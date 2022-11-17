Vascular Embolization Devices Market to grow by USD 569.63 Million by 2026, Segmentation by Product and Geography - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The vascular embolization devices market is expected to grow by USD 569.63 million during 2021-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.83% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. 40% of the growth originates from North America. The report offers an up-to-date analysis to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a free sample report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Vascular Embolization Devices Market

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Product

Geography

Learn more about the additional trends impacting the future of the market and the positive and negative consequences on the businesses., download a free sample report.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Vendor Offerings

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. are some of the major market participants.

Abbott Laboratories: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Amplatzer Vascular Plug, Plug 4, and Vascular Plug II.

Boston Scientific Corp.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as VortX 18 and 35 Vascular occlusion coils.

Cook Group Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as Retracta Detachable which provides safe delivery.

Johnson and Johnson: The company offers vascular embolization devices under the subsidiary Johnson and Johnson MedTech.

Merit Medical Systems Inc.: The company offers vascular embolization devices such as EmboCube of 2.5mm and 5mm.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Read a Free Sample Report.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our vascular embolization devices market report covers the following areas:

Story continues

The increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, rising number of new product launches, and growing number of M&A activities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, high costs associated with embolization procedures might hamper the market growth. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Buy a Sample Report.

Vascular Embolization Devices Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist vascular embolization devices market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the vascular embolization devices market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the vascular embolization devices market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vascular embolization devices market vendors

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000.

Related Reports:

Global Home Healthcare Market by Application, Type, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the home healthcare market segmentation by application (medical treatment and preventive healthcare), type (products, services, and solutions), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)).

Graduated Cylinder Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis - 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the graduated cylinder market segmentation by product (borosilicate graduated cylinder, glass graduated cylinder, and plastic graduated cylinder) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Vascular Embolization Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.83% Market growth 2022-2026 $569.63 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.28 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Germany, France, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Acandis GmbH, B. Braun SE, BALT Group, Boston Scientific Corp., Braile Biomedica, Cook Group Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Embolx Inc., Guerbet, Johnson and Johnson, Kaneka Medix Corp., Medtronic Plc, Merit Medical Systems Inc., Penumbra Inc., phenox GmbH, Shape Memory Medical Inc., Spartan Micro Inc., Stryker Corp., and Terumo Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Non-coiling devices - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Boston Scientific Corp.

10.5 Cook Group Inc.

10.6 Johnson and Johnson

10.7 Medtronic Plc

10.8 Merit Medical Systems Inc.

10.9 Penumbra Inc.

10.10 Shape Memory Medical Inc.

10.11 Stryker Corp.

10.12 Terumo Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-embolization-devices-market-to-grow-by-usd-569-63-million-by-2026--segmentation-by-product-and-geography---technavio-301679677.html

SOURCE Technavio