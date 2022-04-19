U.S. markets close in 4 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,448.38
    +56.69 (+1.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,805.79
    +394.10 (+1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,575.33
    +242.97 (+1.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,024.88
    +34.75 (+1.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.77
    -5.44 (-5.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.10
    -32.30 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    -0.91 (-3.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8950
    +0.0330 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3001
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.5740
    +1.5740 (+1.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,517.40
    +2,240.56 (+5.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    970.80
    +20.24 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,613.72
    -2.66 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

VAYK See Jeff Bezos Backed Arrived Homes As Validation Of VAYK App

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Vaycaychella, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • VAYK
Vaycaychella, Inc.
Vaycaychella, Inc.

Dallas, Texas, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaycaychella, Inc. (OTC Pink: VAYK) today highlighted recent news from Jeff Bezos backed Arrived Homes in advance of VAKY’s shareholder update to be published Thursday, April 21, in conjunction with the company recently publishing its 2021 annual report.

“2021 was a major foundation building year for VAYK,” said CEO Bill Justice. “Our Alternative Finance Application for the purchase of Airbnb type short-term vacation rental properties just received a major validation in the form of notable new competitor – Jeff Bezos. He has backed Arrived Homes which recently announced offering fractionalized investment into rental properties. I’m proud to say we had this vision first. I’m not worried about competition. The market is a big place. Competition is healthy. It validates our direction. It brings more attention to the marketplace. And, I think we have a few tricks up our sleave that differentiates us.”

VAYK is an early-stage business building a portfolio of technology solutions to further democratize participation in the tourism market extending more opportunity to individuals and small and medium (SMB) business operators. VAYK supports individuals and SMBs in getting into the Airbnb business. The VAYK award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application is designed to support individual and SMBs gaining access to alternative purchase finance to secure short-term vacation rental properties.

VAYK recently announced the company intends to release the next version of its award winning Peer-To-Peer (P2P) Alternative Finance Application later this month in April.

The new app coming later this month is designed to be integrated with the ability for individuals and SMB operators to launch and list cryptocurrencies where the proceeds from cryptocurrency sales are used to finance the purchase of short-term vacation rental properties and fund other short-term vacation rental business start-up expenses. Cryptocurrency holders will have a redeemable economic interest in the short-term vacation rental business.

In support of the cryptocurrency integration, VAYK recently acquired a cryptocurrency exchange.

VAYK plans to publish a detailed management update on the company’s latest progress and plans later this week on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

VAYK Contact:
William "Bill" Justice
bill@vaycaychella.com
(800) 871-0376


Recommended Stories

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • Why Dentsply Sirona Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ: XRAY) have sunk 11.8% as of 10:26 a.m. ET on Tuesday. The decline comes after the dental products company announced that it had fired CEO Don Casey. Dentsply Sirona has made John Groetelaars interim CEO.

  • Earnings: Johnson & Johnson misses on revenue, suspends vaccine sales guidance

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss earnings for Johnson & Johnson as well as the pharmaceutical industry company’s decision to suspend its vaccine sales guidance.

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • 3 Ominous Reasons to Avoid This Biotech Pioneer

    Investing in biotech companies can be risky. Biotechs are often a corporation wrapped around a hypothesis. If the hypothesis works out, riches can follow. But if not, the company can go bankrupt or be sold for pennies after years of frustration.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    Shares of the crypto bank Silvergate Capital (NYSE: SI) were nearly 10% higher as of 9:55 a.m. EST today after the company reported earnings results that beat consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2022. Silvergate reported nearly $25 million of net income, or roughly $0.79 in earnings per share (EPS), on total revenue of about $60 million. Analysts on average had projected $0.44 EPS and total revenue of about $55.3 million, so it was a strong beat.

  • 10 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best SPACs to buy now according to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. If you want to see some more SPACs preferred by the hedge fund, click 5 Best SPACs to Buy Now According to Glenn Dubin’s Highbridge Capital. Glenn Russell Dubin is an American billionaire hedge fund manager who founded […]

  • What You Need To Know About Southwestern Energy Company's (NYSE:SWN) Investor Composition

    The big shareholder groups in Southwestern Energy Company ( NYSE:SWN ) have power over the company. Institutions often...

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Better Buy: Visa vs. Upstart

    Visa (NYSE: V) is a dependable stock that has outperformed the market over time, and there are reasons to believe it can continue to do so. Visa is the largest credit card processing network in the world. Beyond processing, Visa has also built out business development services, including many fintech applications, such as contactless payments.

  • Lockheed Martin stock falls on mixed earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for Lockheed Martin.

  • 2 Stocks to Buy if They Take a Dip

    These two stocks have bright futures, but the good news is already fully accounted for in today's share prices.

  • Cut Your Retirement Spending Now, Says Creator of the 4% Rule

    The combination of high inflation and high market valuations could require revisions to the retirement rule-of-thumb.

  • Better AI Stock: SentinelOne vs. C3.ai

    SentinelOne is a cybersecurity company that uses its AI-powered Singularity XDR (extended detection and response) platform to process potential threats instead of relying on teams of human analysts. C3.ai develops AI algorithms that can be plugged into an organization's existing software infrastructure to optimize its operations. SentinelOne went public last June at $35 per share and its stock hit an all-time high of $78.53 five months later, but subsequently plunged back to the high $30s.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise as investors weigh flurry of earnings, downgraded IMF forecast

    U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday as investors processed a deluge of earnings reports and a revised forecast from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) indicating the global economy is set to "slow significantly" amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Dow Jones Dips; Twitter Soars As Elon Musk, Jack Dorsey Slam Board; Charles Schwab Hammered

    The Dow Jones fought back but was still lower. Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey slammed the Twitter board. Charles Schwab stock fell.

  • Stock Market Up Nearly 1% As Earnings Pour In; These 2 Stocks Top Buy Points

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1% after two of its components reported earnings this morning.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • Top 10 Undervalued Tech Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 undervalued tech stocks. If you wish to skip our comprehensive analysis of the tech industry and these stocks, go directly to Top 5 Undervalued Tech Stocks. The technology sector represents around 28% of the S&P 500, more than the combined share of consumer discretionary and healthcare sectors. […]