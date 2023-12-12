Vast majority of workers stuck at unproductive companies as Britain’s economic engine stalls

workers

Most British workers are employed by unproductive companies, official data shows, as dynamism in the economy has collapsed since the financial crisis.

More than seven in 10 Britons work for employers where productivity is below average, dealing a blow to the Government’s bid to boost growth.

The figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) come after Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promised a series of measures to improve growth in his Autumn Statement.

Last month, he said: “If we are to raise productivity, we need to increase business investment further.

“A dynamic economy depends on the energy and enterprise of people more than any diktats or decisions by ministers.”

In the decade leading up to the financial crisis, output per hour worked increased by an average of 2.2pc per year.

However, productivity growth has since slumped, with output per hour rising by just 0.6pc per year in the decade leading up to the pandemic.

This is critical as the ability of each worker to turn out more output for every hour worked is vital to increasing pay and living standards.

Dynamism, as measured by the number of companies closing down and starting up, and jobs being destroyed and created, fell after the financial crisis.

The rate then dropped to a new low in the pandemic as government support kept firms afloat and workers in jobs.

Yael Selfin, chief economist at KPMG UK, says part of the issue is that low borrowing costs allowed unproductive firms to stay afloat.

She said: “We had very low interest rates – that did not help. We had the issue of zombie firms.

“All of that should be changing. We have had a big number of insolvencies post-Covid, and potentially a shift from less productive to more productive firms.”

The Bank of England has raised interest rates from 0.1pc to 5.25pc as it battles inflation, with policymakers warning that they cannot cut rates again until pressure in the jobs market eases.

There are some signs of that happening as a separate analysis predicted workers would stop demanding record pay rises next year as prices start to cool, helping the economy to avoid the “pain” of mass job losses.

The Resolution Foundation said “early signs” that the jobs market was cooling suggested annual wage growth was on course to slow to 4pc by March.

Britain’s tight jobs market has driven up pay at a record pace, particularly in sectors where labour shortages are most acute.

However, the thinktank said pay demands were likely to ease as inflation continues to fall.

Hannah Slaughter, an economist at the Resolution Foundation, said this suggests “mass job losses may not be necessary to unwind wage growth”, as has been the case in the past.

So far higher interest rates are pushing thousands more companies into trouble, prompting insolvency specialist Begbies Traynor to hire more staff.

The London-listed business said it had grown its headcount by 12pc over the past 12 months in response to a “continuing increase in demand”.

Ric Traynor, executive chairman of the group, said there has been “an increase in insolvency numbers, reflecting the current interest rate and inflation environment”.

Notable collapses Begbies has worked on since the start of the year include Paperchase, Worcester Warriors rugby club and Covid testing contractor Circular 1 Health.

Almost 4,000 more companies fell into difficulty in the 12 months to the end of September, compared to the same period last year.

Overall, 24,326 businesses entered insolvency over the period.

Insolvencies averaged around 1,500 businesses per month before the pandemic.

During Covid, insolvencies dropped to below 1,000 a month as support payments and tax breaks, combined with a moratorium on winding up petitions, prevented companies from collapsing.

However, rising interest rates are now pushing more businesses under.

Begbies’ revenues hit £65.9m for the six months to the end of October, up almost 13pc from £58.5m in the same period of last year.

However, pre-tax profits fell from £5m to £3m as a result of £3.9m in fees related to takeovers.

