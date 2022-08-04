U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,158.25
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,761.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,287.50
    +16.00 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,912.50
    +1.80 (+0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.80
    -0.86 (-0.95%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.40
    +17.00 (+0.96%)
     

  • Silver

    20.01
    +0.12 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0182
    +0.0010 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6900
    -0.0580 (-2.11%)
     

  • Vix

    22.17
    -1.76 (-7.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2109
    -0.0037 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.7360
    -0.0950 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,906.13
    -435.69 (-1.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    525.69
    +0.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.40
    +20.72 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

VASS Group acquires Mexican company Hexagon Data to reinforce its North American expansion and accelerate its strategic capabilities in the MarTech field

·3 min read

Acquisition strengthens VASS Group's position in North America market, adding Hexagon Data's expertise in digital marketing solutions and services, with proven success with clients including Coca-Cola, Bimbo Group, Avianca and Kimberly-Clark

MADRID, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS Group, a leading digital solutions company, has announced the acquisition of Mexico-based Hexagon Data, a digital marketing automation solutions company that develops and implements solutions to accelerate sales processes in strategic sectors such as media, retail, consumer goods, and telecommunications. Hexagon Data will be integrated within the VASS Group company, NATEEVO, a company that specializes in digital strategy and end-to-end marketing solutions.

"Adding Hexagon Data to the digital solutions and services of VASS Group will strengthen our international positioning where we are already present in a wide range of countries in the Americas, and will allow us to continue growing in the data strategy that we started years ago in MarTech," said Javier Latasa, CEO and chairman of VASS Group.

Hexagon Data, founded in 2017 with headquarters in Mexico and Colombia, has a presence in ten Latin American countries and a team of more than 80 people. Its client portfolio includes global leaders such as Coca-Cola, Bimbo Group, Avianca and Kimberly-Clark.

"With our experience and that of VASS Group, we are convinced that we can generate a unique value proposition," explains CEO of Hexagon Data Lukas Canal.

"The synergy between the two companies will allow us to offer a comprehensive service covering the entire customer lifecycle," says Ángel Hernández, COO of Hexagon Data.

This acquisition is part of the VASS@400 strategy, launched in early 2021 and backed by U.S. private equity firm One Equity Partners ('OEP'), with the objective of increasing VASS Group's presence and positioning in international markets. "The acquisition of Hexagon Data will boost VASS Group's position and offering in digital services in North America, a further step in its international development and growth in another major key market after the expansion achieved in Europe," said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

Hexagon Data is the sixth acquisition since the inorganic growth plan was launched, following the recent acquisitions of One Inside, an Adobe technology solutions specialist based in Switzerland; CRI Group, a company specializing in the digital transformation of European Union entities; ECENTA, a German leader customer experience solutions development of with a strong presence in the North American market; Comunytek, a specialist in advanced systems for wholesale banking and capital markets; and Movetia, a leading digital services company with expertise in the development of digital solutions for the financial and automotive sectors from Catalonia.

For more information, visit www.vasscompany.com.

About VASS Group

VAAS Group is a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Madrid, Spain, present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 3,800 professionals. Thanks to our agile E4 Method and our wide ecosystem of companies (VASS, NATEEVO, Serbatic, vdSHOP, T4S, Comunytek, ECENTA, CRI group, ONE INSIDE, Movetia), we help large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations. We are fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the digital society. We allocate 2% of our profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives. All our growth comes from our talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way: "Complex made simple".

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vass-group-acquires-mexican-company-hexagon-data-to-reinforce-its-north-american-expansion-and-accelerate-its-strategic-capabilities-in-the-martech-field-301599630.html

SOURCE VASS

Recommended Stories

  • I started the year with $3.85M but ‘have watched my accounts drop 20%.’ When I asked about it, I got ‘unsatisfactory’ answers from my financial adviser. That said, he ‘by and large has done well for me.’ What’s my move?

