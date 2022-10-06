Vascular Closure Devices Market Size Worth USD 1.9 Billion by 2030 at 7.30% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Vascular Closure Devices Market Trends and Insights by Product Type (Passive Vascular Closure Device, Active Vascular Closure Device, External Hemostatic Device), Access (Femoral, Radial), Procedures (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology), Application (Diagnostic, Therapeutic), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, ASCs), Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

New York, USA, Oct. 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vascular Closure Devices Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Vascular Closure Device Market Information by Type, Access, Procedure, Application, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market can expect to garner a CAGR of 7.30% to gain a valuation of USD 1.9 billion between the assessment timeframe of 2022 to 2030.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Synopsis

Vascular closure devices are now considered some of the most effective alternatives to conventional mechanical compression devices for femoral artery closure. These devices provide a number of impressive benefits such as a reduced period of hemostasis, more patient satisfaction with reduced discomfort as well as early patient mobilization. With crucial applications, the demand for vascular closure devices will be surging rapidly in the following years, giving a significant push to the worldwide market.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent vendors in the vascular closure devices market include

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Cardinal Health Inc.

Cardiva Medical Inc.

Morris Innovative, Inc.

Medtronic plc

Essential Medical, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

TZ Medical, Inc.

Vasorum Ltd.

Transluminal Technologies LLC

Vascular Closure Systems, Inc.

Vivasure Medical Ltd.

May 2022

Teleflex Incorporated, a reputed worldwide developer of medical technologies, has received approval from Health Canada for MANTA Vascular Closure Device, its first commercial biomechanical vascular closure device developed especially for large bore femoral arterial access site closure. This approval will help accelerate the company’s aim to bolster the availability of the vascular closure device globally and more.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Vascular diseases have become a critical healthcare issue across the globe, with the burden surging at an alarming speed owing to bad eating habits, lack of exercise, and a host of environmental factors. Despite the United States being a developed country with well-developed healthcare industry, the disease burden is as prevalent as six in every ten individuals. With the dramatic surge in cases and the growing hospital admissions, the need for effective vascular closure devices has been rising as well. The surge in technical advances in medical technologies, the expanding geriatric pool, and the escalating preference for minimally or non-invasive surgeries are also responsible for the burgeoning market size.

Mounting angioplasty procedures and increasing product approval by authoritative agencies seem to be working in favor of the vascular closure devices industry. Innovations in bioresorbable vascular closure devices combined with the increased focus on emerging regions that are brimming with significant growth potential are a few lucrative opportunities that the top firms are expected to be presented with.

On the bright side, the global vascular stents market has a rich vendor landscape and this has given way to an intense level of competition. With many of the companies actively looking for growth measures to capture a higher share, it is anticipated that the global market could observe smooth progress throughout the review period. Some of the key growth tactics taken up by the companies include collaborations, mergers, and product development and launch along with acquisitions.

Market Restraints:

The global market has been riding high on the back of the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the strong government support for the healthcare industry.

With that said, the rise in product recalls as well as failures can be huge challenges for the global market over the evaluation period, slowing down the growth rate to some extent.

Vascular Closure Devices Market COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 outbreak’s notable impact has led to various repercussions on the health status of people across the world. The aftermath is linked with the significant social and economic burden on people worldwide. While the major policymakers are implementing new frameworks and industries are adopting advanced models of expansion to maintain their relevance, people are facing a series of mental trauma.

Around the world, the rising cases have spurred mental, and economic issues, especially among the elderly. Additionally, the younger populace has been dealing with challenges owing to loss of livelihoods and is opting for family care to address the repercussions. The focus is largely on the treatment of COVID-19 and the development of a vaccine, which steers attention away from other markets. However, the demand for advanced medical devices with high efficiency has risen considerably, which should greatly benefit the global industry in the long run.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Segmentation

By Product Type

The vascular closure devices industry, with respect to product type, can be categorized into active vascular closure devices, external hemostatic devices, and passive vascular closure devices. The types of passive vascular closure devices are sealant or gel-based devices, compression assist devices, and plug-based devices. The active vascular closure device types are suture-based devices, gamma-retroviral vectors, and clip-based devices.

By Access

Access-wise, the vascular closure devices industry has been considered for femoral access, as well as radial access

By Procedure

The major procedures covered in the report are interventional cardiology along with interventional radiology/vascular surgery.

By Application

Top applications of vascular closure devices are therapeutic intervention, coupled with diagnostic intervention.

By End-User

Key market end-users are ambulatory surgery centers, specialty centers, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Vascular Closure Devices Market Regional Insights

The Americas can be the most attractive market in the years ahead, as the need for vascular closure devices has been increasing in line with the rising cases and the high uptake of advanced technologies. High demand for minimally invasive procedures in Canada and the US can be another key growth rendering factor in the regional market. Sizeable investments in various medical research activities, favorable government policies, successful treatments, and early diagnosis rates are a few other factors that encourage market growth in the region.

The APAC market could observe consistent growth throughout the analysis period, thanks to the rising prominence of the vascular disease combined with the rapidly burgeoning elderly population. Other key contributing factors could be the escalating cases of cardiovascular diseases, increased consumption of modern technologies, and the cheaper manufacturing costs pertaining to medical devices.

