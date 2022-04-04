U.S. markets open in 18 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,541.25
    +2.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,685.00
    -33.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,891.25
    +27.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.50
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.32
    +3.05 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.20
    +12.50 (+0.65%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.20 (+0.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1000
    -0.0049 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0050 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    20.46
    -0.10 (-0.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3107
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.6370
    +0.1470 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,040.18
    -301.75 (-0.65%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,083.08
    +42.81 (+4.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,539.47
    +1.57 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

Vaxcyte Doses First Participants in Phase 2 Portion of Ongoing VAX-24 Phase 1/2 Clinical Proof-of-Concept Study in Adults

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vaxcyte, Inc.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PCVX
Vaxcyte, Inc.
Vaxcyte, Inc.

-- Following Prespecified Review of Phase 1 Safety and Tolerability Data, Independent Data Monitoring Committee Recommends Study Proceed as Planned --

-- Company Expects to Announce Topline Results from Both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 Portions of the Study Evaluating VAX-24 for the Prevention of Invasive Pneumococcal Disease and Pneumonia by the End of 2022 --

-- VAX-24 is a 24-Valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) Designed to Deliver Broad-Spectrum Protection --

SAN CARLOS, Calif., April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases, announced today that the first participants were dosed in the Phase 2 portion of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating VAX-24 for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and pneumonia in adults. The initiation of the Phase 2 portion of the study in healthy adults 50 to 64 years of age occurred after the independent Data Monitoring Committee completed a prespecified review of Phase 1 safety and tolerability data and recommended that the study progress as planned. The Company expects to announce topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of the VAX-24 study by the end of 2022.

“Moving forward with the larger Phase 2 portion of the VAX-24 Phase 1/2 study is an exciting step toward delivering potential clinical proof-of-concept data for our lead, 24-valent PCV candidate,” said Grant Pickering, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of Vaxcyte. “We developed VAX-24 with the intent of improving upon the standard-of-care pneumococcal vaccines by delivering the broadest spectrum PCV and we look forward to announcing the topline safety, tolerability and immunogenicity results from both the Phase 1 and Phase 2 portions of this study by the end of this year.”

The VAX-24 Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study is a randomized, observer-blind, dose-finding, controlled study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of VAX-24 in healthy adults (NCT05266456). The Phase 1 portion of the study is evaluating the safety and tolerability of a single injection of VAX-24 at three dose levels and compared to Prevnar 20™ in 64 healthy adults 18 to 49 years of age. The Phase 2 portion is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of a single injection of VAX-24 at three dose levels and compared to Prevnar 20™ in approximately 800 healthy adults 50 to 64 years of age. The prespecified immunogenicity endpoints of the Phase 2 portion of the study include an assessment of the induction of antibody responses, using immunoglobulin G (IgG) and opsonophagocytic activity (OPA), at each of the three VAX-24 doses and compared to Prevnar 20™ and, for the additional four serotypes contained in VAX-24 and Pneumovax® 23 but not in Prevnar 20™, the four-fold rise in antibody titers. The study is being conducted at approximately 13 sites in the United States.

About Pneumococcal Disease
Pneumococcal disease (PD) is an infection caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcus) bacteria. It can result in IPD, including meningitis and bacteremia, and non-invasive PD, including pneumonia, otitis media and sinusitis. Despite universal vaccination for PD in infants and in many adults in the United States, the overall incidence of PD is substantial and is driven by emerging serotypes not covered by currently available vaccines. In the United States, approximately 900,000 people get pneumococcal pneumonia each year, which is estimated to result in approximately 400,000 hospitalizations and 28,000 deaths. Pneumococci also cause over 50% of all cases of bacterial meningitis in the United States. Antibiotics are used to treat pneumococcal disease, but some strains of the bacteria have developed resistance to treatments. The morbidity and mortality due to pneumococcal disease are highly significant, particularly for young children and older adults, underscoring the need for a more broad-spectrum vaccine.

