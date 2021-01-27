U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,750.77
    -98.85 (-2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,303.17
    -633.83 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,270.60
    -355.47 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,108.70
    -41.16 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.65
    +0.04 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    -0.0053 (-0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0140
    -0.0260 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    -0.0051 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.1000
    +0.4730 (+0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,022.65
    -1,093.94 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.28
    -15.64 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,567.37
    -86.64 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,635.21
    +89.01 (+0.31%)
     

VC investment in proptech can yield profits and change lives

D. Hara Perkins and Alexander Shermansong
·4 min read

In 2020, nearly $24 billion in venture capital poured into companies creating new technology products or innovative business models for the real estate market.

While things like smart home apps and digital mortgage financing services make life easier for upmarket renters and homeowners, none of these technologies help improve the day-to-day struggles of the vast majority of low-income families.

Many of these emergent technologies could be adapted to become “housing tech” solutions — focused on financial resilience, fresh food access, healthcare access and workforce development — which have the potential to transform the lives of our most at-risk populations.

You can make money while serving the public good.

Consider this: Nearly eight million Americans have slipped into poverty since May, according to a study released by Columbia University. Before the COVID-19 crisis hit, approximately half of all American households struggled to pay rent; a problem that is growing larger by the day as pandemic job losses continue to mount.

About 23.5 million people — half of whom are low income — live in food deserts where access to affordable, healthy food is limited or nonexistent. And good health care is almost impossible to access, let alone pay for, if you are poor.

As the global crisis continues to lay bare the deep inequities in our society, it’s clear that we need new ways of thinking to address these systemic issues. Investment in technology innovation in the affordable housing area could help solve these problems.

Local governments and nonprofits are doing what they can. In 2015, New York launched Urbantech NYC to uncover new technology solutions to urbanization problems faced by government, businesses and urban residents, tackling issues related to food, water, medicine, waste management and other problems.

In 2019, Enterprise Community Partners, a national nonprofit, partnered with MetaProp, a leading proptech venture capital firm, to invest in housing tech companies that are developing technology innovations to help families find an affordable place to live.

These efforts are commendable, but it is not enough. The housing tech movement needs more champions.

First, we need a more patient venture capital source, with a better understanding of underserved communities. Most venture capital firms fund what they know, and unfortunately few understand the affordable housing community, which is largely minority with female heads of household. But pay attention: There are lucrative opportunities here.

Affordable housing property managers tend to invest far more in social services for their tenant population than market rate property managers considering the coolest new piece of technology. You can make money while serving the public good.

Second, housing tech is in desperate need of an accelerator. The tech is out there, but most entrepreneurs don’t know how to “sell” to this specific customer base, which they must do if they want to create viable businesses that will attract venture capital. There are numerous existing technologies ready for an accelerator to take to the next level. These are a few of our favorites:

  • Financial Resilience. Low-income people who live in affordable housing are often burdened with confiscatory payday loans and check-cashing services. Many don’t have banking relationships and pay rent in cash. The Lifesaver app helps households, especially those without banking relationships, navigate financial services and become more financially resilient. Earnin allows people to access their pay, with no fees, as soon as they work the hours without waiting for the payday to arrive. Research shows that people who take these short-term loans from nonpredatory lenders actually find themselves more financially stable in following months.

  • Fresh Food Access. Cheetah, a wholesale grocery delivery app, has placed community fridges as fresh-food pantries. Via, a transit-on-demand provider, partnered with LA Metro and First 5 LA to subsidize food delivery during the pandemic, especially to women-led households with little children.

  • Healthcare Access. Roundtrip provides booking for affordable nonemergency hailed rides, wheelchair vans and other specialized medical transports. Healthify offers a database of vetted and curated community resources, as well as information about the social determinants of health. Emerging software apps that facilitate telemedicine could also expand access to necessary health care.

  • Workforce Development. Skilling America is a new workforce platform from Goodwill that improves placement, retention and promotion rates, and most people using the platform are doing so on their smartphones.

An accelerator could also connect housing tech to affordable housing owners and property managers looking for ways to magnify the impact of the social services available on site. The top 50 owners of affordable housing developments have the reach to connect tech developers with almost a million households.

These owners and property managers could act as leadership ambassadors of collaborative efforts among tech developers, venture capital investors and potential housing tech users.

We work every day with the inspiring stakeholders in the affordable housing community, as well as local governments and tech entrepreneurs looking to bridge this digital divide. This isn’t a pie- in-the-sky vision. The future is here and the call to action is now.

Twentyeight Health partners with Healthify to expand its reproductive and sexual health services

Latest Stories

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink after Fed decision, S&P 500 posts worst session in three months

    Stocks dipped Wednesday as investors awaited another batch of corporate earnings results and the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) January monetary policy decision.

