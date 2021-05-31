Vaxil Provides Research and Development Update

Not for distribution by US newswire or in United States



NESS-ZIONA, Israel, May 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAXIL BIO LTD. (“Vaxil” or the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: VXL), an innovative immunotherapy biotech company specializing in cancer and infectious diseases, is pleased to provide the following update on its research and development program.

Vaxil is increasing its attention and resource allocation to establish an effective oral delivery mechanism across its Signal Peptide ("SP") platform as a way to distinguish the platform for treatment in oncology and infectious diseases. Last year, the Company announced positive signs of an immune response which were observed in an exploratory oral delivery experiment. In pursuit of this strategy, Vaxil has commenced pre-clinical work to further establish the ability to generate an immune response with an oral delivery mechanism. This work is being done both independently as well as in partnership with an established oral delivery company. Further updates will be provided when available.

In addition, Vaxil has put its COVID-19 vaccine work on temporary hold, as a result of how the COVID-19 vaccine market has evolved and the success of early entrants. The Company has determined it will better serve patients and shareholders to use its resources on oral delivery development as well as its other development programs.

Vaxil’s strategy remains focused on delivering long-term value based on the unique benefits of SP's including their broad and robust immune response, both cellular and humoral, their reduced sensitivity to genetic mutation and manufacturing efficiency, especially in oncology. To that end, the Company continues to strengthen the value proposition of SPs across these therapeutic areas, by demonstrating the ability to generate a robust and consistent immune response.

Vaxil has the financial means to pursue these current programs with existing capital. In the future, additional financing may be required.

Story continues

ABOUT VAXIL

The company posts periodic updates through videos from the official company’s YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0M029aN8g6beW09Drgt0dQ

Vaxil is an Israeli immunotherapy biotech company focused on its novel approach to targeting prominent cancer markers and infectious diseases. Its lead product ImMucin™ successfully completed a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in multiple myeloma for which it received orphan drug status from the FDA and EMA. The company aims to continue to develop ImMucin™, a COVID-19 and a tuberculosis vaccine / treatment that has demonstrated promising preliminary results with further preclinical evaluation planned. Additional indications and mAb candidates are under evaluation as immuno-oncology and infectious disease treatments alone and in combination with other treatments.

Vaxil exploits the unique properties of signal peptide domains on crucial proteins to develop targeted therapies against cancer targets and infectious disease pathogens. These signal peptide domains are identified by VaxHit™, Vaxil’s proprietary bioinformatic approach. These signal peptides induce a robust T- and B-cell response across wide and varied HLA subtypes, while acting as true, universal neoantigens. The peptide platform targets these cells by “educating” or specifically activating the immune system to recognize and attack the affected cells. In addition, Vaxil’s mAb platform directly recognizes the target protein expressed on malignant cells and recruits other elements of the immune system to lyse those cells.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer: The Company cautions that COVID-19 Vaccine Development is still under early-stage research and development and is not making any express or implied claims that it has the ability to eliminate the COVID-19 virus at this time. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the Company and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the results of exploration activities -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities described herein in the United States or elsewhere. These securities have not been, and will not be, registered in the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered or exempt therefrom.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For further information please visit http://vaxil-bio.com/ or contact:

North Equities, info@northequities.com

David Goren, CEO -- info@vaxil-bio.com, +972 (52) 720-6000

Company Youtube channel



