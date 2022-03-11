U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,204.31
    -55.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,944.19
    -229.88 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,843.81
    -286.16 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,979.67
    -32.00 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.09
    +3.07 (+2.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,992.30
    -8.10 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    -0.04 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0915
    -0.0079 (-0.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0040
    -0.0070 (-0.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3038
    -0.0045 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.2800
    +1.1500 (+0.99%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,893.18
    -621.14 (-1.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    871.90
    +7.96 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,155.64
    +56.55 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,162.78
    -527.62 (-2.05%)
     

VC and native Ukrainian Alex Iskold is funneling money to Ukranian refugees, $1K at a time

Connie Loizos
·5 min read

Alex Iskold is "one of the luckiest people you've ever met," he says from his office in New York. He's the co-founder and managing partner of a venture firm, 2048 Ventures. He previously spent five years with Techstars as the managing director of its New York City program, where he invested in and helped more than 100 startups. He has also cultivated a vast network of contacts -- contacts that he is putting to use for the second time in two years.

The first time, Iskold and fellow VC Minda Brusse called on these friends and acquaintances to organize and donate directly to families in need of financial assistance during the onset of the pandemic, forming a kind of human blockchain, as The New York Times described it, before the machinery of federal assistance began to work. Ultimately, says Iskold, the group was able to disperse $3 million to roughly 1,000 families.

While he never expected to be at it again, Iskold is now reviving that earlier operation, dubbed the 1K project, to provide much-needed help to Ukrainian refugees who've fled the country, as well as families that remain trapped in the country, are suddenly jobless and, in a growing number of cases, no longer have a place to call home.

Like many onlookers around the globe, Iskold is horrified by an invasion that, one month ago was still hard to imagine, yet has already displaced more than 2 million people and caused more than $100 billion in damage.

But it's also personal. Iskold is Ukrainian. He spent the first 19 years of his life in the country, and he still has many cousins and friends and acquaintances there. (He says a third cousin and her family escaped almost immediately, while desperate others have stayed because they have sons and husbands who are between the ages of 18 and 60 and thus forbidden from leaving the country.)

Unsurprisingly, Iskold's network has been quick to heed the call to help. Since tweeting out the news 11 days ago that he was resuscitating the 1K project to funnel money to Ukrainians, a network of 30 volunteers, from developers to data analysts, has sprung into action to spread the word and ease the path to helping sponsor and recipients reach each other.

As Iskold explains it, "The most powerful thing we've built is a distributed network [that quickly enables] sponsors and families to apply. Interested parties can find the forms on our site. There is a lightweight vetting process for sponsors and more strict vetting process for recipients, with a prioritization on families. But once the sponsor and the family are approved, they get matched, and the sponsor is texted or emailed directions on how to fund the family through [the only money transfer service] Wise.com."

The donations, made in $1,000 increments, are not tax deductible, but for those who want to donate larger amounts and to receive a tax credit for them, Iskold says the group is using an outfit called OpenCollective.com as its fiscal sponsor. (To donate to five or more families, for example, 1K project will send someone instructions on how to donate to OpenCollective; it will then dispatch the money to the families through that vehicle.)

More volunteers -- and donors -- are needed. The pop-up organization -- which Iskold describes as "razor focused on helping families who have three-plus children," including women who are either in the war zone or who are otherwise displaced with their children -- already has more demand than it can meet. "We have a ranking algorithm and we're shortly going to fund 1,200 families," he says. "But we have 12,000 applicants and we can't fund everybody; we just don't have enough."

As for how the money is being deployed, there are "so many use cases," says Iskold, who credits the Ukranian banking system for continuing to function in the face of complete chaos. Some families have used the funds to move to safer parts of the country; others who are already outside of Ukraine are using it as a stopgap measure to secure food for their children. In all cases, the families are in highly distressed situations.

Says Iskold: "We've heard from a bunch of families where they send us these completely crazy pictures where they're sitting on their couch one day and the next day, the bombs completely blew away their homes and they have nowhere to live and they need to figure out how to get out of that place with [not much more] than a T-shirt."

