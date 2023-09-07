Eddie Steiner, chief executive officer of the Commercial & Savings Bank (CSB), recently announced the promotion of Ashley Vaughn to Vice President, Senior Operations Officer, and member of the Bank’s senior management team.

“Ashley excels at building strong teams and trusted relationships, and her ability to develop effective strategies at the intersection of technology and relationship banking has contributed measurably to our growth and profitability,” stated Steiner. “Ashley’s appointment to senior management recognizes her key role in developing effective market strategies and delivering excellence in user experience.”

Vaughn joined CSB in 2014 and has been an officer of the Bank since 2017, most recently serving as the Bank’s Vice President of Marketing, Cash Management and Digital Strategy. Her new role adds responsibility for the Bank’s Payments and Card Services, Electronic Banking Services, and Customer Service Center.

Ashley Vaughn

Vaughn is active in the greater Holmes County community, currently serving as a board member of the Holmes County Park District and in volunteer roles supporting Holmes County Friends and Neighbors of OneEighty and Love INC of Greater Holmes County. She is a 2018 graduate of Leadership Holmes County and holds a bachelor’s degree in international business and economics as well as a major in Spanish from Mount Union College. Vaughn resides in Millersburg with her husband Scott and their three children and is based in CSB’s Operations Center located at 91 North Clay Street, P.O. Box 232, Millersburg, Ohio, 44654. She can be reached by phone at 330.674.9015 or via email at ashley.vaughn@csb1.com.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Vaughn promoted to senior management at The Commercial and Savings Bank