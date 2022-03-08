U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

VAYK Confirms Cryptocurrency Exchange Acquisition Closing Scheduled Friday

Vaycaychella, Inc.
  • VAYK
Vaycaychella, Inc.
Vaycaychella, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today confirmed the company has scheduled to close the acquisition of Definancial, Inc., a technology firm that has developed a proprietary cryptocurrency exchange technology solution, this Friday, March 11, 2022.

VAYK has already launched an award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application for individuals and SMB operators to source purchase financing for short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators.

VAYK plans to soon release a new version of the P2P Alternative Finance Application and integrate the new version with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

The acquisition of Definancial, Inc. is specifically intended to support VAYK’s cryptocurrency strategy with the addition of a cryptocurrency exchange where short-term vacation rental business cryptocurrencies can be listed.

VAYK is developing and scaling its portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism industry based on its hands-on experience with an initial and ongoing pilot project consisting of ten beach house properties and a small boutique hotel in Cuba where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate.

The company recently deployed a team to Cuba on a three-week trip centered around securing the next ten beach properties it will refurbish and launch as short-term vacation rental properties. These next ten properties will be listed on VAYK’s P2P Alternative Finance Application Version 2.0 and participation in the short-term vacation rental business operating the ten properties will be offered through the introduction of a cryptocurrency.

The primary objective of the ten-property expansion is to demonstrate VAYK’s P2P Alt Finance APP V 2.0 and Cryptocurrency technology.

VAYK has recently published a comprehensive 2022 Strategic Overview Presentation with more details on how the ten property expansion and the cryptocurrency acquisition fit into the company’s overall strategy.

VAYK also confirms today that it continues to work with Alternet System’s Inc. (OTC Pink: ALYI) to develop the opportunity of expanding ALYI’s initiative to establish a Formula E race in Nairobi to include the possibility of brining a Formula E race to Havana. ALYI and VAYK anticipate publishing a joint update soon with Waterpure International, Inc. (OTC Pink: WPUR) also working with ALYI on the Formula E race program.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


