Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    5,013.50
    -4.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,786.00
    -38.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,854.75
    -13.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,985.30
    -2.30 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.30
    +0.08 (+0.10%)
     

  • Gold

    2,049.80
    +1.90 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.67
    +0.03 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0776
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1700
    +0.0600 (+1.46%)
     

  • Vix

    12.79
    -0.04 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2618
    +0.0000 (+0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.2830
    +0.0240 (+0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    45,479.39
    +822.71 (+1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.48
    -33.27 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,109.16
    +245.88 (+0.67%)
     

VCIT, VGSH Hit With Big Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 8

etf.com Staff
·2 min read
etf.com
etf.com

Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

SPY

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

1,679.44

483,646.51

0.35%

QQQ

Invesco QQQ Trust

1,667.68

244,592.35

0.68%

VOO

Vanguard 500 Index Fund

593.80

399,073.08

0.15%

HYG

iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

307.89

18,450.55

1.67%

EWJ

iShares MSCI Japan ETF

297.13

15,490.54

1.92%

KRE

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

265.31

3,103.96

8.55%

IVV

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

198.53

429,444.66

0.05%

VTI

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

160.48

362,470.21

0.04%

MTUM

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

138.01

9,686.64

1.42%

XLI

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

133.37

16,060.20

0.83%



Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)

Ticker

Name

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

AUM % Change

VCIT

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

-1,374.67

46,016.76

-2.99%

VGSH

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund

-1,327.50

21,076.55

-6.30%

GLD

SPDR Gold Trust

-357.42

54,967.50

-0.65%

SSO

ProShares Ultra S&P 500

-305.12

4,320.24

-7.06%

XLF

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

-205.96

36,093.62

-0.57%

IYR

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

-186.23

3,252.60

-5.73%

MDYV

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

-137.84

2,576.46

-5.35%

SPIB

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF

-137.17

7,890.66

-1.74%

BBIN

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

-113.68

3,831.02

-2.97%

XLK

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

-110.96

61,898.59

-0.18%



ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class

 

Net Flows ($, mm)

AUM ($, mm)

% of AUM

Alternatives

5.41

6,833.85

0.08%

Asset Allocation

11.45

17,037.70

0.07%

Commodities

-386.89

124,723.55

-0.31%

Currency

-53.94

31,774.45

-0.17%

International Equity

491.40

1,370,377.67

0.04%

International Fixed Income

159.95

172,860.29

0.09%

Inverse

-81.06

13,951.63

-0.58%

Leveraged

-369.01

85,311.23

-0.43%

U.S. Equity

6,275.14

5,093,310.05

0.12%

U.S. Fixed Income

-1,695.53

1,362,707.06

-0.12%

Total:

4,356.91

8,278,887.48

0.05%



Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.


Permalink | © Copyright 2024 etf.com. All rights reserved

Advertisement