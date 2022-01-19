U.S. markets close in 2 hours 55 minutes

VAYK Cubaesque Expansion Via The Cancun Model And Travel App Proliferation

·6 min read
In this article:
DALLAS, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (USOTC: VAYK) today republished a presentation on the company's rapid expansion plans for 2022. The presentation was first published on Friday, January 14th, 2021. The publication presents the strategic framework for VAYK's compressive plan. Follow up presentations addressing each of the major framework components outlined herein will be coming over the next several weeks. The company's rapid expansion plan presentation is included in its entirety below:

VAYK Democratizing The Tourism Market To Include Individual and SMB Operators

VAYK was conceived and launched to support individuals and small businesses in the acquisition of properties to be used as short-term rentals leased primarily through the online marketplace via applications such as Airbnb and Expedia.

VAYK has an ongoing pilot project consisting of 10 beach house properties and a small boutique hotel where VAYK provided the financing for small businesses to acquire and renovate the real estate. The properties are all in the Caribbean and the majority of properties are in Cuba. All of the properties are in economically distressed locations with excellent beaches. The businesses backed by VAYK are doing well, and in spite of Covid, still growing and generating revenue for VAYK through loan servicing.

VAYK is scaling its pilot project through the creation of an online application that allows individuals and small businesses to list properties they want to acquire and seek financing one-on-one with prospective investors.

VAYK will soon launch a new version of its online application that expands the one-to-one financing into a one-to-many opportunity where many individual investors can come together to back a single project.

The new version of the application is being developed in parallel with a facility where individuals and small businesses will be able to create, launch and exchange list cryptocurrencies to generate investment funds to back prospective property acquisitions.

Cuba Outlook

VAYK's Cuba pilot is gaining substantial momentum with an improving political situation in Cuba and an improving U.S. diplomatic disposition towards Cuba.

VAYK is in negotiations now to engage in backing a second hotel property in Cuba in addition to expanding its beach property portfolio from 10 to as many as 100 this year.

VAYK's experience and relationships in Cuba have proved to be of value in new ways separate from VAYK's short-term rental property purchase financing focus, but still steadfastly linked to VAYK's connection with the overall tourism industry.

Alternet System's Inc. (ALYI) has approached VAYK to explore the opportunity of expanding ALYI's initiative to establish a Formula E race in Nairobi to include the possibility of brining a Formula E race to Havana. The conversations are early on but the initial reaction to the idea has been positive.

Cubaesque Expansion (The Cancun Model)

50 years ago, Cancun, today one of the most popular beach vacation destinations in the world, located on the Yucatan Peninsula, was a deserted desert island. Cancun's home State of Quintan Roo was not even part of Mexico yet when the vision for Cancun as a vacation destination was first born in 1969.

Just prior to the onset of Covid, Mexico generated an approximate $21 billion annually from tourism accounting for an estimated 8% of their overall GDP with 50% of that coming from Cancun.

The tourism growth in Cancun has spread across the entire Yucatan Peninsula and continues to grow today. The Yucatan Peninsula is not just a tourism destination anymore. It's now home to a global community of long-term residents hailing from all over the world.

It all started with those first investors that took a chance on financing a vision rather than making a loan on otherwise conventional terms.

We see a Cancun opportunity with the work we are doing in Cuba, and we believe we are on the cusp of making history.

But there are other Cubaesque/Cancun Model opportunities all over the world. We are confidently optimistic that the proliferation of our VAYK App will bring those other Cubaesque/Cancun Model opportunities to light, and when we find them, we will shout it from the mountain tops.

New Technologies Making Tourism Revenue More Than A Brand Name Opportunity

While VAYK is founded on facilitating alternative financing to purchase properties for utilization in the vacation and tourism industry, VAYK's long-term vision is much broader and includes expansion into additional technologies that further democratize the operation and revenue generation potential of the vast tourism industry to include more individual and small business operators.

VAYK has a number of irons in the fire in regard to new technologies beyond our alternative peer-to-peer finance application and cryptocurrency crowdfunding expansion. The two technologies furthest down the pipeline involve online financial services, and compressive white label booking tools.

We expect to soon introduce online financial services to vacation property hosts that will give hosts access to opening and managing bank accounts online to include giving hosts their own credit cards and the ability to process their customers credit card payments.

We also expect to introduce a solution that will give hosts the ability to offer air travel booking, car rental and travel insurance all from their own website adding commission income to their rental income.

VAYK 2.0 Release Update

The release of VAYK 2.0 adding the new one-to-many crowdfunding financing functions and laying the groundwork for connectivity to the coming cryptocurrency offering creation functionality was expected to be out by the end of December 2021. Our project manager for the application development took ill with a case of Covid and the release was delayed. She is now back to work and expects to have VAYK 2.0 live by the end of January.

Today's presentation is a framework of the VAYK plan for 2022 and beyond. Over the next few weeks, additional management updates will be published with further detail on each framework components outlined herein.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vayk-cubaesque-expansion-via-the-cancun-model-and-travel-app-proliferation-301464148.html

SOURCE Vaycaychella, Inc.

