison of our operational performance from period to period and offers investors and management greater visibility to the underlying performance of our business. Specifically:

  • Stock-based compensation expenses utilize varying available valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and a variety of equity instruments that can impact a company's non-cash expenses;

  • Payroll taxes are tied to the exercise or vesting of underlying equity awards and the price of our common stock at the time of vesting or exercise, factors which may vary from period to period;

  • Acquired intangible assets are valued at the time of acquisition and are amortized over an estimated useful life after the acquisition, and acquisition-related expenses are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results;

  • The Company incurs foreign exchange gains or losses from the revaluation of its significant operating lease liabilities in foreign currencies as well as other assets and liabilities denominated in non-U.S. dollars, which may vary from period to period;

  • Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs, which relate to the Company’s convertible senior notes issued in 2020, is a non-cash item; and

  • Acquisition-related taxes are unrelated to current operations and neither are comparable to the prior period nor predictive of future results.

Each of our non-GAAP financial measures is an important tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own operating results over different periods of time. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent our financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to operating income (loss) or net income (loss) or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures may not provide information that is directly comparable to that provided by other companies in our industry, as other companies in our industry may calculate non-GAAP financial results differently, particularly related to non-recurring, unusual items. In addition, there are limitations in using non-GAAP financial measures because the non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, and exclude expenses that may have a material impact on our reported financial results. Further, stock-based compensation expense and payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of the compensation provided to our employees. Also, the amortization of intangible assets are expected recurring expenses over the estimated useful life of the underlying intangible asset and acquisition-related expenses will be incurred to the extent acquisitions are made in the future. Additionally, foreign exchange rates may fluctuate from one period to another, and the Company does not estimate movements in foreign currencies. Finally, the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs are expected recurring expenses until the maturity of the senior notes in 2025.

The presentation of non-GAAP financial information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Varonis urges investors to review the reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures included below, and not to rely on any single financial measures to evaluate our business.

A reconciliation for non-GAAP operating income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) referred to in our “Financial Outlook” is not provided because, as forward-looking statements, such reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort due to the high variability, complexity, and difficulty of estimating certain items such as charges to stock-based compensation expense and currency fluctuations which could have an impact on our consolidated results. The Company believes the information provided is useful to investors because it can be considered in the context of the Company’s historical disclosures of this measure.

ARR is a key performance indicator defined as the annualized value of active term-based subscription license contracts and maintenance contracts related to perpetual licenses in effect at the end of that period. Subscription license contracts and maintenance for perpetual license contracts are annualized by dividing the total contract value by the number of days in the term and multiplying the result by 365. The annualized value of contracts is a legal and contractual determination made by assessing the contractual terms with our customers. The annualized value of maintenance contracts is not determined by reference to historical revenues, deferred revenues or any other GAAP financial measure over any period. ARR is not a forecast of future revenues, which can be impacted by contract start and end dates and renewal rates.

All common stock and per share data in this earnings release have been retroactively adjusted for the impact of the three-for-one split effective March 15, 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and statements made during the above referenced conference call will contain, "forward-looking" statements, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including regarding the Company's growth rate and its expectations regarding future revenues, operating income or loss or earnings or loss per share. These statements are not guarantees of future performance but are based on management's expectations as of the date of this press release and assumptions that are inherently subject to uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements include the following: the impact of potential information technology, cybersecurity or data security breaches; risks associated with anticipated growth in Varonis’ addressable market; Varonis’ ability to predict the timing and rate of subscription renewals and their impact on the Company’s future revenues and operating results; the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on the budgets of our clients and on economic conditions generally; competitive factors, including increased sales cycle time, changes in the competitive environment, pricing changes and increased competition; the risk that Varonis may not be able to attract or retain employees, including sales personnel and engineers; Varonis’ ability to build and expand its direct sales efforts and reseller distribution channels; general economic and industry conditions, such as foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and expenditure trends for data and cybersecurity solutions; risks associated with the closing of large transactions, including Varonis’ ability to close large transactions consistently on a quarterly basis; new product introductions and Varonis’ ability to develop and deliver innovative products; risks associated with international operations; Varonis’ ability to provide high-quality service and support offerings; and risks associated with our convertible notes and capped-call transaction. These and other important risk factors are described more fully in Varonis’ reports and other documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and could cause actual results to vary from expectations. All information provided in this press release and in the conference call is as of the date hereof, and Varonis undertakes no duty to update or revise this information, whether as a result of new information, new developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Varonis

