U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,158.22
    -141.95 (-3.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,063.22
    -997.84 (-2.93%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,356.13
    -608.73 (-4.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,869.50
    -80.43 (-4.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.89
    +0.08 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    +7.80 (+0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    22.40
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0517
    -0.0108 (-1.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    +0.1850 (+6.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    -0.0292 (-2.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4600
    +1.2860 (+1.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,942.25
    -1,992.20 (-5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.11
    -64.01 (-6.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,503.27
    +9.82 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

VAYK Cuba Tourism Pilot Right Time Right Place As Cuba Targets $1.5 Billion In Tourism Revenue This Year Alone

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vaycaychella, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VAYK
Vaycaychella, Inc.
Vaycaychella, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) (“VAYK”) launched a pilot short-term vacation rental business in Cuba just outside of Havana in 2018. VAYK backed the renovation of ten Art Deco style beach properties originally built in the 1930s and 1940s now operated as vacation destinations available through Airbnb and VRBO. Since that time, the company has added a small boutique hotel in Havana.

The Cuba pilot served as a model for the company’s design and launch of and of an award-winning Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance Application (APP) for sourcing financing to purchase income producing vacation properties.

VAYK is a technology company democratizing access to the short-term vacation rental property market elevated by the rise of short-term rental APP’s like Airbnb and VRBO.

Cuba is currently hosting a tourism conference as part of a new post Covid campaign to build the economy of Cuba. VAYK is participating.

“Tourism is the second-largest contributor to Cuba’s GDP, providing 10 percent of the island’s gross domestic product in 2019, and it is also the second-largest source of foreign currency.” (LPL)

“The Cuban government expects to welcome 2.5 million international visitors this year, a goal that would bring in some $1.159 billion.” (LPL)

VAYK is preparing to dramatically expand its short-term vacation rental property presence in Cuba with the introduction of a new cryptocurrency strategy.

Adding to the existing functionality democratizing access to financing for the purchase of short-term rental vacation properties, the next version of VAYK’s Peer-2-Peer Alternative Finance APP, launching soon, will introduce fractionalized investment where multiple investors will be able to back a single short-term vacation rental project.

The next version is a first step towards adding the ability to invest in short-term vacation rental projects through the purchase of cryptocurrency.

VAYK has recently purchased a cryptocurrency exchange and work is underway to promptly launch the exchange.

VAYK is hosting an event in Cuba later this month to baby step its way through the first cryptocurrency offering. Participation will be limited but it is not yet closed. The company is still following up with individuals that have expressed interest.

The objective of the event is to raise funds through the issuance of an initial cryptocurrency to fund additional properties in the same vicinity as the existing short-term vacation rental properties in VAYK’s pilot project are located.

The initial cryptocurrency will also be the first cryptocurrency listed on the cryptocurrency exchange recently purchased by VAYK.

Specifically, the cryptocurrency will not be an asset controlled or offered by VAYK. VAYK has backed V-Royal with a loan to acquire the existing pilot properties in Cuba. V-Royal will be facilitating the cryptocurrency offering to fund additional properties. The cryptocurrency will be listed on VAYK’s cryptocurrency exchange.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


Recommended Stories

  • Why the stock market is getting thrashed after rallying on Fed hike

    So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Plunging Today

    Some of the EV maker's challenges aren't company specific, but the market is dumping the stock in fear.

  • AT&T After Its Discovery Deal: Is the Stock a Good Investment?

    Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?

  • Why DigitalOcean Holdings Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE: DOCN) were down 18.3% as of 11:08 a.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered earnings results for the first quarter. DigitalOcean continues to gain traction helping start-ups scale and develop applications for the cloud. Adjusted (non-GAAP) earnings per share came in at $0.07, while analysts were expecting $0.12.

  • ‘It’s natural to see ebbs and flows in the market as we enter a new era of monetary policy’: As stocks tumble, smart investors are calmly focusing on the long game

    Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.

  • This trader predicted the bond meltdown, tech selloff and oil’s surge. Here’s what she says is coming next.

    Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.

  • What history tells us about stocks soaring after Fed 50 basis point rate hikes

    Perhaps investors are right to cheer a 50 basis point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, even if that seems like a counterintuitive reaction.

  • Rivian Stock Is Starting to Look Attractive

    There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.

  • Why Tesla Stock Crashed Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock crashed hard on Thursday, down 6.2% at 10:35 a.m. ET, breaking a three-day winning streak of rising stock prices for the leader in electric cars. For one thing, Elon Musk has confirmed that he plans to serve as CEO of Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) after he completes his buyout of the company. Tesla investors today might be concerned that taking over full managerial control of a social network will distract Musk from what they consider his primary job: running Tesla.

  • Shopify misses Q1 earnings estimates as COVID-19 e-commerce boom slows

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.&nbsp;

  • Why Nikola Stock Popped After Earnings

    Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares spiked 15% Thursday morning after the company reported its first-quarter financial and operational update. Nikola said it remains on track to produce and deliver between 300 and 500 of its battery electric semitrucks this year. Nikola's business hit several milestones in the first quarter.

  • As Dow sinks over 1,000 points, signs of panic-selling emerge in the stock market

    Panic-like behavior sets in on Wall Street Thursday, as the Dow industrials shed all of the previous day's gain and them.

  • Amazon Stock: Still in Its Prime

    Shares of Amazon (AMZN) have been very volatile this past week, thanks in part to a brutal quarterly earnings report. Undoubtedly, ever since founder Jeff Bezos handed over the reins to CEO Andy Jassy, it's been nothing but negative for the stock. Indeed, Jassy has a lot to prove, and while his tenure has been short, he needs to find ways to get the stock moving higher again, even as macro headwinds begin to mount. With AMZN stock down around 33% from its all-time high, investors seem split on t

  • The Real Reason Teladoc Is Struggling

    Shares of struggling telehealth company Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) collapsed after it recently released earnings for the first quarter of 2022. Management formally addressed its embattled 2020 acquisition of Livongo for $18.5 billion with a write-down on Livongo that reduced its value by $6.6 billion, essentially saying to shareholders, "We messed up." It seems widely accepted that Teladoc's Livongo merger has gone poorly, but I don't know that the poor results of the merger adequately explain the stock's struggles.

  • Why Block, MercadoLibre, and DoorDash Were Plunging Today

    Consumer-facing app companies with high valuations plunged ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve minutes.

  • The Timing of Tesla's Stock Split Could Be in Jeopardy

    Some investors were stoked about the upcoming stock split, but they might have to wait a little longer.

  • Here's Why Coinbase's Q1 Results Might Positively Surprise Investors

    Popular cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) generates the bulk (93% in 2021) of its revenue from transaction fees. And because the market for digital assets is notoriously volatile, so too are the company's financial results in any given period since they are largely dependent on trading volume.

  • SoFi Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    In less than a week, fintech SoFi Technologies (SOFI) is expected to report its Q1 earnings. And would you like to know beforehand what should investors expect SoFi will say? Then you're in luck. Turns out, Mizuho Securities analyst Dan Dolev has some thoughts on that score. Writing in a pre-earnings note, Dolev starts out by noting that SoFi has guided investors to expect that it will report sales of $1.47 billion over the course of this year. Working off that number, most analysts estimate tha

  • What the Fed’s interest rate hike means for consumers

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung break down the Fed's 50 basis point rate hike.

  • At 78, Investor Preps for ‘Biggest Bear Market in My Life’

    (Bloomberg) -- David Wright knows a thing or two about bear markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Seeks to Annex Occupied Ukraine as Invasion Goals ShiftAs Putin Gets Desperate, U.S. Should Remember Pearl HarborUkraine Latest: Russia Seeks to Annex Occupied TerritoryCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksHarris Says Women’s Rights Are Under Attack by RepublicansHis Sierra Tactical All Asset Fund barely lost anything in 2008 as the global financial crisis caused the worst mark