  • Apple reports record earnings powered by iPhone 12 sales

    Apple posted record Q1 earnings on the strength of iPhone sales.

  • Apple Earnings Crush Estimates and the Stock Moves to Fresh Highs

    Wall Street had been looking for a potentially blowout quarter for iPhone sales following the recent launch of the iPhone 12 lineup. The company delivered.

  • GameStop phenomena is about 'the poor vs the rich': Reddit WSB user

    A clash of the classes — “the old proletariat vs bourgeoisie” — is at the heart of the ongoing GameStop (GME) short squeeze saga, says one WallStreetBets user.

  • GameStop rally quashes hedge funds, brings calls for scrutiny

    Shares of GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings more than doubled on Wednesday, forcing hedge funds to retreat with heavy losses and sparking calls for scrutiny of social media-driven stock market trading. Short-seller Citron, a target for some of the individual participants on Reddit's "WallStreetbets" thread who have helped drive gains for several niche stocks in the past week, said in a video post it had abandoned its bet on GameStop shares falling after the video game retailer's value soared almost tenfold in a fortnight. With commentators and lawyers calling for scrutiny of the moves, Nasdaq chief Adena Friedman said exchanges and regulators needed to pay attention to the potential for "pump and dump" schemes driven by chatter on social media.

  • Tesla Sees 2021 Delivery Growth Topping 50% As Q4 Earnings Miss

    Tesla missed Q4 earnings estimates late Wednesday, but sees 2021 delivery growth accelerating from 2020's pace.

  • Why the stock market just got clobbered

    Did the stock market bubble just pop?

  • It isn’t just GameStop: Here are some of the other heavily shorted stocks shooting higher

    The dynamic that has seemingly contributed to a short squeeze in the stock of videogame retailer GameStop Corp. also appears to be affecting shares in a host of other heavily shorted companies.

  • GameStop mania may have ruined this hot Wall Street trade

    And there goes Wall Street's reflation trade.

  • What is Wall Street Bets, the upstart Reddit group that is pummeling Wall Street?

    Here's an FAQ about what's going on with the market and what "Wall Street Bets" is.

  • Facebook beats on Q4 earnings, revenue, but stock slides on 'significant uncertainty,' ad headwinds

    Facebook continued to churn out massive advertising revenue, but cited "significant uncertainty" as challenges mount.

  • Robinhood CEO: The retail investors that have felt 'talked down to' are now 'empowered'

    Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev explained how many retail investors on his platform feel — and how that relates to the GameStop trade. What's happening now, he says, is also not representative of the company's user base.

  • Nancy Pelosi Buys Tesla Calls, Stands To Benefit From New Biden EV Plan

    The ability of members of U.S. Congress to buy and sell stocks has been controversial over the years. One of its most prominent members made some purchases in December that could benefit from the new Biden administration. What Happened: It was revealed over the weekend that Speaker of the House and California Rep. Nancy Pelosi purchased 25 call options of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The purchases could have been done by Pelosi or her husband Paul, who runs a venture capital firm. The options were bought at a stake price of $500 and expiration of March 18, 2022. Pelosi paid between $500,000 and $1,000,000 for the options, according to the disclosure. Pelosi also disclosed that she bought 20,000 shares of AllianceBernstein Holdings (NYSE: AB), 100 calls of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and 100 calls of Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). Tesla shares have risen from $640.34 at the time the calls were purchased to over $890 today. The call options were valued at $1.12 million as of Monday. Related Link: How The 2020 Presidential Election Could Impact EV, Auto Stocks Why It’s Important: The purchases by Pelosi are questionable as arguments could be made that the companies stand to benefit from new President Joe Biden’s agenda. Biden's push for electric vehicles, which could include lifting the cap on sales, would give buyers tax credits again and is advantageous for Tesla. The president has also suggested a possible cash-for-clunkers program that could incentivize customers for trading in used vehicles towards the purchase of an electric vehicle. Pelosi could now have a conflict as she works to pass clean energy initiatives from which her family could profit. Former U.S. Senator David Perdue, a Republican, was criticized for making numerous stock trades during his six years in Congress. Perdue was the most prominent stock trader from Congress, making 2,596 trades during his time served. Some of Perdue’s transactions came while he was a member of several sub-committees. The Justice Department investigated Perdue and found no wrongdoing. What’s Next: It's legal for members of Congress and their spouses to own stocks. The transactions have to be disclosed per the STOCK (Stop Trading on Congressional Knowledge) Act that was passed in 2012. U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon is one member of Congress who has co-sponsored legislation to ban the adding of individual stocks by members of Congress. Both Merkley and Pelosi are Democrats. Pelosi’s transactions could push for more regulations concerning stock purchases by members of Congress. (Photo: Official U.S. Embassy photograph by Archibald Sackey and Courage Ahiati.) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCharging Infrastructure SPAC Plays: Is EVGo The Best Of The Bunch?Barstool Fund Nears M For Small Businesses And Is About To Get A Huge Boost From Michigan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Why GameStop is destined to become another Blockbuster video

    GameStop. Who would have thought the most talked about stock on Wall Street in early 2021 would be a past-its-prime mall retailer? And yet here we are.

