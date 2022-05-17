U.S. markets open in 8 hours 42 minutes

Vasudha Kedia Launches Drama Llama Designs - New Graphic Design Service in Singapore

Drama Llama Designs
·3 min read

Tanglin, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nassim Road, Singapore: Based out of the island city of Singapore, Vasudha Kedia is pleased to announce the launch of her graphic design services for local clients. With over a decade of experience and a talent for realising every client’s vision, Vasudha Kedia has built a name for herself as the preferred graphic designer for many, and now seeks to provide her assistance to other clients in Singapore. Combining talent, skill, and a unique vision, Vasudha Kedia brings considerable expertise to the graphic design industry with Drama Llama Designs. For more information visit: https://www.dramallamadesigns.com

The talented graphic designer says: “Since a young age, I have always been creative and wanted to start my own business. After having a desk job at a bank, I decided to go the creative route and started my own event management company in Mumbai, India, in 2009. Since then, there has been no looking back. My events pages on Instagram reveal the kind of work I have been doing for over a decade. With over 13 years of graphic design and events experience, I specialise in conceptualising digital and print design, branding, logos, restaurant designs, event designing, social media designs, marketing materials and anything that requires creativity!”

Vasudha Kedia
Vasudha Kedia

To explain her choice of name for her business, Drama Llama Designs, she comments: “Llamas are so cute! I also believe designs can be dramatic, fun, expressive, bold and eye-catching, which will be memorable and help create a strong brand identity.”

Vasudha Kedia places a great deal of emphasis on the client’s vision and interpreting it in a way that produces the very best results. She focuses on leveraging her creativity to realise each and every client’s vision, including detailing and personalisation. Every project Vasudha Kedia works on is designed to have a lasting impact, and so far the designer has been very successful in this regard. Part of what drives her to deliver excellent results is the fact that she feels very grateful to be able to help people’s visions come to life through graphic art - and to have the luxury to do it for a living.

Anyone in search of a reliable graphic designer in Singapore can rely on Vasudha Kedia to produce excellent results, no matter what kind of services they require. The graphic designer offers a number of graphic design services aimed at meeting the needs of all kinds of clients. Logo design and branding are among her most commonly requested graphic design services. Vasudha Kedia produces high quality logo designs, business cards, corporate stationery designs and marketing materials. Another commonly requested service is print design, which includes flyers, leaflets, posters, signboards, banners and other printed materials for a wide variety of uses.

Singapore businesses can rely on Vasudha Kedia to produce graphic designs for marketing purposes or social media use, as well as email marketing. A good designer has the potential to elevate a marketing campaign by producing creative, eye-catching graphics, and she has a talent for doing just that. Her services extend to event design, which includes the production of fully customised invitations, backdrops, banners, signboards, posters and more. Her website showcases a number of samples of the work she has done for all kinds of businesses over the years, including bars, restaurants, travel agencies, furniture stores and more.

“I’ve worked on almost anything you can imagine,” says Vasudha. “I think people tend to underestimate just how important it is to have a good graphic designer working on your designs. Every logo, image or text a business uses, involves a graphic designer’s input in some way, and while they may not always be conscious of it, the quality of the design can greatly affect how a customer sees you and your business. I consider myself a good graphic designer - and you can check out my website to see if you agree.”

For more information about the launch, visit https://schooner.io/6bsda

###

For more information about Drama Llama Designs, contact the company here:

Drama Llama Designs
Vasudha Kedia
+65 98176874
info@dramallamadesigns.com
Nassim Road, Singapore

CONTACT: Vasudha Kedia


