Vasta Platform Full Year 2023 Earnings: Misses Expectations

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: R$1.49b (up 18% from FY 2022).

Net loss: R$83.8m (loss widened by 54% from FY 2022).

R$1.02 loss per share (further deteriorated from R$0.66 loss in FY 2022).

Vasta Platform Revenues and Earnings Miss Expectations

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 2.0%. Earnings per share (EPS) also missed analyst estimates by 137%.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Educational Services - Education & Training Services contributing R$1.49b. The largest operating expense was General & Administrative costs, amounting to R$530.9m (53% of total expenses). Explore how VSTA's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 15% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 11% growth forecast for the Consumer Services industry in the US.

Performance of the American Consumer Services industry.

The company's shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While it's very important to consider the profit and loss statement, you can also learn a lot about a company by looking at its balance sheet. See our latest analysis on Vasta Platform's balance sheet health.

