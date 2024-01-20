This Vast Resources Insider Increased Their Holding By 93% Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Vast Resources plc's (LON:VAST ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Vast Resources

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Executive Director Richard Prelea bought UK£83k worth of shares at a price of UK£0.0055 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of UK£0.0012. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Richard Prelea was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

AIM:VAST Insider Trading Volume January 20th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Vast Resources

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From what we can see in our data, insiders own only about UK£43k worth of Vast Resources shares. We might be missing something but that seems like very low insider ownership.

So What Do The Vast Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Vast Resources insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more Vast Resources stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Vast Resources (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

