VCIT, VGSH Hit With Big Outflows: ETF Flows as of Feb. 8
Top 10 Creations (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
1,679.44
483,646.51
0.35%
1,667.68
244,592.35
0.68%
593.80
399,073.08
0.15%
307.89
18,450.55
1.67%
297.13
15,490.54
1.92%
265.31
3,103.96
8.55%
198.53
429,444.66
0.05%
160.48
362,470.21
0.04%
138.01
9,686.64
1.42%
133.37
16,060.20
0.83%
Top 10 Redemptions (All ETFs)
Ticker
Name
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
AUM % Change
-1,374.67
46,016.76
-2.99%
-1,327.50
21,076.55
-6.30%
-357.42
54,967.50
-0.65%
-305.12
4,320.24
-7.06%
-205.96
36,093.62
-0.57%
-186.23
3,252.60
-5.73%
-137.84
2,576.46
-5.35%
-137.17
7,890.66
-1.74%
-113.68
3,831.02
-2.97%
-110.96
61,898.59
-0.18%
ETF Daily Flows By Asset Class
Net Flows ($, mm)
AUM ($, mm)
% of AUM
Alternatives
5.41
6,833.85
0.08%
Asset Allocation
11.45
17,037.70
0.07%
Commodities
-386.89
124,723.55
-0.31%
Currency
-53.94
31,774.45
-0.17%
International Equity
491.40
1,370,377.67
0.04%
International Fixed Income
159.95
172,860.29
0.09%
Inverse
-81.06
13,951.63
-0.58%
Leveraged
-369.01
85,311.23
-0.43%
U.S. Equity
6,275.14
5,093,310.05
0.12%
U.S. Fixed Income
-1,695.53
1,362,707.06
-0.12%
Total:
4,356.91
8,278,887.48
0.05%
Disclaimer: All data as of 6 a.m. Eastern time the date the article is published. Data is believed to be accurate; however, transient market data is often subject to subsequent revision and correction by the exchanges.