VC Firm Camber Creek Closes $325 Million Fund IV for Investment in Real Estate Technology

Fund IV Doubles Previous Fund, Building on the Firm's Ability to Consistently Identify and Support Category-Defining Companies And Drive Investor Returns

WASHINGTON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camber Creek, a venture capital firm focused on technology and innovative companies transforming the real estate industry, announced that it closed an oversubscribed fourth fund with capital commitments of $325 million. Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is the original VC firm focused on real estate technology and has more than $500 million in assets under management. Notable investments in leading proptech companies include Notarize, Flex, FlyHomes, Measurabl, Curbio, HappyCo, Building Engines, and Latch.

"We greatly appreciate our investors' overwhelming support and enthusiasm for our hands-on and value-added approach," said Casey Berman, Founder and Managing Partner of Camber Creek. "Our Limited Partners are an exceptional group of institutional investors and many of the world's leading real estate firms. We are honored to work with them in identifying and supporting category-defining proptech companies."

Camber Creek's partner team has over 60 years of real estate industry and over 30 years of venture investing experience. The firm rapidly doubled its previous fund size, building on its strong track record, operating experience, industry relationships, and premier brand in the proptech space.

"You can't change an entire industry without partners," says Patrick Kinsel, CEO of Camber Creek portfolio company Notarize. "Camber Creek is tireless in making introductions, helping us refine our strategy, and creating opportunities that we work on together. When they back you, you feel like you have an army behind you."

"Our focus on creating value for our portfolio companies, leveraging our industry relationships and domain expertise, has consistently given us the opportunity to partner with exceptional founders," said Jake Fingert, Managing Partner at Camber Creek. "Real estate has always been one of the most networked industries, and as we have continued to scale our platform, we have found that these network effects can be harnessed to create value for industry stakeholders willing to embrace innovation while driving outsized investor returns."

Over the past decade, Camber Creek has invested early and supported the growth of 34 proptech companies. Almost half of those companies have either successfully exited or are current unicorns.

"From day one, Camber Creek understood how urgently the real estate industry needed to take action on sustainability and how Measurabl would support this change," said Matt Ellis, CEO of Camber Creek portfolio company Measurabl. "Their credibility with companies managing billions of square feet of office space opened so many doors."

"Camber Creek was the perfect partner to co-lead our Series B," said Mallorie Brodie, CEO of construction workforce software company Bridgit, a Camber Creek portfolio company. "We founded Bridgit in Canada and knew that Camber Creek would help us continue to grow in the US and beyond. They are a force multiplier, validating the work that we do, boosting sales, and putting Bridgit and our story in front of audiences we would not reach on our own."

About Camber Creek

Founded in 2011, Camber Creek is an institutional venture capital firm investing in and scaling companies that are transforming the real estate industry. Over the past 11 years, the firm established itself as the premier real estate technology venture firm by consistently delivering industry-leading returns to investors, driving value for its portfolio of start-ups, and generating successful company exits. Today, Camber Creek has more than $500 million in assets under management with offices in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C.