The stories are anguishing for him. "I'm getting thank-you messages and constantly crying," he says. Worse, he knows there's only so much that his sprawling and eager network can do. "There is just a ton of problems that we're hearing about that we're not able to help with, like ammunition for the army or medical supplies."

Every day, he worries about people he knows, particularly when they become hard to track. "You know how you see green dot [on your smartphone] and then sometimes you don't?"

In the meantime, he's doing what he can -- and making a dent. Since spinning up the 1K project anew, people have donated $1 million to more than 800 families, help that is "exceptionally helpful for refugees" who've left everything behind in a flash.

Alas, that need looks poised to balloon. "If families are displaced within Ukraine and lucky enough to get into refugee centers," says Iskold, "a lot of stuff is taken care for them. If they're not in refugee centers, they need food, they need help."

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainians request asylum at U.S. border

    STORY: “I have family and friends in the USA and they’re ready to support me. Actually they asked me to leave Ukraine in this situation,” said Maria alongside her children, ages 6, 12 and 14.A lawyer from the Center for Gender and Refugees Studies in San Francisco assisted the family on the Mexican side of Tijuana before they could cross the border.“We’ve been notified they will let her in today, I hope every family gets this opportunity,” said Blain Bookie.Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine so far, according to the latest U.N. tally, around half of them children.

  • Vitalik Buterin Asks Court for Leniency in Upcoming Sentencing of Virgil Griffith

    Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has added his voice to the chorus of people asking a New York court for leniency in the upcoming sentencing of former Ethereum developer Virgil Griffith.

  • Camel attacks and kills two people near Tennessee petting zoo

    Officials said they had put the camel down after the animal attacked a sheriff's office vehicle while authorities tried to help the victims.

  • 'Black Panther' director mistaken for bank robber in Atlanta

    Movie director Ryan Coogler was briefly handcuffed by Atlanta police after he was mistaken for a robber when he passed a teller a note while trying to withdraw a large amount of cash from his account, police said. The “Black Panther” director, who is Black, walked into a Bank of America branch Jan. 7 and passed the teller a withdrawal slip with a note written on the back asking her to “be discreet when handing him the cash,” according to a police report. The bank employee is a Black woman, the report says.

  • War in Ukraine: Strikes on western airfields point ominously to widening of Russian attack, while bogged-down tank convoy appears to have dispersed

    The convoy had massed outside the city early last week, but its advance appeared to stall as reports of food and fuel shortages circulated. U.S. officials said Ukrainian troops also targeted the convoy with anti-tank missiles.

  • Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail in fake attack

    A judge sentenced Jussie Smollett to 150 days in jail Thursday, branding the Black and gay actor a narcissistic charlatan for staging a hate crime against himself to grab the limelight while the nation struggled with wrenching issues of racial injustice. Smollett responded by defiantly maintaining his innocence and suggesting he could be killed in jail. The sentence and Smollett’s post-hearing outburst capped an hourslong hearing and more than three years of legal drama following Smollett's claim that he had been the target of a racist and homophobic attack.

  • 3 Things We Learned From Disney's Annual Shareholder Meeting

    There was a little more buzz than usual heading into Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday. With CEO Bob Chapek in the crosshairs of both theme park enthusiasts and more recently advocates for equality, even a mundane vote to keep its boardroom intact was suddenly a saucy situation. Disney's presentation was a multimedia trip through all that the media giant has done and the rich pipeline of content on the way.

  • Amazon Moves Workers From a Seattle Office in Crime-Hit Area

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is temporarily removing workers from a downtown Seattle office so employees don’t have to travel to an area that’s seen a spate of shootings, carjackings and other violent crimes.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Belarus Says Russia Is Sending ‘Modern’ WeaponsRussia Bans Export of 200 Products After Suffering Sanctions HitRussia Devises Plan to Seize Firms Abandoned in Foreigner ExodusUkraine Update: Russia Targeting Airfields in Western UkraineBiden Says He’

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest to sue San Francisco

    The woman whose DNA from a sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime plans to sue the city, her attorney said Thursday. The woman has filed notice of a possible federal lawsuit because she feels betrayed by police officers who broke her trust and violated her rights, said her attorney, Adante Pointer. Pointer declined to identify his client.

