U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,517.44
    -12.97 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,624.03
    -54.32 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,164.40
    -56.12 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.21
    +9.08 (+0.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.03
    -0.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,930.30
    -23.70 (-1.21%)
     

  • Silver

    24.89
    -0.25 (-0.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1047
    -0.0023 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3820
    +0.0550 (+2.36%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3114
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.5610
    +0.8730 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,555.61
    +95.73 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,088.20
    +47.94 (+4.61%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,537.90
    +22.22 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,665.98
    -155.45 (-0.56%)
     
JOBS:

March jobs: Payrolls rise 431,000; unemployment rate likely fell to 3.6%

Results came in lower than expected but the unemployment rate hovers near historic lows

VC Lotti Siniscalco shares dos and don'ts in the Pitch Deck Teardown at TC Early Stage

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Perfect pitch, a singer’s ability to produce any given musical note without a reference tone, is a rare phenomenon — only 1-5 people out of every 10,000 have it. While your odds of creating a perfect pitch deck that captures coveted VC interest aren’t quite that dire, they’re not exactly in your favor, either.

Venture capital shattered records around the world in Q4 2021. The number of startups seeking funding increased 33% YOY, and the time investors spent looking at individual pitch decks dropped to an all-time low: 2 minutes and 28 seconds. That’s a 12% decrease from the previous year.

When competition for investor time and attention is this intense, you need a stand-out pitch deck. It’s the most powerful tool you have to convince investors they should schedule a meeting to learn more about you, your product and your company.

The road to a perfect pitch deck is paved with countless revisions, and a source of constructive, expert feedback can be invaluable. That’s why we’re thrilled to announce that Carlotta “Lotti” Siniscalco, a partner at Emergence Capital, will lead an interactive session called Pitch Deck Teardown at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14.

During this session, Siniscalco will dissect and critique actual work-in-progress pitch decks submitted by audience members. She’ll call out which elements work and which ones fall flat -- and she'll explain why on both counts.

Siniscalco is the first female partner at Emergence Capital, and she earned that distinction as a result of the extraordinary impact she’s had on the firm, the team and EC’s portfolio companies. She invests in early-stage enterprise software companies, and her portfolio includes Convex, High Alpha, Oyster, Talent Hack and Whistic.

Prior to joining Emergence, Siniscalco served at Advent International — a large global private equity fund — as an investor in financial services and financial technology companies and also as an observer on the Transunion board.

Her early career, which began as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, includes a stint in the BizOps group at Nerdwallet and as an early-stage investor at Ribbit Capital, a fintech-focused VC.

A pitch deck has but one job: get the meeting. It's the entry point for everything you want to come next. Take advantage of this opportunity to look at pitch decks from an investor’s point of view. Join Lotti Siniscalco and learn the mission-critical dos and don’ts for building a perfect pitch deck.

TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. Register now before $249 founder tickets sell out!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s Oil-Relief Plan Seen Backfiring as Drillers Dig In Heels

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden’s plan to tackle record gasoline prices with an unprecedented release of emergency oil reserves may stifle domestic crude drilling just when it’s needed most. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release of

  • Bank of America exec on its five-day return-to-office plan: ‘We’re a work-from-work company’

    Many companies are on a collision course with employees over return-to-office plans, as workers demand more flexibility and remote-work options.

  • Toyota settles lawsuit with hybrid vehicle owners

    Toyota and a proposed class of hybrid-vehicle owners have settled a class-action lawsuit in the Eastern District of Texas. The case had originally been set for trial this July before the court-ordered mediation for the parties.

  • Copper Tightness ‘Is Far Beyond a Price Issue,’ Freeport CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. share a bullish outlook for copper. They appear to diverge, however, on how much of an impact higher prices would have on supply growth.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiBiden Team Weighs a Massive Release

  • Why Boeing: Flight Test Conductor Lives Her Dream

    Diverse engineering paths enable world-changing innovation

  • A cash-strapped Venezuela leans on scrap exports to raise hard currency

    On the outskirts of the eastern Venezuelan port town of Guanta, hundreds of trucks line up everyday to unload tons of scrap metal, part of the government's attempt to turn waste into a source of foreign currency. The gathering and sale of scrap has been booming due to the financial needs of President Nicolas Maduro's administration, crippled by low oil production as a result of years of under-investment in the industry and obstacles to selling its most lucrative export due to U.S. sanctions. "Venezuela is going to get lighter, because they're removing all the scrap," said Douglas Lugo, a truck driver on the outskirts of Guanta who used to work in the oil industry before he started to transport scrap material.

  • Want to Get Richer? 2 Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If I find a business that checks all the right boxes -- strong sales growth, durable competitive edge, big market opportunity -- I typically buy a few shares even if it's trading at an absurd price. On that note, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) and PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) have taken a beating in the past year (along with many other growth stocks), and shares of both companies currently trade more than 60% off their highs.

  • Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost

    The SECURE Act 2.0 — a follow up to the 2019 bill that made myriad changes to the way Americans save for retirement — passed in the House this week, meaning that if it gets approved by the Senate it … Continue reading → The post Your 401(k) Could Soon Get a $10,000 Catch-up Boost appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Weighs Giving U.S. Full Access to Audits of Most Firms

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are preparing to give U.S. regulators full access to auditing reports of the majority of the 200-plus companies listed in New York as soon as mid-this year, making a rare concession to prevent a further decoupling between the world’s two largest economies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Say

  • Energy Transfer acquires Houston company's underground storage, sources say

    Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) purchased the Coastal Caverns business, multiple people with knowledge of the deal told the Houston Business Journal.

  • Explainer-Nervous Europe sees Putin's gas-cut threat as bluster

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's vow to cut customers off from its gas unless they start paying in roubles is more of a 'bluff' to ward off further sanctions than a genuine threat to stop supplying energy, according to European officials and analysts. Gas was flowing to Europe normally on Friday, and some experts reckon the new arrangement may be broadly the same as the old process of paying, with only a slight boost for the embattled Russian currency. Below is an outline of why, for now at least, Putin's gas ultimatum is considered bluster.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is designed for 401(k) savers who want to enjoy Roth account tax benefits. Learn how a mega backdoor Roth rollover works.

  • Biden says latest Strategic Petroleum Reserve release could cut gas prices 10 to 35 cents per gallon — but some experts worry about long-term costs

    The largest-ever release of oil from the country's strategic reserve comes as average gas prices have topped $4 per gallon nationally

  • Traders Caught in Shanghai Lockdown Skip Showers, Lose Sleep

    (Bloomberg) -- Henry, a fund manager, is currently sharing a single bathroom in his office in Shanghai’s financial district with more than 20 people, none of whom have access to a shower. He doesn’t know how much longer he’ll have to do this for.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Vis

  • Russia's Gazprom exits German business amid row over pricing

    It was not immediately clear how the move would affect the supply of Russian gas, on which Germany depends for about 40% of its needs. The company said it had terminated its participation in Gazprom Germania GMBH and all of its assets, including Gazprom Marketing & Trading Ltd. It provided no further details or explanation. German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday that the German economy ministry was considering expropriating the Gazprom and Rosneft units in the country amid concerns about the security of energy supplies.

  • Ryanair goads Boeing as jetmaker meets rival easyJet

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The boss of Irish budget carrier Ryanair raised the stakes in a feud with Boeing over jet prices by saying he could do without a long-stalled deal to buy the 737 MAX 10 - even as Boeing appeared to woo his arch-rival easyJet. The latest salvo in a dispute between Europe's largest low-cost airline group and Boeing, the exclusive supplier of its main fleet, came as airline chiefs met for the first time in two years to review a pandemic recovery clouded by war in Ukraine. Ryanair last year walked away from negotiations with Boeing for 200 of its largest type of single-aisle jet, the 737 MAX 10, accusing the planemaker of being "delusional" about prices.

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy’s Pay Package Was $212 Million in 2021

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy received compensation valued at about $212 million in 2021, the company said, a sum that reflects the big stock award he received after taking over the company.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticiz

  • Biden's answer to high gas prices is to boost US battery production

    President Joe Biden will trigger the Defense Production Act to secure U.S. sources of critical minerals and materials like lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and manganese that are used to make batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage. It's also part of Biden's broader plan to respond to what his administration is cannily calling "Putin's Price Hike" at the pump. Biden has also called for increased domestic production of oil and a historic release from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help form a bridge across the crisis.

  • Biden’s Battery-Metal Push Does Nothing to Ease Mining Permit Bottleneck

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is set to give the mining industry a key tool to boost domestic production of metals behind the energy transition -- but nothing that speeds up efforts to dig ore out of the ground.Most Read from BloombergNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusPutin ‘Misinformed’ by Advisers on the War, White House SaysUkraine Update: Talks With Russia May Resume Friday, Kyiv SaysApple and Meta Gave User Data to Hackers Who Used Forged Legal RequestsBiden Team Weighs a Mass

  • Wartime Steel Spike Threatens to Hobble Global Economic Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- A failed tender to build a bridge in Rome highlights another consequence of Moscow’s war: soaring steel prices.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia Says Kyiv Makes Rare Cross-Border StrikeNever Had Covid? You May Hold Key To Beating the VirusRussia Says Ukraine Choppers Made Rare Cross-Border StrikePutin Says Gas Exports to Be Halted If Ruble Payments Not MadeU.S. Criticizes India on Russia Talks as Lavrov Visits DelhiThere were no takers earlier this month for the 146 m