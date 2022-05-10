U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,026.00
    +38.50 (+0.97%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,411.00
    +250.00 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,379.50
    +185.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.50
    +19.10 (+1.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.32
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,860.90
    +2.30 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    21.98
    +0.16 (+0.73%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0573
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.71
    +3.52 (+11.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2322
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.2640
    -0.0990 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,828.21
    -1,757.82 (-5.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    740.48
    -39.89 (-5.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,263.83
    +47.25 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,167.10
    -152.24 (-0.58%)
     

vasopharm GmbH Announces Brain Glutamate Microdialysate Data from Post Hoc Analyses of Clinical Trials in Traumatic Brain Injury

·8 min read

  • Ronopterin significantly reduces glutamate levels measured in brain microdialysate from TBI patients, an important and long sought indicator of biochemical neuroprotection

  • Combined inhibition of nitric oxide synthesis and glutamate increase expands our understanding of Ronopterin's mode of action and its association with improved outcome in TBI

  • Decreasing glutamate adds to the previously reported reduction in aggressive therapeutic interventions and improved eGOS after moderate and severe TBI

  • The glutamate-lowering potential of Ronopterin makes it an interesting candidate for other acute and chronic neurologic diseases involving activated inflammation and iNOS-driven glutamate increase

  • New patent filed for Ronopterin-mediated glutamate reduction

WÜRZBURG, Germany, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- vasopharm GmbH ("vasopharm"), a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focusing on novel therapeutics to treat cerebrovascular diseases, today announces the finding of statistically significantly reduced brain microdialysate glutamate levels in the phase 2 (NOSTRA) and phase 3 clinical trials (NOSTRA III) of Ronopterin (formerly VAS203) for the treatment of traumatic brain injury (TBI). This reduction in glutamate is of high importance as increased glutamate levels are associated with evolving cell damage and poor prognosis. These results expand on the reduced treatment aggressiveness and improved clinical outcome in patients with moderate and severe TBI with early infusion of Ronopterin after the injury. Ronopterin has the potential to be the first drug therapy for TBI with clinically meaningful improvements in biochemical changes and neurologic outcome.

Within the pathophysiologic cascades of acute and chronic brain injuries with local inflammatory reactions, the increased activation of inducible nitric oxide synthase (iNOS) is positively correlated with the enhanced release and inhibited uptake of glutamate. Glutamate and nitric oxide are crucial mediators of progressive secondary brain damage. Excessively activated and upregulated iNOS increases the production of nitric oxide and harmful nitrate and oxygen radicals resulting in cellular and mitochondrial damage. Such cellular injury leads to release of glutamate and reduced uptake of glutamate. Increased glutamate is known to result in excitotoxic damage to neurons, glia, and endothelial cells, and increases nitric oxide synthesis, thereby completing the vicious circle between iNOS and glutamate. Ronopterin is a highly selective inhibitor of iNOS without significantly interfering with the action of other NOS enzymes important for normal brain and body function.

Overall, Ronopterin significantly decreased brain microdialysate glutamate levels, with a higher proportion of glutamate levels ≤ 10 μmol/L in patients treated with Ronopterin compared to patients on placebo plus standard of care (74% vs 59%, OR 1.9, 95% CI 1.7-3.6, p<0.0001). This decrease was more apparent with early time to infusion ≤ 12 hours (OR 5.8, 1.7-3.6, p<0.0001).

While the reduction in brain glutamate was already significant during the drug infusion phase with early time to infusion ≤ 12 hours (OR 2.5, 1.7-3.7, p<0.0001), this effect was most pronounced on days 3-5 following the early drug infusion phase (OR 9.6, 6.9-13.3, p<0.0001). This pattern reflects the pharmacokinetic profile of Ronopterin's first active metabolite and unmasks Ronopterin's progressively evolving pharmacologic effect.

Professor Andreas Unterberg, University Hospital Heidelberg, Germany, and Lead Investigator for the NOSTRA III trial in Germany said: "These are the first results obtained as part of a registration trial showing important pharmacodynamic effects of iNOS inhibition on glutamate levels. This significant reduction of glutamate in TBI patients is impressive, especially in view of the long-standing attempts to reduce elevated glutamate levels where other compounds have failed due to unacceptable side effects or lack of efficacy. It appears that the dual effects of reducing iNOS activity and glutamate release are Ronopterin's very promising mode of action."

