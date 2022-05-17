Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VGEF) Inhibitors Market: 36% Market Growth to Originate from North America | Technavio

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio categorizes the global vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market as a part of the pharmaceutical market within the overall healthcare industry. The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market research report provides valuable insights on the post-COVID-19 impact on the market, which will help companies evaluate their business approaches.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market: Key Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

The high target affinity and specificity of VEGF inhibitors are driving the growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market.

The increase in popularity of combination therapies is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.

The preference for gene therapy is expected to be a major challenge for the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market during the forecast period.

Vendor Insights

The report identifies the following as the dominant vendors in the market:

AbbVie Inc.

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Clovis Oncology Inc.

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Exelixis Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sanofi SA

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Xbrane Biopharma AB

Product Insights and News

The vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market forecast report offers in-depth insights into key vendor profiles. The profiles include information on the production, sustainability, and prospects of the leading companies. For instance, abbvie.com, one of the leading vendors under the operating segment, offers research and development, manufacturing, commercialization, and sale of innovative medicines and therapies to allocate resources and assess business performance on a global basis in order to achieve established long-term strategic goals.

North America's Contribution to the Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market

The sales of approved VEGF inhibitors and the increasing prevalence of several cancer indications, including RCC, melanomas, and NSCLC, are expected to facilitate the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth in North America over the forecast period. 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period as the US and Canada are the key markets for vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the Asian and ROW regions.

Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.34% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 8.95 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, AVEO Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Clovis Oncology Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Exelixis Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sanofi SA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Viatris Inc., and Xbrane Biopharma AB Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Pandemic Impact

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 adversely affected the US in North America. The outbreak led to radical changes and disturbances in various medical procedures. Moreover, the pandemic negatively impacted the growth of the regional VEGF inhibitors market in 2020 and the first half of 2021 and prompted vendors to develop new business strategies to deal with the impact. Vendors are implementing various strategies such as new product launches, M and A, and collaborations to enhance the growth of the market.

Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market size and its contribution to the parent market

The growth of the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors industry across North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Detailed information on factors that will drive vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors market growth during the next five years

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

