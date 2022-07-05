U.S. markets open in 8 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,841.25
    +14.00 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,151.00
    +90.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,668.75
    +57.50 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,733.00
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.33
    +1.90 (+1.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.70
    +11.20 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    20.06
    +0.39 (+2.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0440
    +0.0015 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8890
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.53
    -1.18 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2400
    +0.5800 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,243.04
    +1,126.96 (+5.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.64
    +19.50 (+4.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,232.65
    +64.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,370.54
    +216.73 (+0.83%)
     

Vauld halts withdrawals, trading, deposits; explores restructuring

Pradipta Mukherjee
·1 min read

Vauld has suspended all withdrawals, trading and deposits on its platform, the Singapore-headquartered cryptocurrency exchange said on Monday.

See related article: Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy

Fast facts

  • The firm, backed by PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s Valar Ventures, Pantera Capital and Coinbase Ventures, said it is exploring “potential restructuring options.”

  • Vauld said it intends to apply to the Singapore courts for suspension of any proceedings against relevant companies for the exchange to focus on restructuring.

See related article: Bitcoin drops below US$19K as crypto bleeds further losses

Recommended Stories

  • Ramaphosa Denies He Is Liable for Damages to Injured Mineworkers

    (Bloomberg) -- South Africa’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa rejected claims that a court had ruled that mineworkers who were injured at the hands of police may pursue damages against him.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong, Moderate and Painf

  • Omdia Releases White Paper on the Enduring Value of IP + Optical

    Omdia released the white paper: "The enduring value of IP + Optical" at the 2022 Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) forum held in Barcelona, Spain.

  • Argentina’s New Economy Minister Vows Continuity Amid Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s new Economy Minister Silvina Batakis vowed to continue the government’s economic plans, in a bid to stem a market plunge following a weekend filled with political turmoil in the crisis-prone nation.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic W

  • Crypto lender CoinLoan reduces its daily withdrawal limit by 99%

    Estonia-based crypto lending platform CoinLoan is slashing its daily withdrawal limit from US$500,000 to US$5,000, in hopes to prevent liquidity-related interruptions due to surges in customer withdrawals. See related article: Three Arrows Capital files for Chapter 15 bankruptcy Fast facts CoinLoan says its decision wasn’t driven by market instability and claims to be “probably the […]

  • Aussie ascendant before RBA; yen pressured by rising U.S. yields

    The Australian dollar ticked higher on Tuesday ahead of an expected half-point increase in the Reserve Bank's policy rate, while the yen slid against the greenback amid a rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Australia's currency climbed 0.29% to $0.6888, while New Zealand's kiwi rose 0.21% to $0.6222. At the same time, the U.S. dollar was up 0.35% at 136.165 yen, gaining support from a strong rebound in the 10-year Treasury yield, which jumped to 2.9780% in Tokyo on Tuesday from the lowest since May at 2.7910% on Friday.

  • Housing correction is 'dead ahead,' warns Moody’s chief economist Mark Zandi — here’s how he sees things playing out over the next several months

    He also predicts a ‘more significant pullback’ if this one thing happens.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Bond Yields Jump; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Biden administration weighs extraordinary action to make your mortgage cheaper

    The Biden administration may trim mortgage costs for new and low-income homebuyers in a move to make homebuying more accessible.

  • ‘There are no loans for retirement’: Suze Orman warns to avoid these blunders so you can live your best retired life

    This best-selling author’s advice never goes out of style.

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Tesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production Milestone

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. investors have a lot to parse after the July 4 holiday: a disappointing quarter of deliveries, a record month of production, and now several weeks of downtime at multiple plants.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneUS Futures, European Bonds Drop on Economic Woes: Markets WrapLong

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • Kremlin slashes spending by £24bn as West's sanctions batter Russia

    City banks defy Brussels to out-earn French rivals PM urged to back bid for factory at heart of Britain’s food supply FTSE 100 rises 1pc Matthew Lynn: Biden’s global tax plan is sinking rapidly — and good riddance Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Market Breadth Indicator Reveals The Next Big Move In S&P 500

    The bullish divergence in the stock market breadth and the price volume analysis of S&P 500 suggest a potential big move ahead.

  • Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Lender Vauld Suspends Withdrawals

    The crypto lender backed by Coinbase and Peter Thiel is exploring a possible restructuring after becoming the latest cryptocurrency platform to freeze services.

  • Celsius Customers Are Losing Hope for Their Locked-Up Crypto

    It has been three weeks since crypto lender Celsius Network LLC took the drastic step of halting customers’ withdrawals. Alla Driksne says she has six figures worth of bitcoin and ethereum—her life savings—tied up in a Celsius account. On June 12, a Sunday, the company said it had paused customer withdrawals, saying it needed “to stabilize liquidity and operations.”

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    The bullish argument for Coinbase is that as the cash-rich leader, it would be the last one to buckle. Coinbase was smart enough to not take the kind of risks that faltering platforms took on, but the global appetite for digital currencies is going to take some time to come back. Coinbase has locked up the Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) of many of its customers who agreed to stake on the platform until it completes its migration to a proof-of-stake model.

  • Why Shares of Caterpillar Slumped in June

    Shares of construction, mining, and energy equipment company Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) fell 17.2% in June, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Caterpillar is one of them. This reflects the slump in mining and energy spending in response to the fall in energy and mining commodity prices.