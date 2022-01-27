The Vascular Access Device market is anticipated to grow tremendously in the coming years due to many factors which include the rising prevalence of end-stage renal diseases and the rising number of vascular access surgeries, these are striving the Vascular Access Devices demand, thus driving the growth of Vascular Access Device market.

Las Vegas, USA, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Access Devices Market is Expected to Surge at a Significant CAGR of 6.64% and is also Contemplated to Reach Upto USD 6.13 Billion by 2026, Estimates DelveInsight

DelveInsight's Vascular Access Devices Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Vascular Access Devices, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Vascular Access Devices.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Vascular Access Devices Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Vascular Access Devices Market during the forecast period.

Key pharma players proactively working in the Vascular Access Devices market include Cook Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic PLC, Zoll Medical Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Prodimed, Amecath Medical Technologies, Terumo Medical Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Nipro Medical Corporation, and others .

As per DelveInsight estimates, Global Vascular Access Devices was valued at USD 4.31 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR of 6.64% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026 and is also expected to reach USD 6.13 billion by 2026.

On June 02, 2021, medK had launched a needle-free solution for vascular access . The needle-free connection tends to offer access to the fluid lines, thereby reducing the risk of needle sticks.

On October 01, 2020, Medtronic had acquired the medical device company Avenu Medical. The company Avenu Medical is focusing on the construction of minimally invasive endovascular arteriovenous fistulae for the treatment of end-stage renal disease patients undergoing dialysis.

To pick on the latest highlights related to the Vascular Access Devices Market get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Vascular Access Devices Market report.

Vascular Access Devices Overview

Vascular Access Devices are helpful for delivering the medicines and solution safely and directly to the bloodstream. Certain medicines and solutions can be delivered into the large vein directly for enabling faster delivery and avoiding damage to smaller veins due to their strength. The device can be used for accessing the bloodstream in order to supply medicines, introduce fluids nutritional components, and for collection of blood vessels and the related products. Vascular Access Devices are usually made of latex, silicon among other substances. It is mostly used for patients that require very long-term treatments, for instance in chemotherapy.

Interested in knowing how the Vascular Access Devices Market will be growing by 2026? Click to get a snapshot of Vascular Access Devices Market Landscape

Vascular Access Devices Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Vascular Access Device market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America tends to lead the global market in the present scenario and is expected that it will continue to remain superior during the forecast period. However, the domination exhibited by North America will be conspicuously challenged by the European market. This domination is attributed to the rising prevalence of cancer, the rise in the number of cases pertaining to end-stage renal diseases, and the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders.

On May 13, 2020, Smiths Medical had acquired the Business of Access Scientific, LLC, further expanding their vascular access offerings portfolio. Owing to the market development related to products and expansions, there will be significant growth in the Vascular Access Device market during the forecast period.

Understand more about the Vascular Access Devices Market Landscape @ Vascular Access Devices Analysis

Vascular Access Devices Market Drivers and Barriers

The Global Vascular Access Device market is expected to witness significant growth owing to several factors such as the rising cases of blood transfusions, rising demand of patients for central venous access during long periods of intravenous therapy, for instance, chemotherapy and antimicrobial therapy, demand for technologically advanced Vascular Access Devices and the rise in the number of lifestyle related disorders. In addition to these are aspects such as rise in the prevalence of chronic kidney disease, patients encounter reduced stress, pain when using Vascular Access Devices, and the discomfort that arises due to repetitive injection of needle syringe all lead to increasing the Vascular Access Device market growth.

The Vascular Access Device market had observed a period of slow growth owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, every other form of elective procedure was temporarily stopped in contrast to the COVID-19 affected patients that were given utmost priority. Additionally, several other factors including the lockdown-related restrictions, patient reluctance to visit the hospitals and clinics, logistical issues, and the temporary closing of manufacturing companies have further affected the Vascular Access Devices market.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Vascular Access Devices, get a snapshot of the Vascular Access Devices Market Assessment

Scope of the Vascular Access Devices Market Report

Study Period: 2018-2026

Key Vascular Access Devices Companies: Cook Medical Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic PLC, Zoll Medical Corporation, B Braun Melsungen AG, Prodimed, Amecath Medical Technologies, Terumo Medical Corporation, AngioDynamics, Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc., Smiths Group PLC, Nipro Medical Corporation, and others.

Vascular Access Devices Market Segmentation

By Device Type

Central Vascular Access Devices

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters

Non-Tunneled Catheters

Others

Peripheral Vascular Access Devices

Peripheral Catheter

Midline Catheter (short) Devices

Others

By Route Of Insertion

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Delveinsight Analysis: The Vascular Access Device market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.64% and will reach USD 6.13 billion by 2026.

Table of Contents

1 Vascular Access Devices Market Report Introduction 2 Vascular Access Devices Market Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Vascular Access Devices Market Key Factors Analysis 5 Vascular Access Devices Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Vascular Access Devices Market 7 Vascular Access Devices Market Layout 8 Vascular Access Devices Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Vascular Access Devices Company and Product Profiles 9.1 Cook Medical Inc.

9.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company

9.3 Teleflex Incorporated

9.4 Medtronic PLC

9.5 B Braun Melsungen AG

9.6 Nipro Medical Corporation

9.7 Smiths Group PLC

9.8 C. R. Bard, Inc.

9.9 Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

9.10 AngioDynamics

9.11 Terumo Medical Corporation

9.12 Amecath Medical Technologies

9.13 Prodimed

9.14 B Braun Melsungen AG

9.15 Zoll Medical Corporation 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Learn more about the report offerings @ Vascular Access Devices Market Outlook

Discover more about the Medical Devices Reports to diagnose, prevent and cure various diseases, along with key players developing several devices to drive the treatment market.