Varonis is a pioneer in data security and analytics, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Varonis focuses on protecting enterprise data: sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property. The Varonis Data Security Platform detects cyberthreats from both internal and external actors by analyzing data, account activity and user behavior; prevents and limits disaster by locking down sensitive and stale data; and efficiently sustains a secure state with automation. Varonis products address additional important use cases including data protection, data governance, zero trust, compliance, data privacy, classification and threat detection and response. Varonis started operations in 2005 and has customers spanning leading firms in the financial services, public, healthcare, industrial, insurance, energy and utilities, technology, consumer and retail, media and entertainment and education sectors.

To find out more about Varonis, visit www.varonis.com

Varonis Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except for share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Revenues:

Subscriptions

$

96,025

$

62,653

$

268,942

$

161,188

Maintenance and services

29,613

32,072

119,302

130,028

Perpetual licenses

940

472

1,890

1,473

Total revenues

126,578

95,197

390,134

292,689

Cost of revenues

17,378

12,462

59,399

44,261

Gross profit

109,200

82,735

330,735

248,428

Operating expenses:

Research and development

40,143

27,938

137,882

99,363

Sales and marketing

67,673

48,904

230,314

179,902

General and administrative

19,217

13,092

61,233

47,578

Total operating expenses

127,033

89,934

429,429

326,843

Operating loss

(17,833

)

(7,199

)

(98,694

)

(78,415

)

Financial expenses, net

(4,087

)

(4,538

)

(12,145

)

(7,483

)

Loss before income taxes

(21,920

)

(11,737

)

(110,839

)

(85,898

)

Income taxes

(3,023

)

(7,295

)

(6,022

)

(8,112

)

Net loss

$

(24,943

)

$

(19,032

)

$

(116,861

)

$

(94,010

)

Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(1.11

)

$

(1.00

)

Weighted average number of shares used in
computing net loss per share of common
stock, basic and diluted

107,406,930

95,313,234

105,305,957

94,336,893


Stock-based compensation expense for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cost of revenues

$

3,711

$

1,398

$

8,995

$

5,013

Research and development

11,608

6,212

36,033

21,979

Sales and marketing

13,449

6,805

39,684

25,578

General and administrative

9,342

4,986

25,067

16,015

$

38,110

$

19,401

$

109,779

$

68,585


Payroll tax expense related to stock-based compensation for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cost of revenues

$

62

$

13

$

1,059

$

300

Research and development

22

43

350

333

Sales and marketing

272

117

4,982

2,789

General and administrative

22

15

971

471

$

378

$

188

$

7,362

$

3,893


Amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 is included in the Consolidated Statements of Operations as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Cost of revenues

$

381

$

262

$

1,525

$

262

Research and development

1,338

900

5,261

900

Sales and marketing

1

2

8

2

General and administrative

325

325

$

1,720

$

1,489

$

6,794

$

1,489


Varonis Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

Unaudited

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

805,761

$

234,092

Marketable securities

34,117

Short-term deposits

1,850

30,053

Trade receivables, net

117,179

94,229

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

34,417

27,357

Total current assets

959,207

419,848

Long-term assets:

Operating lease right-of-use asset

63,749

47,924

Property and equipment, net

38,298

37,163

Intangible assets, net

4,313

5,846

Goodwill

23,135

23,135

Other assets

19,835

21,566

Total long-term assets

149,330

135,634

Total assets

$

1,108,537

$

555,482

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

Current liabilities:

Trade payables

$

5,324

$

850

Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities

102,226

83,198

Deferred revenues

104,221

98,588

Total current liabilities

211,771

182,636

Long-term liabilities:

Convertible senior notes, net

225,330

218,460

Operating lease liability

68,694

54,540

Deferred revenues

2,566

2,778

Other liabilities

3,583

2,997

Total long-term liabilities

300,173

278,775

Stockholders’ equity:

Share capital

Common stock

108

95

Accumulated other comprehensive income

6,083

9,371

Additional paid-in capital

1,018,005

395,347

Accumulated deficit

(427,603

)

(310,742

)

Total stockholders’ equity

596,593

94,071

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

1,108,537

$

555,482


Varonis Systems, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

Unaudited

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(116,861

)