  • FL trooper shares how she hit car speeding toward 10K race. ‘I was the last officer.’

    A 26-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol spoke publicly for the first time since she put herself in harm’s way to stop a speeding car headed toward a bridge full of people by hitting it head-on.

  • REvil hacker accused of Kaseya ransomware attack arrested and extradited to the US

    An alleged key member of the REvil ransomware group, who federal authorities say is responsible for the Kaseya hack that encrypted thousands of its customers' networks, has been arrested and extradited to Texas to face U.S. charges. Ukrainian national Yaroslav Vasinskyi, 22, was arrested in Poland on October 8 and held until he was extradited and arraigned on Wednesday in a Dallas federal court to face accusations of computer hacking and fraud, according to an indictment filed in August but unsealed this week. For a time, the REvil gang (also known as Sodinokibi) was one of the most active and prolific ransomware groups, encrypting the computers of victims in exchange for often hefty ransom demands.

  • Rattlesnake roundups take 2 paths, drawing praise and scorn

    An annual rattlesnake roundup in south Georgia recently changed the format of this month’s event to celebrate living snakes without skinning and butchering them, earning plaudits from animal rights activists. “A few rattlesnake roundups still persist,” the Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity said in a statement full of scorn for the Texas festival, which is "notorious for openly killing and skinning western diamondback rattlesnakes by the hundreds in front of crowds.” Plans for the “World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup” this weekend in the Texas town of Sweetwater are full-scale ahead, with snakes set to be skinned and others “milked” of their venom.

  • Mummified body found in wall of Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland

    There is a mystery surrounding the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland after a mummified body was found by a construction crew doing renovation work Wednesday afternoon. According to police the remains of a man was found preserved inside a wall and investigators are working to identify the body with DNA and dental records.

  • Hershey's 'culture of inclusivity' targets 50% female representation by 2025

    In honor of Women's History Month, Hershey's is upping its internal goals.

  • Eric Adams Hopes Tourism and Weed Will Help Revive City's Economy

    The coronavirus pandemic turned the city that never sleeps into a ghost town for nearly two years. Now that things are slowly getting back to normal, New York City Mayor Eric Adams wants to revive tourism in his city. He wants visitors to be able to visit the Statue of Liberty, stroll through Times Square, enjoy a delicious soul food meal in Harlem and buy some weed.

  • Moment triple killer who raped and killed pregnant woman is arrested while sleeping in stolen car

    Anthony Russell was arrested while sleeping in a stolen car in Rolleston-on-Dove, Staffordshire after sparking a huge manhunt with a triple murder in October 2020.

  • Two dead and nine injured as SUV crashes into restaurant’s outdoor seating area in Washington, DC

    Two women have died and at least nine people have been injured after an SUV crashed into a restaurant’s outdoor seating area in Northwest Washington, DC. The crash, believed to have been an accident, took place around lunchtime on Friday on Connecticut Avenue. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said eight people, including those who died, were taken to hospital.

  • Ukrainian mother killed with her children identified as employee of Palo Alto start-up

    Tatiana Perebeinis, 43, and her children, Nikita, 18, and Alise, 9, were killed along with a volunteer who was helping them flee the war in Ukraine.

  • Herbalife Nutrition Foundation Donates $333,000 to World Food Program USA to Help Nourish Those in Need

    Donation Completes a $1 Million Pledge to the World Food Program USA to Help Eradicate Hunger

  • Russia-Ukraine war: How celebs like Leonardo DiCaprio, Mila Kunis are stepping up

    Celebrities are stepping up to help Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia.