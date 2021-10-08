Vatican delegation to COP26 to be headed by secretary of state, meaning pope not going

VATICAN CITY, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The Vatican said on Friday that its delegation to next month's U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow will be headed by its secretary of state, meaning Pope Francis will not be going.

Scotland's bishops had announced in July that the pope would attend the opening, health permitting, but the Vatican never said that he would and a Vatican source said that Friday's announcement meant he was not going. (Reporting by Philip Pullella; editing by Philippa Fletcher)