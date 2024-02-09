VCIT, VGSH Hit With Big Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 8

Benzinga

Warren Buffett's portfolio holdings are closely tracked by investors around the world. Often hailed as the Oracle of Omaha, Buffett's strategic investment bets allowed him to add approximately $13 billion to his net worth between Jan. 2, 2023, and Jan. 2, 2024. Buffett has long preached the importance of long-term investing, stating, "Our favorite holding period is forever." The investment guru only holds 45 stocks in his Berkshire Hathaway Inc. portfolio; they were valued at nearly $313 billion