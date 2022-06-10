Vault Finance announces launch of Novation - a ground-breaking sell-less exchange and launchpad

LONDON, UK, June 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vault Finance announces the launch of Novation, its ground-breaking sell-less exchange and launchpad. Tentatively slated for a July launch and based on the Binance Smart Chain, the Novation exchange is built to completely avoid contract sells. It will function by collecting fees and taxes in BEP20 base currencies (e.g. BNB, BUSD), not in native tokens, thereby massively reducing sell-pressure on the chart. This exciting innovation will ensure that Novation becomes an industry-leading exchange for tokenomics projects and will provide Vault Finance with the ability to be revenue-producing from Day 1.





In addition, Vault Finance will be launching $VTFC, its hyper-deflationary native token that provides BUSD rewards. Also based on the Binance Smart Chain, $VTFC will function using a first-of-its-kind sell-less smart contract. This will completely revolutionize rewards coin tokenomics as it will support fully sell-less functionality across cryptocurrency exchanges. As with their Novation exchange, Vault Finance's unique contract doesn't require the selling of its native token $VTFC to generate the BUSD rewards, or to fund the buyback, marketing and development wallets. This will make $VTFC truly 100% sell-less, not merely 'less sells'.

Vault Finance believes their smart contract will commence a new era in the reflection tokenomics arena by establishing a new standard. It is for this reason that the team is currently in the process of proxy-protecting this pioneering technology. Once protected, the sell-less functionality will be licensed out to other projects, thus giving them a much better chance at survival due to the complete lack of contract sells draining their liquidity pool. Revenue generated from this licensing will be invested back into the Vault Finance ecosystem to benefit holders. The fact that $VTFC will also be supported by a plethora of unique utilities is evidence of Vault Finance's commitment to becoming a leading DeFi project. And the numerous rewards – 7% BUSD, 5% Unlock the Vault, 4% Buyback and Burn – will prove to be an incredible bonus for long-term holders.

Demonstrating Vault Finance's commitment to providing value for their investors, three functioning utilities, in addition to the Novation exchange, will be immediately available at launch: a digital wallet to help with all things Vault; a dashboard that provides investment tracking; and a members-only private website with exclusive content for holders of $VTFC. Two further utilities will enter the development phase during Q3: VaultCircle, a one-stop-shop for crypto investor communications; VaultXchange, a revolutionary marketplace that will provide a bridge between cryptocurrency and real life goods and services. In addition, the team are working on several secret utilities that are set to be both pioneering and innovative.





$VTFC is a rewards token with 7% of its tax distributed to all holders in the form of BUSD in order to provide passive income. A 5% allocation of the tax is reserved for Unlock the Vault events, which occur periodically and involve distributing a portion of its contents to holders. This means that investors in Vault Finance don't just receive their 7% BUSD rewards, but receive a share of the Vault's stash as well.

The Vault Finance team will also utilise a strategic Buyback and Burn mechanism, with 4% of the tax going into the BB&B wallet. Their unique contract will be structured in such a way that the BB&B will provide the boost to the chart that it's supposed to by triggering in response to negative price action. This will help offset any significant sells with a well-timed significant reversal of red candles by buying back tokens. Not only that, but the burns will be strategically timed to coincide with the Unlock the Vault events, thereby maximising the potential for green candles and positive price action. A final highlight of Vault Finance's tokenomics is the allocation of 100T tokens (10% of total supply) to their Diamond Hands Heist. Any investor who is holding at Day 30 after launch will become eligible to receive a share, proportionate to the amount of $VTFC that they own, of the 100T tokens so long as they're still holding 100% of their investment at Day 60. These will be airdropped directly into holders' wallets as a special bonus for being a diamond-handed investor. And for those who continue to hold up to Day 120, there will be a second Diamond Hands Heist, with all of the BUSD that was earned in rewards from the 100T tokens during Day 1-60 being distributed to those holders.

About Vault Finance

Vault Finance was created in April 2022 by four professionals who possess a wealth of investment experience and share a passion for cryptocurrency. Their aim was simple but highly ambitious: to redefine the tokenomics being utilised in the rewards coin arena. Chris Esparza (CEO), Mason Jenkins CBO), Alex Ructtinger (CSO) and Ross Miotti (COO) set about establishing a highly professional team, laying the foundations for a strong community, and securing the services of an innovative group of developers. Strategic partnerships with established projects were quick to follow.

Given the core team's own investment experience, they understand the concerns that many people have before committing funds to a project. It is for this reason that they are fully doxxed and have successfully completed a thorough KYC process via Anonydoxx. Integrity, transparency and honesty are three of the core values that define Vault Finance, with the delivery of value for investors at the heart of all business decisions.

