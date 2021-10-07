U.S. markets open in 11 minutes

Another 326,000 individuals filed new jobless claims week ended Oct. 2

VC Include's Climate Justice Initiative is Offering $100K+ Investments Into Diverse-Led Funds Focused on Climate Change Solutions

2 min read

Founded in 2018, VC Include accelerates investment into diverse emerging managers — Black, Latinx, Indigenous individuals and Women — to drive economic justice and positive long-term impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VC Include (VCI) announced the launch of a new Climate Justice Initiative to recruit and support historically underrepresented climate fund managers in U.S. and European markets. The initiative, backed by the Hewlett Foundation, is focusing on emerging investors and founders in Private Equity, Venture Capital, Impact and Public Market funds raising their first, second or third fund committed to climate solutions. Selected funds will receive a minimum investment of $100K from the initiative. Diverse-led climate funds in the U.S. and Europe are invited to apply by Oct. 25, 2021.

Marginalized communities that too often bear the negative impacts of climate change are also uniquely positioned to identify and scale solutions. Despite the potential, people of color remain significantly underrepresented among fund managers deploying climate-tech capital.

VCI's Climate Justice Initiative aims to create a pipeline of historically underrepresented fund managers who "understand the impact of climate change on marginalized communities and are committed to supporting founders addressing this crisis," says Bahiyah Robinson, founder and CEO of VCI. "To achieve Net Zero goals by 2040, the global economy and investment industry have to accelerate a more inclusive approach to capitalizing funds for companies that embrace climate change and are committed to reversing the harm being done to our world."

VC Include is an exclusive ecosystem and marketplace designed for GPs and LPs to expand investment opportunities that improve investment outcomes through the power of diversity. This ecosystem drives alpha to investors while also moving the needle on shaping a more equitable and empowered world. VC Include has built the infrastructure for an inclusive economy and is a forerunner in connecting diverse founders with ESG and impact investing. Through advisory services for fundraising strategy, marketing materials and pitch workshops with LPs for insight and advice on fund thesis and strategy, VC Include empowers organizations to utilize diversity as a driver for success. VC Include quantifiably drives many of the Sustainable Development Goals for 2030 set by the United Nations, including Gender Equality, Industry, Innovation and Reduced Inequalities.

Bahiyah Yasmeen Robinson is a recognized innovator of new avenues for VC and Impact investment. Her expertise in leading technology, investment and social impact initiatives since the early 2000s culminated in creating VC Include in 2018 to build platforms and programs for diverse emerging managers globally. Robinson is a Bloomberg News New Voices Fellow, served as Co-chair of the Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs (ANDE) and is a graduate of the University of California, Davis. Over the years, her work has been recognized by the Knight Foundation, SOCAP, Toniic, Crunchbase, Impact Alpha, Entrepreneur, CNN and Forbes.

PRESS CONTACT

Carrie Paveglio, Olu & Company

carrie@olucompany.com, (586) 925-5546