About VAX-24
VAX-24 is an investigational 24-valent PCV candidate designed to prevent IPD and pneumonia, which can be most serious for infants, young children, older adults and those with immune deficiencies or certain chronic health conditions. The public health community continues to affirm the need for vaccines that offer broader protection to prevent IPD and pneumonia. VAX-24 is intended to improve upon the standard-of-care PCV vaccines for both children and adults by covering the serotypes that are responsible for most of the residual pneumococcal disease currently in circulation. Vaxcyte aims to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity, broad-spectrum vaccines, such as VAX-24, by using modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform. Vaxcyte is deploying this approach with VAX-24 in order to add more pneumococcal strains without compromising the overall immune response.

About Vaxcyte
Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. The Company is developing broad-spectrum conjugate and novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Vaxcyte’s lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent, broad-spectrum pneumococcal conjugate vaccine being developed for the prevention of IPD and pneumonia. Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through modern synthetic techniques, including advanced chemistry and the XpressCF™ cell-free protein synthesis platform, exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to efficiently create and deliver high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-XP, a PCV with an expanded breadth of coverage of greater than 30 strains; VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections; and VAX-PG, a therapeutic vaccine candidate designed to slow or stop the progression of periodontal disease. Vaxcyte is driven to eradicate or treat invasive bacterial infections, which have serious and costly health consequences when left unchecked. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the benefit of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates, including breadth of coverage, the improvement of the standard-of-care and the achievement of clinical proof-of-concept; the process and timing of anticipated future development of Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates; the timing, availability and outcome of topline data for the VAX-24 Phase 1/2 clinical proof-of-concept study; the demand for Vaxcyte’s vaccine candidates; and other statements that are not historical fact. The words “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “may,” “potential,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on Vaxcyte’s current expectations and actual results and timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks related to Vaxcyte’s product development programs, including development timelines, success and timing of chemistry, manufacturing and controls and related manufacturing activities, potential delays or inability to obtain and maintain required regulatory approvals for its vaccine candidates, and the risks and uncertainties inherent with preclinical and clinical development processes; the success, cost and timing of all development activities and clinical trials; impacts of COVID-19; and sufficiency of cash and other funding to support Vaxcyte’s development programs and other operating expenses. These and other risks are described more fully in Vaxcyte’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 28, 2022 or in other documents Vaxcyte subsequently files with or furnishes to the SEC. Vaxcyte undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations. Readers should not rely upon the information in this press release as current or accurate after its publication date.

Contacts:
Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer
Vaxcyte, Inc.
650-837-0111
investors@vaxcyte.com

Janet Graesser, Vice President, Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Vaxcyte, Inc.
917-685-8799
media@vaxcyte.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 Biotech Stocks to Buy in April

    Biotech stocks, in general, again performed dismally in the first quarter of 2022. Here's why they chose Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN), Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: JAZZ), and Novocure (NASDAQ: NVCR). David Jagielski (Amgen): With new COVID-19 cases down significantly from where they were at the start of the year, there's optimism that hospitals and the economy as a whole can return to normal in the near future.

  • HALF OF IBS PATIENTS SURVEYED REPORT IBS SYMPTOMS MORE CHALLENGING TO MANAGE IN THE PAST YEAR

    Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) ("Bausch Health") and its gastroenterology (GI) business, Salix Pharmaceuticals ("Salix"), one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and disorders, today released the results from the second edition of its Patient Perspectives Survey, an annual survey of U.S adults living with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC). The curr

  • Customers Love These 3 Healthcare Companies

    Net Promoter Scores can provide insights into customer satisfaction, and possibly lead to market-beating returns.

  • NHS adds nine new official symptoms of Covid-19 as free testing ends

    A blocked nose, sore throat and headaches among those added to the list

  • These Popular Drinks May Increase Cancer Risk, New Study Suggests

    If you're grabbing a beverage on the go, unless you're specifically looking for organic or all-natural options, odds are you're going to end up drinking something with at least some ingredients you don't recognize. Some of those substances, however, could be putting your health at risk.Now, a new study suggests that ingesting artificial sweeteners often found in drinks like soda and energy drinks can leave you in greater danger of getting cancer.In the study, published in late March in the journ

  • Medicare Spends the Most on These 10 Prescription Drugs — How It Affects You

    In a recent blog post, AARP researchers claim that the prices of 75 of the 100 brand name drugs that Medicare spends the most money on were raised in January. In what may come as unsurprising economic...

