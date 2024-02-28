Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript February 28, 2024

Vaxcyte, Inc. isn’t one of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of the third quarter (see the details here).

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone. My name is Bo and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Vaxcyte Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period. [Operator Instructions] And just a reminder, today's call is being recorded. Now at this time, I will turn things over to Mr. Andrew Guggenhime, President and Chief Financial Officer of Vaxcyte. Please go ahead, sir.

Andrew Guggenhime: Thank you, operator, and good afternoon, everyone. I'd like to welcome you to Vaxcyte's earnings conference call to discuss our 2023 results and to provide a business update. I'm joined today by our Chief Executive Officer, Grant Pickering; and our Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Jim Wassil. Earlier this afternoon, we issued a news release announcing our results. Copies of this and our other news releases, latest corporate presentation and SEC filings can be found in the Investor & Media section of our website. Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that during this call we'll be making certain forward-looking statements about Vaxcyte, which are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those referred to in any forward-looking statements.

A research scientist in a laboratory holding a vial of a biotechnology drug.

For a discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with these statements, please see our press release issued today, as well as our most recent filings with the SEC, including the risk factors set forth in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and any subsequent reports filed with the SEC. With that, I'll turn the call over to Grant Pickering. Grant?

Story continues

Grant Pickering: Thanks, Andrew, and all of you on the call and webcast, thank you for joining us today. 2023 was another remarkable year for Vaxcyte, officially marking our 10th year of thoughtful and methodical research and development by the entire Vaxcyte team and our partners. We are driven by our mission to prevent or treat infections caused by bacterial diseases, including invasive pneumococcal disease for IPD. This past year, we continued to make significant strides in advancing our potentially best-in-class pneumococcal conjugate vaccines for PCVs VAX-24 our lead 24-valent candidate, and VAX-31, our next-generation 31-valent candidate. And we remain focused on providing the broader spectrum of coverage against IPD for both adults and children.

Last year was highlighted by the successful completion of our VAX-24 adult Phase 2 program following our stellar initial proof-of-concept data in late 2022 in adults aged 50 and 64, we reported data in April 2023, from a separate Phase 2 study in adults 65 and older. It not only confirms the prior proof-of-concept study results, which showed even greater immune responses, compared to Prevnar 20, on a relative basis. These data further validate the potential of our cell-free platform and carrier-sparing approach to deliver broader spectrum PCVs. The findings from our adult Phase 2 program support a potential best-in-class profile for VAX-24 and demonstrate how our novel cell-free technology platform has the capability to overcome the limitations of other conventional approaches.

See also 11 Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now and 14 Best Software Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds.

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.