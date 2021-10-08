U.S. markets open in 1 hour 38 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,394.00
    +4.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,661.00
    +23.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,898.50
    +17.25 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.78
    +0.48 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.00
    +2.80 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.56
    -0.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1562
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.33
    -1.67 (-7.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3625
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.7300
    +0.1140 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,281.00
    +1,116.26 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,333.24
    +15.49 (+1.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,077.86
    -0.18 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     
COMING UP:

September jobs report: Payroll gains set to accelerate to 500,000

Check back for results at 8:30 a.m. ET

Vatican delegation to COP26 to be headed by secretary of state, meaning pope not going

VATICAN CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Friday that its delegation to next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by its secretary of state, meaning Pope Francis will not be going.

Scotland's bishops had announced in July that the pope would attend the opening, health permitting, but the Vatican never said that he would and a Vatican source said that Friday's announcement meant he was not going. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