  • How trading apps are responding to the GameStop fustercluck

    The furor surrounding GameStop and its stock price has consumed social media, business television, and the hopes and dreams of many retail investors. After noting reports that some traditional brokers were limiting access to GameStop and other so-called meme stocks, TechCrunch was curious what the newer, app-based investing services were doing for their own users. A spokesperson for M1 Finance, a Midwest-based consumer fintech player that offers a basket of banking and investing services -- more on its growth here and here -- told TechCrunch via email that it wasn't taking "specific" steps regarding individual stocks.

  • Apple tops Wall Street expectations on record iPhone revenue, China sales surge

    Apple Inc on Wednesday reported holiday quarter sales and profits that beat Wall Street expectations, as new 5G iPhones helped push handset revenue to a new record and sparked a 57% rise in China sales. Apple shipped its iPhone 12 lineup several weeks later than usual, but an expanded number of models and new look appear to have tapped into pent up demand for upgrades, especially in China. Apple's revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 26 rose 21% to $111.44 billion.

  • Another GameStop? Here Are the Next 10 Most Shorted Small-Caps.

    Highly shorted stocks are being targeted by some investors trying to force people who have bet the prices will fall into covering. Watch Dillard’s and AMC Entertainment.

  • Reddit Day Trader Army Fattens Fortunes of the Super-Rich

    (Bloomberg) -- A horde of traders on Reddit that see themselves as sticking it to the establishment by hunting for heavily shorted stocks is adding billions to the wealth of some of the world’s ultra-rich.Larry Chen, chairman and chief executive officer of GSX Techedu, saw his fortune increase $4.5 billion Wednesday as U.S. depository shares of the Beijing-based online tutoring company rose 38%, pushing his net worth to almost $16 billion.Fellow Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin’s wealth surged more than $450 million through his stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. as retail traders surged into the stock, causing it to spike as much as 310% even as the broader market slumped. It also boosted hedge funds such as Mudrick Capital, which owned 4.6 million shares in the cinema operator as of Jan. 4.Chewy Inc. co-founder Ryan Cohen added about $1.6 billion with his holding in GameStop Corp., the video-game retailer that has surged more than 1,500% this year through Wednesday. Fellow investor Donald Foss, founder of subprime auto lender Credit Acceptance Corp., now owns a stake worth more than $1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.Even the head of Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. benefited, with CEO Ellen Gordon’s fortune rising $200 million as the candy maker’s shares rose to a record.Meteoric RallyDay traders have been piling into previously unloved tickers favored by short sellers in recent sessions, driving them to record highs. The meteoric rally of GameStop has already worn down some institutional investors, with Melvin Capital closing out its short position by Wednesday.The hunt for heavily shorted stocks is being led by the Reddit forum WallStreetBets, which boasts roughly 2.8 million members. Some of the more outspoken have taken an activist stance, portraying their campaign as taking a stand against such societal problems as financial inequality and generational injustice.Gordon owns just over half of Tootsie Roll Industries’ common shares and 81% of its B shares, according to company filings. Her stake in the maker of Tootsie Pops, Junior Mints and Dubble Bubble gum, which she owns both directly and on behalf of other family members, is now worth more than $1.8 billion.Cohen disclosed an investment in GameStop in August. By December, he’d purchased 9 million shares in the retailer for a total cost of $76 million and now holds a stake worth almost $3 billion. GameStop shares were up 121% to $326.38 at 10:50 a.m. in New York after rising as much as 140% at the open, leading to at least two volatility halts.Jianlin, the founder of closely held conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group, now owns a stake worth about $700 million in AMC, which climbed as high as $20.36 in New York trading, the most since September 2018. Jianlin has a net worth of $13.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates with Larry Chen in second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Tesla stock falls after reporting its first profit miss in more than a year

    Tesla Inc. reported a sixth-straight quarter of profit and a sales beat late Wednesday, but earnings came in below Wall Street expectations and the stock fell as much as 7% in after-hours trading.

  • Dow Dives As Bears Attack; Apple Slips As Tesla Reverses; 'Big Short' Star Warns Of 'Insane' Trade

    The Dow Jones lost ground as stocks reversed. Apple stock and Microsoft stock rose as Boeing stock dived. Big Short investor Michael Burry issued a warning.