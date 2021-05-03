VaynerMedia Launches in Latin America

Gabriela Fenton Appointed As Managing Director and Head of LatAm

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VaynerMedia announced today the launch of VaynerMedia LatAm, led by Managing Director and Head of LatAm Gabriela Fenton, most recently CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Mexico. VaynerMedia is based in Mexico City and will service the broader Latin America region. Inaugural clients include Grupo Modelo, as well as TikTok which extended their US partnership to Latin America.

The launch of VaynerMedia in Latin America is indicative of the independently-owned agency's rapid global growth. Founded in the U.S. by CEO Gary Vaynerchuk in 2009, VaynerMedia has offices in New York and Los Angeles; London, which also services a number of European countries; and Singapore, which was established in 2019 to service the Asia Pacific region.

"VaynerMedia is built for today's marketing landscape, bucking the siloed approach most agencies take by having creative and media under one roof. This model has been highly successful with clients across the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and I am excited to bring it to the Latin America region," said Vaynerchuk. "Latin America has a rich history in advertising and it's therefore extremely important for VaynerMedia to establish our presence here, not only to enable us to service current clients in the region, but also to open the door to new relationships, and introduce our disruptive ways of thinking."

As Managing Director, Gabriela Fenton will be responsible for establishing the agency's presence in the marketplace and driving growth. Fenton has over 30 years of experience in the advertising industry and is the only female Art Director and CEO in Mexico. Having begun her career as a creative at agencies such as DDB and TBWA, she pivoted to the client service side, spending 19 years at Publicis Groupe where she assumed a number of roles, including VP of New Business Development, CEO of Marcel Worldwide, Prodigious and, most recently, CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi Mexico. Throughout her career, Fenton has worked with marquee clients such as PepsiCo, Nestlé, Renault, Heineken, Palacio de Hierro and P&G. Fenton was named as one of the Women to Watch in Latin America.

"I am passionate about reinvention and ideas that transform and grow brands in multicultural and borderless environments," said Fenton. "This is what drew me to VaynerMedia. Their ability to evolve with the ever-changing needs of the consumer is extremely exciting. This, together with their integrated approach of having creative and media working simultaneously, is what is needed to refresh the advertising space in Latin America."

Added Vaynerchuk, "Gabriela is a passionate and innovative leader with a wealth of experience in the region. And most importantly, she has a great deal of kindness and empathy -- key values at VaynerMedia. I can't wait to see what she does in the region."

VaynerMedia works with some of the world's largest brands across the globe, including PepsiCo, Kraft Heinz, ABInBev, and TikTok.

ABOUT VAYNERMEDIA

VaynerMedia is a contemporary global creative and media agency with an expertise in driving relevance for clients and delivering impactful business results. The independently-owned agency was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore and Mexico City. VaynerMedia has been recognized for its work at Cannes Lions, the Clio Awards and The Webby Awards. It is part of the VaynerX family of companies.