$

(94,010

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

10,888

10,167

Stock-based compensation

109,779

68,585

Amortization of deferred commissions

14,147

13,106

Noncash operating lease costs

8,232

8,737

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

6,870

4,096

Changes in assets and liabilities:

Trade receivables

(22,950

)

(19,075

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(506

)

(543

)

Deferred commissions

(21,151

)

(19,131

)

Other long-term assets

1,404

1,172

Trade payables

4,474

(328

)

Accrued expenses and other short-term liabilities

5,850

16,058

Deferred revenues

5,421

(169

)

Other long-term liabilities

1,581

5,493

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

7,178

(5,842

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Proceeds from sales and maturities of marketable securities

34,117

51,539

Investment in marketable securities

(44,124

)

Proceeds from short-term and long-term deposits

80,752

74,776

Investment in short-term and long-term deposits

(50,000

)

(97,454

)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired

(29,369

)

Purchases of property and equipment

(10,490

)

(10,116

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

54,379

(54,748

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from follow-on offering, net

500,034

Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes, net of issuance costs

245,308

Purchases of capped calls

(29,348

)

Proceeds from employee stock plans, net

10,078

9,793

Net cash provided by financing activities

510,112

225,753

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

571,669

165,163

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

234,092

68,929

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

805,761

$

234,092


Varonis Systems, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to non-GAAP

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended
December 31,

Twelve Months Ended
December 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Unaudited

Unaudited

Reconciliation to non-GAAP operating income (loss):

GAAP operating loss

$

(17,833

)

$

(7,199

)

$

(98,694

)

$

(78,415

)

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

38,110

19,401

109,779

68,585

Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation

378

188

7,362

3,893

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses

1,720

1,489

6,794

1,489

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)

$

22,375

$

13,879

$

25,241

$

(4,448

)

Reconciliation to non-GAAP net income (loss):

GAAP net loss

$

(24,943

)

$

(19,032

)

$

(116,861

)

$

(94,010

)

Add back:

Stock-based compensation expense

38,110

19,401

109,779

68,585

Payroll tax expenses related to stock-based compensation

378

188

7,362

3,893

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and acquisition-related expenses

1,720

1,489

6,794

1,489

Foreign exchange rate differences, net

1,486

2,022

1,698

1,726

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs

1,747

1,670

6,870

4,096

Acquisition-related taxes

6,566

6,566

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

18,498

$

12,304

$

15,642

$

(7,655

)

GAAP weighted average number of shares used in
computing net loss per share of common stock - basic
and diluted

107,406,930

95,313,234

105,305,957

94,336,893

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in
computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic

107,406,930

95,313,234

105,305,957

94,336,893

Non-GAAP weighted average number of shares used in
computing net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted

118,649,972

108,371,718

116,919,446

94,336,893

GAAP net loss per share of common stock - basic and diluted

$

(0.23

)

$

(0.20

)

$

(1.11

)

$

(1.00

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - basic

$

0.17

$

0.13

$

0.15

$

(0.08

)

Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of common stock - diluted

$

0.16

$

0.11

$

0.13

$

(0.08

)


CONTACT: Investor Relations Contact: James Arestia Varonis Systems, Inc. 646-640-2149 investors@varonis.com News Media Contact: Rachel Hunt Varonis Systems, Inc. 877-292-8767 (ext. 1598) pr@varonis.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why CF Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Popped 29% Today

    Shares of special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI) had surged 29.2% as of 1:10 p.m. ET Monday, after the company that this SPAC plans to merge with and take public, Rumble, made a public bid to get Joe Rogan to leave Spotify Technology for Rumble. If you're not familiar with Rumble, check out this quick primer from my colleague Rich Duprey, who explains how Rumble aims to become a platform for artists who've been "canceled" on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

  • Why Alibaba Stock Crashed 5.5% Today

    Shares of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock tumbled 5.5% through 10 a.m. ET on Monday, the first trading day after the Olympic games began in Beijing. Specifically, Citibank pointed to a Friday Form F-6 filing by Alibaba with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reports StreetInsider.com. In this filing the Chinese tech giant unexpectedly registered "one billion [American depositary shares, or ADS] to accommodate the issuance of additional ADS upon the deposit of ordinary shares by current holders who have indicated to the company."

