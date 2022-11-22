U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

Vascular Patches Market worth $517 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vascular Patches Market is projected to reach USD 517 million by 2027 from USD 353 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The vascular patches market is driven by the rising number of cardiovascular surgeries worldwide and the growing adoption of biological patches. The growth in the number of hospitals & surgical centers offers lucrative growth opportunities for the vascular patches market.

MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)
MarketsandMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/MarketsandMarkets)

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=176813375

Browse in-depth TOC on "Vascular Patches Market"

94 - Tables
34 - Figures
133 - Pages

The biologic vascular patches accounted for the largest share of the vascular patches market, by material segment, in 2021

The global vascular patches market is segmented into biological and synthetic vascular patches based on material. Market growth is largely driven by the benefits offered by biologic vascular patches over synthetic vascular patches.

The carotid endarterectomy accounted for the largest share of the vascular patches market, by application segment, in 2021

The global vascular patches market is segmented into carotid endarterectomy (CEA), open repair of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), congenital heart diseases, vascular bypass surgery, and other applications, based on application. The CEA segment accounted for the largest share by application in 2021. The growth of the segment is attributed to rising number of CEA surgeries and the availability of reimbursement for the CEA procedures.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=176813375

The hospitals segment accounted for the largest share of the vascular patches market, by end user, in 2021

On the basis of end user, the vascular patches market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The rise in the occurrence of CVD has led to significant growth of the hospitals end user segment.

North America is the largest regional market for vascular patches market

The global vascular patches market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America dominated the global vascular patches market in 2021. The large share of the North American market is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the presence of key players operating in the vascular patches market.

The major players in the vascular patches market include LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (US), Baxter International, Inc. (US), W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (US).

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=176813375

Browse Adjacent Market: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Interventional Cardiology Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Vascular Closure Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Peripheral Vascular Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2026x

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

Biomaterials Market - Global Forecasts to 2025

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/vascular-patches-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/vascular-patches.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vascular-patches-market-worth-517-million-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301684860.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