    Question: I have watched my accounts drop 20% this year, which is better than the market, but starting in March and again in May, I traded messages with my broker asking what, if any change in direction/investments they had made/would make given market volatility and challenging economic times, as I can see very little movement in the large basket of stocks they hold in my accounts. Or should there be a change in investment strategy and perhaps even going to some increased level of cash to take advantage of beaten down stocks? Answer: First up, the lack of quality communication between you and your broker is an issue – and could even be a reason to find someone who can and does explain what is happening with your accounts to you satisfactorily.

  • NanoViricides shares soar 41% after announcing plans to develop a monkeypox treatment

    Shares of NanoViricides Inc. jumped 41.8% in premarket trading on Thursday after the company said it began developing a monkeypox treatment. There are currently no approved or authorized therapies for monkeypox, though the Food and Drug Administration said last month that it's allowing prescriptions of the antiviral Tpoxx through a compassionate-use pathway. Tpoxx is made by Siga Technologies Inc. . NanoViricides' stock has slid 33.8% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is down 12.8%.

  • Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to Mike McCormack, senior vice president, investor relations. Joining me on the call today are Jeff Storey, president and chief executive officer; and Chris Stansbury, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

  • Amgen Acquires Drugmaker ChemoCentryx for $3.7 Billion

    Biotech company Amgen said Thursday it is buying ChemoCentryx a drugmaker focused on treating autoimmune disorders, for roughly $3.7 billion, including debt. The all-cash deal works out at $52-a share and is a 115% premium to ChemoCentryx (ticker: CCXI) last closing price on Aug. 3. ChemoCentryx got approval for the Tavneos drug last year.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Callon Petroleum (CPE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Callon (CPE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -8% and 33.02%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fiverr International (FVRR) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

    Fiverr (FVRR) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 33.33% and 1.86%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Tesla’s Annual Meeting Starts Today. What to Watch.

    Tesla huge base of retail investors always like to hear from management and CEO Elon Musk. Tesla hosts its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. ET; it can be streamed from the company’s website. Tesla said it produced a record number of vehicles in June, and the company is ramping up production at its new plants in Germany and Texas.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard launches new fund; TD hit with class action lawsuit

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group officially launched its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund with partner Baillie Gifford. The Vanguard Baillie Gifford Global Positive Impact Stock Fund became available for investment earlier this month. It has a dual-mandate investment strategy in which portfolio managers target companies that will generate returns as well as positive social and/or environmental impact.

  • Lordstown Motor shares up 4.8% premarket after posting small Q2 profit and affirming on track with Endurance electric pick-up truck

    Lordstown Motors Corp. shares rose 4.8% in premarket trade Thursday, after the company surprised with a small second-quarter profit as it gears up for the launch of its Endurance truck in the coming quarters. The electric truck maker said it had net income of $63,659 in the quarter, or 32 cents a share, after a loss of $108,200, or 61 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 44 cents. The company is still pre-revenue but is on target for the start of com

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Alibaba Stock Jumps on Earnings Beat. Everything Is Still Not Rosy.

    Alibaba was rising Thursday as a slow spring weighed down by a grim macro environment blossomed into a stronger summer, resulting in earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Alibaba (ticker: BABA) reported a profit of 22 cents a share on sales of $30.7 billion in the three months to the end of June, narrowly topping the consensus forecast among analysts of 20 cents in per-share profit on sales of $30.3 billion. The stock jumped 4.5% in U.S. premarket trading.

  • Datadog Stock Falls As Software Maker Gives In-Line Guidance

    Datadog reported second-quarter earnings and revenue that topped estimates but DDOG stock fell as guidance only met expectations.

  • Dow Jones Futures Higher After Jobless Data; Alibaba Jumps On Earnings

    Dow Jones futures rose Thursday after first-time jobless claims data. Next, investors await Friday's highly anticipated jobs report.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) By 50%?

    How far off is InMode Ltd. ( NASDAQ:INMD ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a...

  • Eli Lilly Slashes Guidance After 'Significantly' Missing Quarterly Estimates; Shares Dive

    Eli Lilly missed second-quarter expectations and slashed its full-year outlook Thursday, leading LLY stock to crumble.

  • What Lies Ahead for Star Bulk Carriers' (SBLK) Q2 Earnings?

    Star Bulk Carriers' (SBLK) second-quarter 2022 earnings and revenues are expected to have increased year over year.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.