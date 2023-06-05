Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) investors are sitting on a loss of 31% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) share price is down 31% in the last year. That's well below the market return of 4.2%. Vasta Platform may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 14% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

Vasta Platform isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Vasta Platform grew its revenue by 23% over the last year. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately that wasn't good enough to stop the share price dropping 31%. This implies the market was expecting better growth. However, that's in the past now, and it's the future that matters most.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 4.2% in the last year, Vasta Platform shareholders might be miffed that they lost 31%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 14% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. You could get a better understanding of Vasta Platform's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

