Vascular Closure Devices Market worth $1.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Vascular Closure Devices Market by Type (Passive Approximators, Active Approximators, External Hemostatic Devices), Access (Femoral, Radial), Procedure (Interventional Cardiology, Interventional Radiology/Vascular Surgery) - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Vascular Closure Devices Market is projected to USD 1.3 billion by 2026 from USD 0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

MarketsandMarkets_Logo
MarketsandMarkets_Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vascular Closure Devices Market"
151 – Tables
31 – Figures
183 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=180101468

Large number of approvals for vascular closure devices, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increasing prevalence of obesity, increasing focus of market players on large-bore vascular closure devices, growing geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario for interventional radiology procedures, and rising focus on effective blood loss management in patients during surgeries are the major factors driving the growth of the vascular closure devices market.

The passive approximators segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period and accounted for the largest share in 2020.

Based on type, the vascular closure devices market is segmented into passive approximators, active approximators, and external hemostatic devices. Passive approximators account for the largest share of the vascular closure devices market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of approvals for vascular closure devices and the wide range of advantages associated with these devices, such as ease of use and reduced complication rate in patients.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=180101468

North America was the largest regional market for the vascular closure devices market in 2020

The vascular closure devices market is segmented into North America (the US and Canada), Europe (E-3, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific, and Rest of World. In 2020, North America dominated the global vascular closure devices market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, the growing trend of one-day surgeries for vascular procedures, increasing research and clinical trials for vascular closure devices in the US, the increasing number of cardiac arrest cases, and the long waiting periods for cardiac surgeries (which encourage the adoption of minimally invasive procedures) in Canada.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=180101468

The global vascular closure devices market is consolidated. The prominent players operating in this market include Terumo Corporation (Japan), Abbott (US), Cardinal Health (US), Cardiva Medical, Inc. (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Morris Innovative, Inc. (US), Teleflex Incorporated (US), Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (US), Vasorum Ltd. (Ireland), TZ Medical, Inc. (US), Vivasure Medical Ltd. (Ireland), Tricol Biomedical (US), Scion Biomedical (US), Advanced Vascular Dynamics (US), Marine Polymer Technologies, Inc. (US), and Rex Medical (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Interventional Radiology Products Market by type (Stents, Catheters, IVC Filter, Biopsy Needles, Embolization Devices, Accessories), Procedure Type (Angioplasty, Angiography, Thrombolysis, Embolization), Applications (Oncology) - Global Forecast to 2026

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/interventional-radiology-product-market-67681703.html

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market by type (Stents, Structural Heart, Catheters, Plaque Modification (Atherectomy), Hemodynamic Flow Alteration (Embolic Protection, Total Occlusion), Guidewire, Introducer Sheath, IVUS)) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/minimally-invasive-interventional-cardiology-devices-market-548.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 43
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vascular-closure-device-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vascular-closure-device.asp

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-closure-devices-market-worth-1-3-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301405569.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

