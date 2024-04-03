VAT on school fees is only the beginning of Labour’s new class war

The damaging impact of Labour's policy could extend further than our education system - Ian West/PA

The prospect of a Labour government has moved from highly likely to being an odds-on certainty.

So parents are already taking steps to avoid the hike in independent school fees that will come from leader Keir Starmer introducing 20pc VAT on private education and abolishing rates relief.

Some are scrambling to employ tutors so their children are more capable of gaining entry to grammar schools, while others will move home to be in the catchment areas of the best state schools.

The lesson to be learned from this is not just the damaging impact Labour’s policy will have on our education system; it also establishes a precedent, and allows the party the opportunity to roll out similar tax policies on other parts of our lives – for example, by extending VAT to private healthcare.

Just as Labour defends its attack on Britain’s world-renowned independent schools by saying it will use the optimistically estimated £1.7bn revenue to support spending on state education, so it could theoretically justify extending VAT on to private health procedures under the guise of helping “save our NHS”.

Having to wait months, if not over a year, for a new knee or hip ensures tens of thousands of people abandon the NHS and go private, often paying a painful bill if they don’t have health insurance to cover it.

Going to the dentist would become even more painful as the same collapse in NHS dental provision is happening – over 12 million people are not registered with an NHS dental surgery. Any change to private dental care would mean millions paying out huge sums that currently remain VAT-free.

For a Labour government it would not matter if the VAT is paid for by an insurance policy or from hard-earned personal savings – and it would be a great money-spinner. For those without insurance it would mean bearing the pain of waiting, or scraping together the extra money.

With the number of private hip operations nearly doubling between 2019 and 2022, according to the National Joint Registry, it is clear British people are no longer prepared to wait for the NHS to relieve their pain.

Labour will know this but would simply blame the Tories. The Conservatives have now missed their chance to hugely expand healthcare capacity by encouraging people to go private voluntarily, by offering health insurance tax breaks that would help ease pressure on the NHS.

Labour could also look at using VAT to drive the public towards its net zero target, which is estimated by Aurora Energy Research for think tank Policy Exchange to require £116bn by 2030.

Labour could argue increasing the 5pc VAT on energy bills would push people towards greater energy conservation and government schemes for solar power and heat pump replacement.

Charging energy at the standard rate of 20pc may be too big a jump, but increasing it gradually, first to 10pc, then more later, might receive the enthusiastic support of Shadow Secretary of State for Net Zero Ed Miliband.

More directly, Labour could simply increase the standard rate of VAT from 20pc to 22pc or higher.

While such a move might be thought as unlikely, it would still keep UK VAT lower than Hungary’s painful 27pc, but in the same ballpark as Sweden and Denmark at 25pc, Finland and Greece at 24pc, Ireland and Portugal at 23pc and the Netherlands and Belgium at 21pc.

Could Labour resist higher VAT rates when it’s more normal in Europe?

Politically, the smart move would be to say that raising the standard rate of VAT for everyone was considered but ruled out in favour of removing the VAT exemptions enjoyed by “wealthier people” who access private health and dental care.

So, be warned, not only will VAT on education fees provide Labour with the example of how to raise taxes higher – by spreading the burden wider – but applying it consistently opens up the possibility of taxing the supposedly wealthy who are forced to opt out of our beloved NHS by using private healthcare.

Labour’s class war could soon be about to get more painful.

