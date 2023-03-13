VaynerSports Signs Global Esports Icon and Creator Clix

Cody "Clix" Conrod Is The Newest Client To VaynerSports Growing Gaming Division

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2023 / VaynerSports, the full-service talent representation and brand consulting agency, has announced the signing of their latest gaming client, Cody "Clix" Conrod. Clix boasts over 15 million followers across his owned social media accounts and was the most watched Fortnite streamer in North America in 2021 and 2022. Clix will work with the team at VaynerSports to continue to build his brand and connect with his community in differentiated and innovative ways.

"I haven't worked with an agency up until this point in my career," Clix mentioned. "The experience, resources and capabilities that VaynerSports offers is exactly what I need to make the biggest type of impact possible now and in the future."

At just 18 years old, Clix is one of the most accomplished gamers, creators and entrepreneurs who has taken the gaming and esports industry by storm. He started to pursue gaming full-time at age 14 with the goal of simply paying back his father for his initial investment into gaming gear. Today, Clix is a multi-time competitive Fortnite champion and possesses one of the largest and most engaged followings in all of gaming and esports.

"Clix embodies what the gaming creator economy is all about," said Gary Vaynerchuk, Chairman of VaynerSports and Founder and CEO of VaynerX. "We're excited to have him on our team and provide him with the support and engine he needs to create a sustainable impact."

"We're very energized to work with Clix," added Darren Glover, VP of Gaming at VaynerSports. "Clix is a dual-threat who competes competitively at the highest levels of Fortnite and is an exceptional creator and entertainer. Developing a more purposeful mission for Clix's career and brand is the primary driver of growth that we're going to accomplish together."

VaynerSports Gaming division also represents Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf and award-winning Web3 gaming creator Bryce "Brycent" Johnson. VaynerSports led by co-CEOs AJ Vaynerchuk and Greg Genske is one of the fastest growing sports agencies in the U.S. with Football, Baseball and Combat talent representation divisions in addition to Gaming.

