Vascular Closure Devices Market to Rise at a CAGR of 7% during Forecast Period, observes TMR Study

·5 min read

  • Market players are developing solutions that close arterial puncture wounds following vascular procedures employing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) catheters. Such innovations are expected to propel the market.

  • In the global market for vascular closure devices, specialty-focused solutions are becoming more prominent

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysis of vascular closure devices market anticipate the market to progress at ~7% CAGR during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. The global vascular closure devices market size is projected to touch value of around US$ 1 Bn by 2027. In the market for vascular closure devices, options with a specialty emphasis are becoming more popular. Specialty-focused solutions are assisting health professionals around the world to enhance patient quality of life and health, which is projected to stimulate market demand for vascular closure devices. For instance, Teleflex declared to demonstrate their MANTA® vascular closure device at the 2019 PCR London Valves-a cross-disciplinary training being held in London. The development of solutions that streamline complicated processes and remove obstacles brought on by frequent procedural difficulties is becoming a bigger priority for businesses.

Transparency Market Research Logo
Transparency Market Research Logo

Following percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) catheter-based vascular treatments, manufacturers in the vascular closure devices market are developing solutions that seal arterial puncture wounds. As a result, vascular closure devices market forecast that the income from peripheral vascular procedures would rise significantly throughout the forecast period.

Get Exclusive PDF Sample Copy of Vascular Closure Devices Market Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13565

Key Findings of Market Report

  • Other intra-arterial treatments requiring vascular closure devices include arterial stents, balloon angioplasty, and interventional or diagnostic catheterization procedures. In order to produce biocompatible stainless-steel implants, Key players in vascular closure devices market are expanding their production capacity. They are stepping up research and development activities to create implants that can be used both outside and inside of the femoral artery puncture site.

  • Due to their widespread application in vessel closure, the passive approximators category led the market in terms of products in 2018. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast timeframe.

  • In 2018, the femoral access category held the greatest market share when segmented by access type. Since femoral access site closure devices are becoming more widely available, the femoral access category is estimated to lead the market throughout the projected timeframe.

  • Due to an increasing occurrence of cardiovascular disorders, the category of cardiac interventions, which currently dominates the application market, is anticipated to keep growing throughout forecast timeframe. By 2035, the American Heart Association predicts that more than 130 million individuals in the U.S. will have cardiovascular problems. Such high incidence of cardiovascular diseases is likely to drive global vascular closure devices market.

Ask for References - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ARF&rep_id=13565

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market: Growth Drivers

  • Due to a rise in occurrences of heart disease and associated consequences throughout the projection period, the hospitals category is projected to maintain its dominant position depending end users.

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • Terumo Medical Corporation

  • Teleflex Incorporated

  • Cardiva Medical, Inc.

  • Z-Medica, LLC

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.

Make an Enquiry Before Buying – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13565

Global Vascular Closure Devices Market: Segmentation

Product

  • Passive Approximators

  • Active Approximators

  • External Hemostatic Devices

Access Type

  • Femoral Access

  • Radial Access

Application

  • Cardiac Interventions

  • Cerebrovascular Interventions

  • Peripheral Vascular Interventions

  • Others

End User

  • Hospitals

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centers

  • Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

Atrial Fibrillation Market: The global atrial fibrillation market is anticipated to exceed value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2031.

Ostomy Drainage Bags Market: The global ostomy drainage bags market is expected to cross value of US$ 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Biosimilars Market: The global biosimilars market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 85 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 15.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Cat Allergy in Humans Market: The global cat allergy in humans market is anticipated to exceed US$ 7.8 Bn by 2031 with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Dermal Filler Market: The dermal filler market in the U.S. is anticipated to reach US$ 3.3 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 10.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Atopic Dermatitis Drugs Market: The global atopic dermatitis drugs market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 29.4 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 14.7% from 2022 to 2031.

Skincare Serums Market: The global skincare serum market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 6.28 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031

Red Biotechnology Market: The global red biotechnology market is anticipated to reach more than US$ 609.6 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031

Equine Supplement Products Market: The global equine supplement products market is anticipated to reach US$ 111 Mn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 3.7% from 2022 to 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Websitehttps://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Bloghttps://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-closure-devices-market-to-rise-at-a-cagr-of-7-during-forecast-period-observes-tmr-study-301623860.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