Professor Carl-Henrik Nordström, Department of Neurosurgery, Odense University Hospital, Odense, Denmark, former DMC member for the NOSTRA trial stated: "It is remarkable to see a repetition in the NOSTRA III study of the reduction in brain microdialysate glutamate levels already observed during the phase 2 trial (NOSTRA). This confirmation conveys confidence in the Ronopterin-mediated reduction in brain microdialysate glutamate levels and may contribute to the observed clinical improvement."

Professor John Stover, Chief Medical Officer of vasopharm noted: "We are very intrigued by Ronopterin's ability to significantly reduce brain microdialysate glutamate levels. This important pharmacodynamic effect forms a strong basis for us to expand our Clinical Development Plan with Ronopterin."

About vasopharm GmbH

vasopharm is a privately held drug development company focused on small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI). vasopharm was founded in July 1998 as a spin-off from the University of Würzburg Medical School by Harald Schmidt, MD, PhD, Professor of Pharmacology and Toxicology, and Ulrich Walter, MD, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry and Pathobiochemistry. For more details please visit www.vasopharm.com

About Traumatic Brain Injury

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) occurs when a sudden external force, such as a road traffic accident or fall, causes damage to the brain. This can impair cognitive, physical, and psychosocial functioning temporarily or permanently. This impairment can lead to disability and loss of independence. TBI is the leading cause of death and disability in young adults in the developed world. Annually, within the US alone, head trauma is the cause of approx. two million emergency room visits, 475,000 hospital admissions, nearly 52,000 deaths and approx. 80,000 cases of severe long-term functional, cognitive, and learning disabilities.

Current approaches are limited to the symptomatic treatment of acute TBI focusing on short term patient mortality (increasing blood pressure and reducing intracranial pressure) with limited impact on reducing long-term physical and cognitive deficits. To date, there is no specific therapy for patients suffering from the consequences of TBI.

Direct costs attributed to the current symptomatic treatment of TBI exceed $10bn p.a. in the US alone. TBI results in more lost working years than cancers, stroke and HIV/AIDS combined. On a global scale, the number of life-years lost due to TBI is four times that of diabetes-related loss. Moderate and severe TBI is associated with a 2.3 and 4.5-fold higher risk of Alzheimer's disease, respectively. See www.center-tbi.eu/ for more information.

About Ronopterin

Ronopterin is an analogue of the natural co-factor, tetrahydrobiopterin involved in the generation of nitric oxide by the Nitric Oxide Synthase (NOS) family of enzymes. Ronopterin selectively inhibits the inducible NOS (iNOS) without significantly interfering with the function of other NOS enzymes. iNOS activation with increased release of nitric oxide is significantly involved in the cascade of damaging sequelae following brain injury including increased glutamate release. Ronopterin-mediated inhibition of iNOS is associated with a significant decrease in glutamate, a new facet to the Ronopterin's mode of action.

Ronopterin has successfully passed phase 1, 2, and 3 trials. Its safety and efficacy profile underscore a positive benefit-risk assessment supporting its use to treat traumatic brain injury (TBI) patients. Ronopterin has pharmacologic effects on renal function that allow its controlled use in patients with risk of kidney dysfunction. Also, it does not interfere with neuronal or endothelial nitric oxide synthases (NOS) which are important for normal brain and body functioning. Beyond TBI, Ronopterin carries a development potential for a broad range of acute and chronic diseases characterized by activation of inflammatory cascades with subsequent activation of iNOS.

