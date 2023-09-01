Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Has Found A Path To Profitability

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Vasta Platform Limited's (NASDAQ:VSTA) future prospects. Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The US$307m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of R$55m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of R$82m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Vasta Platform's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

View our latest analysis for Vasta Platform

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Vasta Platform, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2022, before generating positive profits of R$27m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2023? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 103% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Vasta Platform's upcoming projects, though, bear in mind that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 24% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

Story continues

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Vasta Platform, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Vasta Platform's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is Vasta Platform worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Vasta Platform is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Vasta Platform’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.