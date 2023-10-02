Varonis Systems Insiders Added US$2.5m Of Stock To Their Holdings

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Varonis Systems

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP of Engineering & CTO, David Bass, sold US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$29.51 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$30.54, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 9.1% of David Bass's stake. David Bass was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.5m for 137.63k shares. But insiders sold 34.00k shares worth US$1.0m. In total, Varonis Systems insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Varonis Systems Insiders Are Selling The Stock

We've seen more insider selling than insider buying at Varonis Systems recently. We note Executive VP of Engineering & CTO David Bass cashed in US$1.0m worth of shares. On the flip side, Independent Director Avrohom Kess spent US$37k on purchasing shares. Generally this level of net selling might be considered a bit bearish.

Insider Ownership Of Varonis Systems

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Varonis Systems insiders own 2.5% of the company, worth about US$85m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Varonis Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Varonis Systems, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So we're happy enough to look past some selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Varonis Systems and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