About NOSTRA

NOSTRA (NOSynthase Inhibition in TRAumatic brain injury) (Phase 2a) was an exploratory placebo-controlled, randomised, multi-centre study comparing Ronopterin to placebo, in addition to standard of care. The trial was conducted in six centres in Austria, France, Spain, Switzerland. and United Kingdom. Ronopterin treated patients had a significantly better clinical outcome than patients given placebo, as assessed by the therapy intensity level (at day 6 after TBI) and the extended Glasgow Outcome Score (at 6 and 12 months after TBI). The primary endpoint was eGOS at 6 months for which the median was 6 with Ronopterin vs 4.5 in the placebo arm. The trial results strongly indicate a neuroprotective role of Ronopterin in patients with moderate and severe TBI. Treatment aggressiveness reflected by the Therapy Intensity Level was significantly reduced (p<0.04).

About NOSTRA III

The NOSTRA III trial entitled "Efficacy of Ronopterin in patients with moderate and severe traumatic brain injury (NOSTRA-III)" (NCT02794168) examined the efficacy and safety of Ronopterin in patients with moderate and severe traumatic brain injury (TBI).

The placebo-controlled, randomised, double-blind, multi-centre NOSTRA III trial was conducted in 38 centers in 5 European countries (Austria, France, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom) and completed as planned. In total 223 patients comprise the Full Analysis Set with 112 patients randomized to the Ronopterin treatment arm and 111 patients in the Placebo treatment arm. As in the NOSTRA trial, Ronopterin was added to the Standard of Care and the primary endpoint was again extended Glasgow Outcomes Scale at 6 months after TBI.

While the primary endpoint was not met, the prespecified analysis revealed significantly higher eGOS levels in the patients aged 18-39 years vs 40-60 years.

During the entire course of the study, an independent Drug Monitoring Committee (DMC) unanimously recommended to continue the study according to the original study protocol.

The DMC concluded that at no time any safety concerns were identified.

By extending the time to infusion from 12 to 18 hours after TBI to facilitate recruitment, the number of patients with infusion start between 6 and 12 hours was unintentionally reduced, reaching 30% in the NOSTRA III compared to 88% in the NOSTRA trial. This obvious difference forms the basis of the detailed post-hoc analysis. The combined analysis of the two trials with start of Ronopterin infusion within 12 hours after TBI shows improved neurologic outcome in all patients 18-60 years of age with significantly increased proportion of patients with Good Recovery (GOS 5) at 6 months (Ronopterin: 39% vs Placebo: 18%, p=0.03). The proportion of patients with low Therapy Intensity Level was significantly decreased (77% vs 67%, p<0.004).

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vasopharm-gmbh-announces-brain-glutamate-microdialysate-data-from-post-hoc-analyses-of-clinical-trials-in-traumatic-brain-injury-301542885.html

SOURCE vasopharm

Recommended Stories

  • Stay Glam and Glowing On-The-Go With KNC Beauty x BAPE's Travel Kit

    KNC Beauty and BAPE's travel kit has officially been restocked for a limited time only. “This...

  • BioNTech SE (BNTX) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Good morning, and good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today to review BioNTech's first quarter 2022 clinical and operational progress and financial results. As outlined on Slide 2, today's presentation, we'll be making several forward-looking statements.

  • Rare cases of COVID returning pose questions for Pfizer pill

    As more doctors prescribe Pfizer's powerful COVID-19 pill, new questions are emerging about its performance, including why a small number of patients appear to relapse after taking the drug. Paxlovid has become the go-to option against COVID-19 because of its at-home convenience and impressive results in heading off severe disease. Doctors have started reporting rare cases of patients whose symptoms return several days after completing Paxlovid's five-day regimen of pills.

  • Microsoft to help cover U.S. employees' travel costs for abortion

    Several companies, including Yelp Inc, Citigroup, Levi Strauss & Co, and Amazon.com Inc, have already pledged to cover costs for American employees who need to travel out of state for an abortion. Some major employers, such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp, have not weighed in since the leak to Politico last week of a Supreme Court draft opinion that would overturn its 1973 decision legalizing abortion nationwide.

  • ‘I’ve Never Seen One Done That Fast’: Husband of Woman Who Bled to Death at Cedars-Sinai After Doctors Performed C-Section In 17 Minutes Files Civil Rights Suit Against Hospital

    A California woman died six years ago after giving birth to her baby boy in one of the top hospitals in the nation. Her family […]

  • Tesla Says it Will Cover Out-of-State Abortion Costs — But Without Ever Using the Word 'Abortion'

    The abortion debate has been reignited after a leaked draft opinion suggests that Roe v. Wade could be overturned by the Supreme Court.

