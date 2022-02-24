U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,199.75
    -22.25 (-0.53%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,917.00
    -149.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,415.75
    -91.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.80
    -11.30 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.21
    +1.11 (+1.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,916.10
    +5.70 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    24.77
    +0.22 (+0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0020 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3532
    -0.0012 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0500
    +0.0700 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,012.11
    -1,091.42 (-2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    846.00
    -24.37 (-2.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,221.26
    -228.35 (-0.86%)
     

VC Brendan Wallace of Fifth Wall isn't quite ready to invest in the metaverse

Connie Loizos
·8 min read

Almost exactly two years ago, we talked with Brendan Wallace, the cofounder of the property- and real-estate-tech-focused venture firm Fifth Wall, about a trip from which he’d just returned. His visit had been to Singapore, where he described scenes of masks and social distancing and explained that, out of an abundance of caution, he was planning to stay inside his home in Venice, Ca., for 14 days before returning to the office.

Of course, Wallace didn’t know then that he wouldn’t be returning to his office for a very long time. Nevertheless, the firm, founded in 2016, has more than survived through a pandemic that shut down much of the world. It seems to be thriving, including closing last week on a $159 million Europe-focused venture fund that brings its total assets under management to $3 billion. It helps to have more than 90 strategic limited partners that are desperate for a look around the corner, including Cushman & Wakefield, Koch Real Estate Investments, British Land, and CBRE.

To learn how Wallace fared through it, and what technologies Fifth Wall's LPs are most interested in adopting right now (and whether they want land in the metaverse), we caught up with Wallace late last week in a wide-ranging chat. Excerpts from that conversation follow, edited for length. You can hear our longer conversation here.

TC: The last time we talked, you were holed up at your home in L.A. You were the first person I knew to do that.

BW: The way that we were talking about COVID back then sounds so absurd. I was offering the insight I’d gleaned from being in Singapore, and you were like, ‘Oh, that's so interesting.’ And it just was this forbearer of what was about to come.

Of course, people are still loath to return to the office. Is it a concern for your investors – that employers are struggling to get people to come to work?

Some major employers have talked about downsizing their physical real estate footprint . . .. What I haven't seen clearly is a consistent, uniform direction from employers on whether there’s a date on which they expect people to be back in the office. I also think the expectation has changed of what being in an office means, and I think it is probably forever changed.

On that front, what technology has become a nice have versus a must-have if you think the changes we’ve seen are permanent?

The real estate industry is this fascinating industry. It's one of the few industries that never had R&D. It's really only been in the last four or five years that it has become quite innovative, and it just so happens that during this age of enlightenment, we had a macro shock that changed a lot of things and, in particular, changed how people think about physical space.

The thinking has changed about the safety of physical space, the necessity of being in certain physical spaces, and the demand for different spaces. So a lot of things have hit the real estate industry in a very short period of time and I think the net of it is that real estate owners are looking at how they can truly differentiate space. They’re wondering, How do we make it more tech enabled? How do we make our space “omni channel?” How do we make the space inclusive of all the technological progress that our employees have enjoyed over the last 10 years? The nice thing is that the technology is there, so it has created this voracious demand from large institutional owners for real estate tech to solve parts of that.

I talked recently with a microbial genomics company called Phylagen that uses sensors and swabs to determine whether or not somebody who has COVID has been in a space over a certain span of time. It sounds like air quality is at the top of the must-have list.

I don't think most companies, when they were signing a lease in 2019, we're asking a lot about indoor air quality or filtration, and now they are. Monitoring that, reporting on that, tracking that has become quite standard.

Alongside that is just knowing who's in your building. Most buildings don't really know who's inside, and there are more reasons now to know that information and to make buildings and assets and physical spaces more sensorially aware of how they're being used, including public health reasons [tied to] contact tracing. So I think spaces are going to get more tech enabled and “smart” the same way that our devices and TVs and other small things are now smart things. Buildings are just comprised of a bunch of small things that are going to become smart, from turnstiles to elevators to doors to even tables and chairs that make the tenant and landlord more aware of how people are functionally using space.

Phylagen, which tracks indoor microbiomes, is “racing ” to meet return-to-work efforts

With interest rates going up and loans to pay off, aren’t these landlords under financial pressure? Relatedly, is there a lot of consolidation going on?

Not as much as you'd think [though] we're still not out of [the pandemic entirely]. So we actually don't know what the other side of this looks like. We don't know the steady state of how humans are going to consume space differently. You've also had historically low interest rates and high levels of collaboration between tenants and their real estate owners around how to work through this. So we probably haven't seen the full effect of what COVID will reap.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams expressed concern, saying when employees don't return to work, they don't eat lunch at a nearby restaurant, they don't shop at local stores, or take their clothes to the dry cleaners. I'm wondering what challenges and opportunities that creates for an outfit like yours.

