VASS Group acquires Mexican company Hexagon Data to reinforce its North American expansion and accelerate its strategic capabilities in the MarTech field

Acquisition strengthens VASS Group's position in North America market, adding Hexagon Data's expertise in digital marketing solutions and services, with proven success with clients including Coca-Cola, Bimbo Group, Avianca and Kimberly-Clark

MADRID, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VASS Group, a leading digital solutions company, has announced the acquisition of Mexico-based Hexagon Data, a digital marketing automation solutions company that develops and implements solutions to accelerate sales processes in strategic sectors such as media, retail, consumer goods, and telecommunications. Hexagon Data will be integrated within the VASS Group company, NATEEVO, a company that specializes in digital strategy and end-to-end marketing solutions.

"Adding Hexagon Data to the digital solutions and services of VASS Group will strengthen our international positioning where we are already present in a wide range of countries in the Americas, and will allow us to continue growing in the data strategy that we started years ago in MarTech," said Javier Latasa, CEO and chairman of VASS Group.

Hexagon Data, founded in 2017 with headquarters in Mexico and Colombia, has a presence in ten Latin American countries and a team of more than 80 people. Its client portfolio includes global leaders such as Coca-Cola, Bimbo Group, Avianca and Kimberly-Clark.

"With our experience and that of VASS Group, we are convinced that we can generate a unique value proposition," explains CEO of Hexagon Data Lukas Canal.

"The synergy between the two companies will allow us to offer a comprehensive service covering the entire customer lifecycle," says Ángel Hernández, COO of Hexagon Data.

This acquisition is part of the VASS@400 strategy, launched in early 2021 and backed by U.S. private equity firm One Equity Partners ('OEP'), with the objective of increasing VASS Group's presence and positioning in international markets. "The acquisition of Hexagon Data will boost VASS Group's position and offering in digital services in North America, a further step in its international development and growth in another major key market after the expansion achieved in Europe," said Dr. Jörg Zirener, Senior Managing Director at One Equity Partners.

Hexagon Data is the sixth acquisition since the inorganic growth plan was launched, following the recent acquisitions of One Inside, an Adobe technology solutions specialist based in Switzerland; CRI Group, a company specializing in the digital transformation of European Union entities; ECENTA, a German leader customer experience solutions development of with a strong presence in the North American market; Comunytek, a specialist in advanced systems for wholesale banking and capital markets; and Movetia, a leading digital services company with expertise in the development of digital solutions for the financial and automotive sectors from Catalonia.

About VASS Group

VAAS Group is a leading digital solutions company headquartered in Madrid, Spain, present in 26 countries in Europe, the Americas and Asia, with more than 3,800 professionals. Thanks to our agile E4 Method and our wide ecosystem of companies (VASS, NATEEVO, Serbatic, vdSHOP, T4S, Comunytek, ECENTA, CRI group, ONE INSIDE, Movetia), we help large companies in their digital transformation process, developing and executing the most innovative and scalable projects, from strategy to operations. We are fully committed to society. In 2019 the VASS Foundation was created to promote research, foster tech talent, and enable the digital society. We allocate 2% of our profits and 1% of the entire team's time to community initiatives. All our growth comes from our talented people, passion for innovation, and a constant search for improvement, always the VASS way: "Complex made simple".

