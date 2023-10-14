Vaudoise Assurances Holding (VTX:VAHN) shareholders have earned a 0.5% CAGR over the last five years

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But in any portfolio, there will be mixed results between individual stocks. So we wouldn't blame long term Vaudoise Assurances Holding SA (VTX:VAHN) shareholders for doubting their decision to hold, with the stock down 14% over a half decade.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Vaudoise Assurances Holding, it has a TSR of 2.6% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Vaudoise Assurances Holding has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 17% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 0.5%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Before forming an opinion on Vaudoise Assurances Holding you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

We will like Vaudoise Assurances Holding better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Swiss exchanges.

