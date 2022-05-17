U.S. markets open in 7 hours 10 minutes

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VGEF) Inhibitors Market: 36% Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market as a part of the pharmaceutical market within the overall healthcare industry. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

  • The high target affinity and specificity of VEGF inhibitors are driving the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market.

  • The increase in popularity of combination therapies is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

  • The preference for gene therapy is expected to be a major challenge for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market during the forecast period.

View market report outlook to learn more about factors influencing the market.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • AstraZeneca Plc

  • AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • Bayer AG

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

  • Clovis Oncology Inc.

  • Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • Eli Lilly and Co.

  • Exelixis Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • Merck and Co. Inc.

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Sanofi SA

  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

  • Viatris Inc.

  • Xbrane Biopharma AB

Product Insights and News

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, abbvie.com, one of the leading vendors under the operating segment, offers research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

Learn more about the vendors in the market as you download your sample copy

North America's Contribution to the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market

The sales of approved VEGF inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of several cancer indications, including RCC, melanomas, and NSCLC, are expected to facilitate the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period as the US and Canada are the key markets for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asian and ROW regions.

Download report sample right here and know more about the market contribution in APAC

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 8.95 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.25

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Get your report sample copy to unlock scope and parent market analysis insights

Pandemic Impact

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the US in North America. The outbreak led to radical changes and disturbances in various medical procedures. Moreover, the pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the regional VEGF inhibitors market in 2020 and the first half of 2021 and prompted vendors to develop new business strategies to deal with the impact. Vendors are implementing various strategies such as new product launches, M and A, and collaborations to enhance the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • The growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Related Reports:

Global Regenerative Medicine Market by Technology and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Topical rugs Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 Download your sample

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Application

  • 5.3 Oncology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Opthalmology - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Application

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 AstraZeneca Plc

  • 10.4 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

  • 10.5 Bayer AG

  • 10.6 Eisai Co. Ltd.

  • 10.7 F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

  • 10.8 Novartis AG

  • 10.9 Pfizer Inc.

  • 10.10 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • 10.11 Sanofi SA

  • 10.12 Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library and its client base consist of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-endothelial-growth-factor-vgef-inhibitors-market-36-market-growth-to-originate-from-north-america--technavio-301547791.html

SOURCE Technavio

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after closing at the highest level in almost eight weeks as traders weighed strength in key products markets and data from China that signaled a possible easing of some anti-virus lockdowns.Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionOmicron Is Turning Out to Be a Weak VaccineU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionMusk Says Twitt