  • Rite Aid Wants to Help Children Get Medical Care

    A political storm over abortion rights in the U.S. has reignited focus on child-care in the country.

  • 3 Safe Stocks to Buy That Are Crushing the Market

    When will the market turmoil end? Unfortunately, no one really knows. There's no end in sight right now to high inflation, rising interest rates, and the continuing conflict in Ukraine. All of these factors are weighing on the stock market.

  • Nine Omicron symptoms affecting fully vaccinated — and two early signs you might have it

    Fainting and fatigue may signal onset of Omicron, experts say

  • Is Pfizer Stock A Buy As 2022 Covid Vaccine Sales Appear Front-Loaded?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy after the company kept its 2022 sales outlook despite beating Comirnaty estimates? Is PFE stock a buy right now?

  • Geron (GERN) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Geron Corporation first quarter 2022 conference call. Before we begin, please note that during the course of this presentation and question-and-answer session, we will be making forward-looking statements regarding future events, performance, plans, expectations, and other projections including those relating to the therapeutic potential and potential regulatory approval of imetelstat, anticipated clinical and commercial events, and related timelines, the sufficiency of Geron's financial resources, and other statements that are not historical facts.

  • BioNTech Pushes Toward Omicron-Adapted Booster as Sales Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- BioNTech SE’s first-quarter sales soared past expectations as the German biotech said early research hinted that an omicron-adapted booster might provide broader protection than another dose of its original Covid-19 shot. Most Read from BloombergMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateStocks Slide in Broad-Based Rout Amid Fed Anguish: Markets WrapDay Trader Army Loses All the Money It Made in Meme-Stock EraEU Push to Ban Russian Oil Is Stalled by Hungarian De

  • Analysis-Test, test, test? Scientists question costly mass COVID checks

    But two years into the pandemic, health officials in some countries are questioning the merits of repeated, mass testing when it comes to containing infections, particularly considering the billions it costs. Chief among them is Denmark, which championed one of the world's most prolific COVID testing regimes early on. "We've tested so much more than other countries that we might have overdone it," said Jens Lundgren, professor of infectious diseases at Rigshospitalet, University of Copenhagen, and member of the government's COVID advisory group.

  • The Mindset Shift That Helped Me Lose 30 Pounds and Get Shredded

    "I'd tried every diet and was working out six times a week, but didn't see results until I changed the way I think."

  • New Omicron Subvariant B.A.2.12.1 Spreading Rapidly in the U.S.

    Health experts expect the new subvariant to become the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States in the next few weeks

  • Top Virus Expert Just Issued This Urgent Warning to All Vaccinated People

    With stripped back mask mandates and the reversal of vaccine requirements, many of us have been dreaming of a COVID-free summer—or at least, as virus-free as we can get in the U.S. Even top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has furthered the idea that the country is steadily moving away from the worst of its pandemic phase. But with cases climbing back up, new Omicron subvariants emerging, and virus immunity waning, this promise of progress seems to be more and more uncertain as days

  • Tesla to cover abortion travel costs for employees, joining Amazon, Yelp

    Tesla's announcement came the same week that a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court intends to overturn Roe v. Wade

  • Doing This at Night Hurts Your Heart, Experts Warn

    There are a number of factors that contribute to your heart health. But while we all have a general understanding of how our diet and activity level comes into play, what about when you're inactive? According to medical experts, something you're doing at night could be impacting your health and increasing your risk of cardiovascular disease. Read on to find out what you may want to change about your nightly routine.READ THIS NEXT: If You Notice This in Your Legs, Get Checked for Heart Failure. O

  • Over 60,000 people are waiting for cancer checks every month

    More than 60,000 people every month are waiting too long to be told if they have cancer in England, according to new analysis.

  • The baby formula shortage is getting worse—here's what to do

    There is a baby formula shortage. Experts say to never make homemade baby formula. Here is what you can do instead.