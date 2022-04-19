VAYK See Jeff Bezos Backed Arrived Homes As Validation Of VAYK App

Vaycaychella, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today highlighted recent news from Jeff Bezos backed Arrived Homes in advance of VAKY’s shareholder update to be published Thursday, April 21, in conjunction with the company recently publishing its 2021 annual report.

“2021 was a major foundation building year for VAYK,” said CEO Bill Justice. “Our Alternative Finance Application for the purchase of Airbnb type short-term vacation rental properties just received a major validation in the form of notable new competitor – Jeff Bezos. He has backed Arrived Homes which recently announced offering fractionalized investment into rental properties. I’m proud to say we had this vision first. I’m not worried about competition. The market is a big place. Competition is healthy. It validates our direction. It brings more attention to the marketplace. And, I think we have a few tricks up our sleave that differentiates us.”

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators. VAYK supports individuals and SMBs in getting into the Airbnb business. The VAYK award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application is designed to support individual and SMBs gaining access to alternative purchase finance to secure short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK recently announced the company intends to release the next version of its award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application later this month in April.

The new app coming later this month is designed to be integrated with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

In support of the cryptocurrency integration, VAYK recently acquired a cryptocurrency exchange.

VAYK plans to publish a detailed management update on the company’s latest progress and plans later this week on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/ .

VAYK Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

(800) 871-0376



