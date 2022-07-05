Vauld halts withdrawals, trading, deposits; explores restructuring

Vauld has suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform, the Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.

The firm, backed by PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, Pantera Capital and Coinbase Ventures, said it is exploring “potential restructuring options.”

Vauld said it intends to apply to the Singapore courts for suspension of any proceedings against relevant companies for the exchange to focus on restructuring.

Vauld is the latest to join other crypto firms including CoinFLEX, Celsius Network, Babel Finance and Finbox to limit or halt withdrawals.

In June, Vauld announced it was laying off 30% of its staff.