Retail has been a challenged sector of real estate for the last decade. E-commerce as a percent of total U.S. commerce is still actually relatively small. It's still less than 20%, [but] there's a lot of change that is still yet to come. So the local stores, local dry cleaners, and how those small local businesses will be affected by many of these larger logistics spaces and tech-enabled service companies and on-demand delivery companies is [still in play]. I think because of Covid, we jumped from inning one to inning three, but we still have a lot of innings left to play.

You’re also focused on climate tech as it relates to real estate. What are some of the more interesting technologies that you've seen in the last six to 12 months on the climate tech front?

I’ll give you two examples. One company [whose proposition] is simple is Sealed. Most homes in the U.S. don't have heat pumps or the proper insulation, and from an energy savings perspective, that can have a very profound impact. Because people just don't know the actual metrics behind the savings – like actually how much money they do save – Sealed has built a direct-to-consumer business where they're able to install heat pumps and the proper insulation for homes based on where they are located. It’s pairing consumer education with a consumer business and also a financing business, and I think it’s really exciting.

On the more kind of tech forward side, we invested in a company called Turntide that makes very efficient small electric motors. You wouldn't necessarily think of a building as having a lot of motors in it, but if you think about it, you have to move a lot of stuff around a building: water, air, people. These motors are 30% more efficient than your traditional motor. It matters because buildings account for 40% of the country’s electricity consumption, which is staggering because real estate is only 13% of the U.S. GDP. So real estate is this massive, outsized energy consumer, and most of the hardware inside our buildings is inefficient, and with these very efficient motors that you can install on your HVAC system, you can achieve very simple savings with the exact same infrastructure.

You have lots of proptech bets and a growing number of climate tech bets. What do you think about investing in the next frontier, the so-called metaverse?

I think we're excited about it in the sense that there's a lot of real innovation that can happen in the metaverse, and a lot of it is real-estate related. I don't think we've seen anything super exciting.

Our focus has very much been on real world technology – tech for physical spaces, actual space. It’s real atoms, right? So most of our innovation is focused there. That's where it started. So we're excited by the metaverse like everyone else. It's enticing. It's new. It's cool. But I would not say that we have fully leaned into investing in it yet, because there are so many more pressing and, we think, more interesting real world problems that we have yet to solve.

Recommended Stories

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Falling Today

    What happened Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) were down by 5.3% as of 1:25 p.m. ET Wednesday. The company announced a long-term collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Elon Musk accuses WH of ignoring Tesla, Amazon sues two companies, Facebook expands Reels globally

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman breaks down Wednesday's leading business headlines, involving Tesla, Amazon, and Facebook parent Meta.

  • Disney Has a New Competitor Charging Half as Much For Tickets

    While it's easy for most people to agree that visiting a Disney park is a delightful experience for both children and adults alike, there's one small detail that dulls the sparkle of the whole adventure: the swiftly rising price of admission. An adult ticket for one of the four Disney World theme parks currently costs $109-$159 (Disney uses variable pricing based on demand), which Disney has not increased since before the pandemic. Add in tickets for the rest of your family for multiple days, the Park Hopper add-on, Genie+, Lightning Lanes, hotel and food costs, and--well, let's say that unless you're rolling in literal mountains of money in your free time, you better enjoy your charming frolic in Disney's magical streets because it's likely the only one you can afford this year.

  • Travel recovery driven by ‘continued growth in traveler confidence,’ Marriott CEO says

    Marriott International CEO Anthony Capuano joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for the company, leisure travel, and how the hotel industry is transforming amid COVID-19.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

    Historically, the stock market has been one of the best tools available to the ordinary person looking to get richer. If that's your goal, two stocks that are worth your hard-earned money are Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) and Shopify (NYSE: SHOP). Medical devices giant Intuitive Surgical struggled at the pandemic's peak as did many of its peers in the industry.

  • Tesla Stock Is Plunging. It’s Probably Musk’s Twitter This Time.

    Recent declines in Tesla stock have deviated from market-related trading patterns, leaving investors wondering if something else is going on with shares of the auto maker. Tesla stock (ticker: TSLA) dropped 7% Wednesday. Concerns about the crisis in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy changes have weighed on the stock market.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.

  • Lucid Stock Falls on First Recall. This One Isn’t Going to Be Fixed With Software.

    Electric-vehicle start-up Lucid has its first recall listed on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. Lucid makes futuristic, luxury EVs, but this recall isn’t going to be fixed with a software patch. Investor interest in automotive recalls is rising after Tesla (ticker: TSLA) recalled almost 1.5 million vehicles so far in 2022.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today

    A blockbuster deal has investors excited about the online retailer's crypto-focused investments.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a