  • COVID crisis over, says the governor who never thought it was a crisis to begin with

    More than 20,000 have Missourians died so far. If Mike Parson’s approach to the pandemic “worked,” what would failure look like? | Editorial

  • The Latest COVID Misinformation Star Says He Invented the Vaccines

    MADISON, Va. — “I haven’t been able to ride a horse in months,” Dr. Robert Malone said from his 50-acre horse farm about two hours southwest of Washington. “It’s just a constant barrage of requests for assistance.” Malone, 62, was sitting barefoot at his kitchen table, wearing a navy tie decorated with dark red spikes of the coronavirus, in the middle of another busy day of appearances on conservative television shows and podcasts. Just that week, he had appeared on “Hannity,” a hit on Fox News

  • Two Chinese mRNA Covid Vaccines Move Toward Clinical Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000A 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?A Chinese company said it’s received approval to start clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine based on mRNA technology, while local media reported that another domestic com

  • Another COVID-19 variant? Health officials say be aware of omicron BA.2, but don't panic

    The newest COVID-19 variant, a subvariant of omicron, is quickly becoming the dominant strain of the virus.

  • ACA sign-ups for low-income people roll out as insurance agents face commission cuts

    Some insurers are cutting sales commissions as the Biden administration rolls out a new ACA special enrollment option aimed at signing up low-income people outside the annual open period.

  • Surprising Side Effects of Marijuana, Studies Say

    The use of marijuana has become fairly mainstream, both as a recreational drug and for medical therapeutics. "As with nearly everything else about cannabis, how safe or dangerous it is remains hotly debated," says Peter Grinspoon, MD. "As a primary care doctor, I have to ask myself: is cannabis safer than the alternatives I would be prescribing? For example, if I'm treating a patient for chronic pain, is cannabis safer than opiates? Medication risks must be balanced against the safety concerns o

  • 29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters

    The Minnesota Department of Health says there is high norovirus activity in the state, and most of the cases are connected to the oysters.

  • Liver cancer treatment that ‘bathes’ organ in chemotherapy is effective in 90pc of patients

    Liver cancer patients can gain an extra 15 months of life thanks to an innovative form of chemotherapy that isolates and "bathes" the organ in drugs.

  • Should Daylight Saving Time be permanent? Opinions differ on the topic

    Whether you are for it or against it, twice a year our sleep schedules have to adjust to the inevitable one-hour time change in March and November.

  • Why Do I Pee so Much? 6 Things That Cause Frequent Urination

    You prefer an aisle seat to the window and a chair to a booth. You make anticipatory pit stops before every daily task: meetings, workouts, phone calls. And you haven’t slept through the night since 1997. Such...

  • 3 Best Foods to Reduce Your Risk of Heart Disease, Says Expert

    Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States for both men and women, with half of all Americans (47%) qualifying for at least one of the three key risk factors (high blood pressure, high cholesterol, smoking cigarettes).The good news is that you can manage two of these risk factors — high blood pressure and high cholesterol — by making a few simple adjustments to your daily diet, without missing out on flavor.RELATED: The #1 Best Juice To Drink Every Day, Says ScienceOne of t

  • Cardiac complications after COVID infection or vaccination are rare but possible, the CDC says—but they’re much more likely after infection

    You're at lower risk for cardiac complications if you're vaccinated, the data shows.

  • Mixed results for Oregon's pioneering drug decriminalization

    Oregon voters approved a ballot measure in 2020 to decriminalize hard drugs after being told it was a way to establish and fund addiction recovery centers that would offer people aid instead of incarceration. With Oregon being the first state in America to decriminalize possession of personal-use amounts of heroin, methamphetamine, LSD, oxycodone and other drugs, its program is being watched as a potential model for other states. Under Ballot Measure 110, possession of controlled substances is now a newly created Class E “violation," instead of a felony or misdemeanor.

  • Fox viewers transformed after watching CNN for 30 days, report finds

    Study finds changes in attitudes, policy preferences about Covid-19, then president Donald Trump