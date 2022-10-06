U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,756.90
    -26.38 (-0.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,053.25
    -220.62 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,093.93
    -54.71 (-0.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.21
    -2.48 (-0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.10
    +0.34 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,716.50
    -4.30 (-0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    20.49
    -0.05 (-0.26%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9800
    -0.0084 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8160
    +0.0570 (+1.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1130
    -0.0191 (-1.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9740
    +0.3640 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,039.03
    +41.90 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    456.04
    -7.08 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,997.27
    -55.35 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     

Vascular Closure Devices Market Size Worth USD 1.9 Billion by 2030 at 7.30% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Research Future
·7 min read

Vascular Closure Devices Market Trends and Insights by Product Type (Passive Vascular Closure Device, Active Vascular Closure Device, External Hemostatic Device), Access (Femoral, Radial), Procedures (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Closure Devices Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Vascular Closure Device Market Information by Type, Access, Procedure, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can expect to garner a CAGR of 7.30% to gain a valuation of USD 1.9 billion between the assessment timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Synopsis

Vascular closure devices are now considered some of the most effective alternatives to conventional mechanical compression devices for femoral artery closure. These devices provide a number of impressive benefits such as a reduced period of hemostasis, more patient satisfaction with reduced discomfort as well as early patient mobilization. With crucial applications, the demand for vascular closure devices will be surging rapidly in the following years, giving a significant push to the worldwide market.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5704

Vascular Closure Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the vascular closure devices market include

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Terumo Corporation

  • Cardinal Health Inc.

  • Cardiva Medical Inc.

  • Morris Innovative, Inc.

  • Medtronic plc

  • Essential Medical, Inc.

  • Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

  • TZ Medical, Inc.

  • Vasorum Ltd.

  • Transluminal Technologies LLC

  • Vascular Closure Systems, Inc.

  • Vivasure Medical Ltd.

May 2022

Teleflex Incorporated, a reputed worldwide developer of medical technologies, has received approval from Health Canada for MANTA Vascular Closure Device, its first commercial biomechanical vascular closure device developed especially for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. This approval will help accelerate the company’s aim to bolster the availability of the vascular closure device globally and more.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Vascular diseases have become a critical healthcare issue across the globe, with the burden surging at an alarming speed owing to bad eating habits, lack of exercise, and a host of environmental factors. Despite the United States being a developed country with well-developed healthcare industry, the disease burden is as prevalent as six in every ten individuals. With the dramatic surge in cases and the growing hospital admissions, the need for effective vascular closure devices has been rising as well. The surge in technical advances in medical technologies, the expanding geriatric pool, and the escalating preference for minimally or non-invasive surgeries are also responsible for the burgeoning market size.

Mounting angioplasty procedures and increasing product approval by authoritative agencies seem to be working in favor of the vascular closure devices industry. Innovations in bioresorbable vascular closure devices combined with the increased focus on emerging regions that are brimming with significant growth potential are a few lucrative opportunities that the top firms are expected to be presented with.

On the bright side, the global vascular stents market has a rich vendor landscape and this has given way to an intense level of competition. With many of the companies actively looking for growth measures to capture a higher share, it is anticipated that the global market could observe smooth progress throughout the review period. Some of the key growth tactics taken up by the companies include collaborations, mergers, and product development and launch along with acquisitions.

Market Restraints:

The global market has been riding high on the back of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the strong government support for the healthcare industry.

With that said, the rise in product recalls as well as failures can be huge challenges for the global market over the evaluation period, slowing down the growth rate to some extent.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (160 Pages) on Vascular Closure Devices: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/vascular-closure-devices-market-5704

Vascular Closure Devices Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, the demand for advanced medical devices with high efficiency has risen considerably, which should greatly benefit the global industry in the long run.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=5704

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The vascular closure devices industry, with respect to product type, can be categorized into active vascular closure devices, external hemostatic devices, and passive vascular closure devices. The types of passive vascular closure devices are sealant or gel-based devices, compression assist devices, and plug-based devices. The active vascular closure device types are suture-based devices, gamma-retroviral vectors, and clip-based devices.

By Access

Access-wise, the vascular closure devices industry has been considered for femoral access, as well as radial access

By Procedure

The major procedures covered in the report are interventional cardiology along with interventional radiology/vascular surgery.

By Application

Top applications of vascular closure devices are therapeutic intervention, coupled with diagnostic intervention.

By End-User

Key market end-users are ambulatory surgery centers, specialty centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/5704

Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional Insights

The Americas can be the most attractive market in the years ahead, as the need for vascular closure devices has been increasing in line with the rising cases and the high uptake of advanced technologies. High demand for minimally invasive procedures in Canada and the US can be another key growth rendering factor in the regional market. Sizeable investments in various medical research activities, favorable government policies, successful treatments, and early diagnosis rates are a few other factors that encourage market growth in the region.

The APAC market could observe consistent growth throughout the analysis period, thanks to the rising prominence of the vascular disease combined with the rapidly burgeoning elderly population. Other key contributing factors could be the escalating cases of cardiovascular diseases, increased consumption of modern technologies, and the cheaper manufacturing costs pertaining to medical devices.

Discover more research reports on Healthcare Industry, by Market Research Future:

Multiple Myeloma Treatment Market Trends, Insights and Size Analysis By Treatment (Chemotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Stem Cell Transplant, Corticosteroids, Interferon, and Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Independent Pharmacies, and Others)—Forecast till 2027

Keloid Treatment Market Research Report: By Product (Elastic Wraps, Ointment), by Treatment (Radiation Therapy, Cry Therapy, Surgical Treatment, Laser Treatment, Laser Treatment, Interferon), by End-User (Hospitals and Others)—Forecast till 2030

Neuroprosthetics Market Research Report, by Type (Cognitive Prosthetics, Cochlear Implant), Techniques (Vagus Nerve Stimulation), Application (Motor Neuron Disorders) End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Diagnostic Centers)- Forecast till 2027

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

CONTACT: Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com


Recommended Stories

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics

    CRISPR Therapeutics, Editas Medicine, Sarepta Therapeutics and Beam Therapeutics are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.

  • One Of Eli Lilly's Most Anticipated Drugs Could Hit The Market Next Year

    Eli Lilly said Thursday it plans to begin the process of asking the FDA to approve its obesity treatment. LLY stock rose on the news.

  • 3 Stocks Savvy Investors Are Buying Hand Over Fist

    While the SPDR S&P Healthcare ETF is down 10% year to date, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has plummeted 29%. Investors should always keep the long-term potential of businesses in mind when investing in the stock market. Sunosi, purchased from Jazz Pharmaceuticals in May, has been Axsome's blockbuster drug.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Is This Stock a Buy After Soaring by 37%?

    Biotech giant Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) was underperforming the market this year -- that is, until the company's shares soared by as much as 37% last week. The drugmaker's major win in the stock market came after it reported positive top-line results from a phase 3 clinical trial for lecanemab, a potential therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). Biogen is developing lecanemab in collaboration with Japan-based Esai.

  • MindMed to Participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference

    Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ: MNMD), (NEO: MMED), (the "Company" or "MindMed"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel products to treat brain health disorders, today announced that members of MindMed's management team will participate in the Cantor Fitzgerald Neurology & Psychiatry Conference, taking place at the Ritz Carlton, San Francisco, CA from October 6-7, 2022.

  • Legal cannabis poses a quandary for US companies screening staff for drugs

    Workers at Wyatt Bassett's furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company's trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. The upshot is that "being positive for cannabis does not necessarily disqualify you for employment," said Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture Co., which has 575 employees. "With the war for talent and the labor shortage, especially in some lower paying jobs, it's tough to find and retain folks — so many are deciding to not test, except for safety sensitive jobs," said Julie Schweber, a senior knowledge adviser at the Society for Human Resource Management.

  • Why SIGA Technologies Stock Fell 31.7% in September

    SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ: SIGA), a pharmaceutical company that specializes in health security countermeasures against biological, chemical, radiological, and nuclear attacks, along with vaccines and therapies to treat emerging infectious diseases, saw its shares fall 31.7% in September, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The company manufactures TPOXX (tecovirimat), a vaccine against monkeypox. On Sept. 19, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said that the vaccine, initially developed to prevent smallpox, should be restricted to only those patients with severe monkeypox disease or at high risk of severe cases of monkeypox, including people with weakened immune systems or skin conditions, such as eczema or HIV that is not virally suppressed.

  • Ice Bucket Challenge Beneficiary Throws Cold Water On Investors

    Investors could see it coming from a mile away, but preparation doesn't quite relieve the sting of dilution. Fresh off the controversial approval for its Lou Gehrig's disease treatment, which was partially funded by the social media-driven Ice Bucket Challenge years ago, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals announced a public offering of common stock. The pricing wasn't set as of this writing, but the drug developer intends to offer up to 6.9 million shares of common stock.

  • Layoffs coming for ImmunityBio, successor to Athenex in Dunkirk

    “Following in-depth review, we have determined that the current facility has construction needs that may take approximately 12-18 months in order to enable the facility to be used as it has been intended."

  • 4 Biotechs to Watch Amid Rising Prominence of Gene Therapies

    Here we discuss four biotech companies, CRSP, EDIT, SRPT and BEAM, which have the potential to gain from their promising gene therapy pipeline candidates.

  • Walgreens to start selling over-the-counter hearing aids this month

    Walgreens Boots Alliance said Thursday that its stores will start selling over-the-counter Lexie Lumen hearing aids to adults starting Oct. 17. The aids costs $799 and are for adults with mild-to-moderate hearing loss. Walgreen's stock is down 36.4% this year, while the broader S&P 500 has declined 20.4%.

  • How to Plan for Medical Expenses in Retirement

    Health care can be one of the biggest expenses a person faces in retirement. A typical retired couple age 65 in 2022 can expect subsequent medical expenses of $315,000, according to the annual Fidelity Investments Retiree Health Care Cost Estimate. Many people aren't mentally or financially prepared for the high cost of health care in retirement.

  • Better Alzheimer's Disease Stock: Eli Lilly or Biogen?

    One of these stocks has significantly outperformed the other over the past year. Will that continue?

  • GSK's Key Drugs to Drive Sales in a Sluggish Second Half

    GSK's specialty products like Dovato, Nucala, Trelegy Ellipta, Shingrix are driving sales, making up for the lower sales of established drugs due to generic erosion.

  • First Look: Sleep Number’s New Smart Bed Tries To Justify $10k Price Tag With Built-In Cooling

    It address the problem of sleeping too hot or cold.

  • Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Nutrition Conference Announces New National Strategy

    The White House held the Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health -- the first such conference in 50 years -- on Sept. 28 to address hunger and diet-related diseases. The event comes amid a U.S....

  • Will Ayvakit Aid Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) Amid Rivalry?

    Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) expects its lead drug, Ayvakit, which is approved to treat rare cancer and other rare diseases, to generate incremental sales and combat stiff competition.

  • Nobel Prize for 3 chemists who made molecules ‘click’

    Carolyn R. Bertozzi, Morten Meldal and K. Barry Sharpless won the Nobel Prize in chemistry. (Oct 5)

  • Medical Gaslighting Is Real—Don’t Let Your Doctor Tell You Otherwise

    The last person you’d expect to gaslight you is your doctor—but it’s more common than you might think. Here’s what to look for, and how to handle it.