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Bounced Today

    Shares of cruise line operator Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL) fell by 4.8% on Friday after the company reported a big fourth-quarter earnings miss, and warned that its return to profitability will arrive later this year than previously expected due to the omicron coronavirus surge.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Skyrocketed 42.1% in January and Continues to Climb

    What happened Shares of Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) managed to post big gains in January despite big sell-offs hitting the broader market. The Donald Trump-backed special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) saw its share price climb 42.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Biotech Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Biotech stocks are going through a historic drawdown at the moment. Nearly 400 publicly traded biotech companies have lost 40% or more of their value in just the past six months. Many of these beaten-down biotech stocks will ultimately rebound.

  • 15 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 15 blue chip dividend stocks with over 4% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks With Over 4% Yield. To create a solid portfolio that offers an effective hedge against inflation, whilst offering a continuous stream of […]

  • Buy Your Winners: For Me That's Shopify, Novavax, and Sea

    When the stock market crashes and your favorite stocks are getting killed, it's a good idea to add to your long-term winners.

  • Meta has 'dark days' ahead: analyst

    It could be a while before buyers emerge in force on Meta, warns veteran tech analyst Dan Ives.

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in February

    Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been a successful investing strategy for over five decades.

  • RECONAFRICA INCREASES ITS PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN THE KAVANGO BASIN, NORTH EAST, NAMIBIA

    Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) is pleased to announce it has entered into a Letter of Intent with its partner, the National Petroleum Company of Namibia ("NAMCOR") to acquire half of NAMCOR's 10% carried participating interest in the approximate 6.3 million acres petroleum exploration licence (PEL 73) in the Kavango basin, NE Namibia (the "Transaction").

  • 2 Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    Oversold stocks are what their name implies: stocks that have traded lower than they should, based on their fundamentals. It’s a subjective measure, of course; after all, for every seller, there’s a buyer. The key to success in buying into an oversold stock is recognizing when it’s getting near the bottom. These stocks typically make a comeback, even if they take their time about it. But once they do bounce, the potential for strong gains is very real. We can check with Wall Street’s stock analy

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Again on Monday

    "Investor's Business Daily" points out: Business is going great in the semiconductors sector.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street's been pretty wild, and that's the kind of bucking bronco that makes this weekly diss piece all the more interesting. This week, I see ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN), and Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG) as stocks that you may want to consider steering clear from. The hottest stocks this young year are energy companies, dominating the list of stocks that are up by 20% or better in 2022.

  • Why Rivian Stock Popped Then Dropped Monday

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) shares went on a bit of a roller coaster ride Monday morning. It wasn't Rivian's financial update that was released, but those of early investors Amazon and Ford Motor Company. Rivian R1T pickup being manufactured at the company's Illinois factory.

  • Did The Smart Money Get SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Right?

    Stocks, especially the once high flying technology stocks, had a lousy start to the new year. QQQ lost 9% of its value in January. We aren’t certain about the bubbly technology stocks that trade for ridiculously high multiples of their revenues, but we believe top hedge fund stocks will deliver positive returns for the rest […]

  • Shopify Is Down 40%: Here's Why I'm Still Not Buying Shares

    Like many high-growth stocks, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) has taken a beating over the past three months. Plenty of smart investors are saying that now is the time to buy the dip on Shopify stock. Here's why I'm still not buying Shopify stock, even after this rapid sell-off.

  • Is PayPal Stock A Buy Right Now After Q4 Earnings Results?

    Top digital payments stock PayPal is one of the leading growth stocks in the current stock market. But is it a buy right now?

  • What Does Wall Street Think About SeaWorld's $3.4 Billion Offer for Cedar Fair?

    Cedar Fair is confirming that SeaWorld Entertainment recently made a buyout offer. It will review and consider the proposal.

  • Why Hexo Is Rising 7% Today

    Shares of Hexo (NASDAQ: HEXO) are up 7% in morning trading Monday, rising to $0.67 per share at 11:30 a.m. ET, on no particular news for the company. Hexo got a similar notice from the exchange last week and it now has six months to regain compliance. Unlike Sundial, which got caught up in the meme stock trading frenzy of a year ago, Hexo has been going about its own business.

  • Why Coinbase Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), the top cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S., were rising today as the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum jumped. The cryptocurrency stock was up by 6% as of 1:19 p.m. ET. The prices of Bitcoin and Ethereum were rising today after major accounting firm KPMG said that its Canadian office had added both of the cryptocurrencies to its corporate treasury.